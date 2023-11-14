Nationwide Air-Raid Alert Declared In Ukraine

An air-raid alert was declared for the whole territory of Ukraine on November 14, with the authorities urging the public to seek shelter amid reports of Russian air activity.

"There is a danger of missile strike throughout Ukraine. MiG-31K war planes belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces took off from their bases," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

The statement, which gave no further details, came after at least one person was killed and another wounded earlier on November 14 in the southern city of Nikopol in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, which was attacked by three Russian drones.

"A 72-year-old man was wounded and is in the hospital in a moderate condition. Unfortunately, there is also a dead person. Condolences to the relatives," regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram, without giving more details.

Dnipropetrovsk is a Ukrainian region that has been constantly targeted by Russian strikes.

Separately, Ukraine's air defense said seven Russian drones were downed above Ukraine on November 14, without specifying what regions had been targeted and whether there had been casualties or damage.

Russia's Defense Ministry in turn said its air defenses had shot down four Ukrainian drones in four Russian regions -- Moscow, Tambov, Oryol, and Bryansk -- early on November 14.

The governor of the Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, said that "there was no damage to infrastructure and no casualties" from the drone shot down over Oryol.

Ukraine has not commented on the report.

Ukraine, whose cities and civilian population have been constantly under drone and missile attacks since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion, has in recent months gradually stepped up its own strikes with air and sea drones on objectives located as deep inside Russian territory as Moscow.

Meanwhile, Germany on November 14 delivered a fresh package of military aid to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry announced.

The package includes 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks and 1.4 million small-arms rounds, the ministry said in a statement.

However, in less good news for Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius separately said the goal to supply Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells will not be reached by its March deadline.

Pistorius said on November 14 that EU members were working together with the defense industry to step up production. However, "it is safe to assume that the 1 million-shells mark will not be reached," he told reporters ahead of a EU Defense Council meeting in Brussels.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 80 close-quarter battles along the front line over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's military General Staff said on November 14.

Heavy fighting took place in the Lyman direction of the eastern region of Kharkiv, and around Avdiyivka, in the Donetsk region, which Russian forces have been unsuccessfully attempting to encircle for months.

Ukrainian forces "continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction" in southern Ukraine, the military added, without giving more details.

With reporting by Reuters