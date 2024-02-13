News
Lengthy Prison Terms Sought For Uzbek Ex-Officials Over Child Deaths Blamed On Medicine Made In India
TASHKENT -- The prosecutor in a high-profile case concerning the deaths of 68 children in 2022, which were blamed on an Indian-made cough syrup that contained a toxic substance, is seeking lengthy prison terms for the head of the company that imported the medicine and three former officials.
The prosecutor asked the Tashkent City Court on February 12 to sentence the director of Quramax Medical, the company that imported and distributed the cough syrup in question, to 20 years in prison.
The prosecutor also asked the court to hand 18-year prison terms to three former top officials at Uzbekistan's Scientific Center for the Standardization of Medicines. They were responsible for licensing imported medical substances, including Doc-1 Max cough syrup, made by the Indian pharmaceuticals company Marion Biotech.
The charges against the four and 19 other defendants include tax evasion, the sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines, abuse of office, negligence, forgery, and bribery.
In December 2022, amid reports about the mass deaths of children blamed on Doc-1 Max syrup, Uzbek authorities suspended the sale of all Marion Biotech products.
Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry said at the time that Doc-1 Max syrup contained ethylene glycol, which is an extremely toxic substance.
Criminal probes over the affair have been launched both in Uzbekistan and India.
The Indian regulator has canceled Marion Biotech's manufacturing license and arrested some of its employees.
A legal representative of Marion Biotech said at the time that the company regretted the deaths.
Two months before the Uzbek fatalities, cough and cold syrups made by Indian firm Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd were blamed for the deaths of dozens of children in The Gambia, in West Africa.
A laboratory analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that Maiden Pharmaceuticals' syrups contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," chemicals often meant for industrial use.
With reporting by Daryo.uz
More News
U.S. Envoy Doesn't Expect Ukraine NATO Invitation At July Summit
The U.S. ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, said on February 13 that she does not expect the alliance to issue a membership invitation to Ukraine at its summit in Washington in July. As it fights Russia's invasion, Ukraine has made clear its aim is to become a member of the U.S.-led military alliance. Kyiv and some of its allies inside NATO, particularly in Eastern Europe, have pushed for a membership invitation even as they accept Ukraine could not join NATO while still at war. Smith spoke to journalists ahead of a NATO defense ministers' meeting on February 15.
EU Special Representatives Arrive In Bishkek To Participate In Afghanistan Talks
Two European Union officials -- Special Representative for Central Asia Teri Hakala and Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Niklasson -- arrived on February 13 in Bishkek, where they will participate in special talks with Central Asian officials on joint efforts to assist people in Afghanistan. The two EU representatives will also meet with representatives of Kyrgyzstan's government agencies and civil society. The visit takes place amid criticism by Western nations and rights groups of Kyrgyz authorities over an ongoing crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Head Of UN Nuclear Watchdog Says Iran Is 'Not Entirely Transparent' About Its Atomic Program
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog warned on February 13 that Iran is “not entirely transparent” regarding its atomic program, particularly after an official who once led Tehran's program announced that the Islamic Republic has all the pieces for a weapon “in our hands.” Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, just across the Persian Gulf, Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, alluded to remarks made this weekend by Ali Akbar Salehi. Since the collapse of a 2015 nuclear deal it struck with world powers, Iran has pursued nuclear enrichment just below weapons-grade levels.
Kazakh Authorities Block Website Dedicated To LGBT Relations
Kazakhstan's Culture and Information Ministry said it has blocked the Selftanu.kz website, which focuses on LGBT relations. The ministry said the move was made "to protect children's rights" while taking into account "the culture and traditions of Kazakhstan’s society and culture." Although homosexual relations were decriminalized in Kazakhstan in the 1990s, the European Parliament noted in 2021 that LGBT citizens in the country are still discriminated against and that members of that community routinely face violence or harassment in the oil-rich Central Asian nation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Another Independent Kyrgyz Journalist Detained Amid Crackdown
The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said on February 13 that its officers had detained independent journalist Ali Ergeshev at the Manas airport in Bishkek on hooliganism charges. It is unclear why Ergeshev was detained amid an ongoing crackdown on independent media in Kyrgyzstan, which once had the most vibrant media space in Central Asia. Last month, Kyrgyz police arrested 11 former and current reporters of the Temirov Live investigative group on a charge of "calls for disobedience and mass riots" over the group's reporting. Other Kyrgyz media outlets and reporters have been under pressure in recent months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
U.S. Senate Passes Bill That Includes $61 Billion In Aid For Ukraine
The U.S. Senate on February 13 passed a $95.34 billion aid package that includes $61 billion in economic and military assistance for Ukraine, although the legislation faces an uncertain future as the Republican-controlled House of Representatives has signaled it won't approve the measure.
Senators voted 70-29 to approve the bill, exceeding the 60-vote threshold for approval, after 22 Republican senators joined most Democrats to back the measure.
“With this bill, the Senate declares that American leadership will not waiver, will not falter, will not fail,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat who cooperated with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in pushing the bill through.
U.S. financial and military support has been crucial for Ukraine as it fights to repel a Russian full-scale invasion that is nearing its two-year anniversary. Its timing is also important as Kyiv is running out of military equipment and ammunition amid signs of political fatigue in some Western circles for supporting Ukraine long-term.
At the end of 2022, Congress approved about $45 billion in financial, humanitarian, and military aid to Ukraine, but those funds have now been depleted.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the U.S. Senate for its vote.
"I am grateful to Senator Schumer and Leader Mitch McConnell, and every U.S. Senator who has supported continued assistance to Ukraine as we fight for freedom, democracy, and the values we all hold dear," Zelenskiy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"For us in Ukraine, continued U.S. assistance helps to save human lives from Russian terror. It means that life will continue in our cities and will triumph over war.... American assistance brings just peace in Ukraine closer and restores global stability, resulting in increased security and prosperity for all," he wrote.
The Senate vote finally took place in the early hours of February 13 after eight Republican Senators who oppose aid for Ukraine without being accompanied by deep changes to American border policy filibustered the Senate floor for more than six hours .
The bill also provides $14 billion for Israel’s war with Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Washington and the European Union; $8 billion for Taiwan and allies in the Indo-Pacific zone; and $9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza.
The February 13 vote followed after nearly half-a-year of haggling over a sweeping piece of legislation that would have linked the funding for U.S. allies to a Republican-demanded overhaul of border and asylum policies.
However, the bill's fate in the House appears bleak as Speaker Mike Johnson sharply criticized it even before it was passed.
Johnson said in a statement on February 12 that without border security guarantees the legislation fell “silent on the most pressing issue facing our country.”
Many lawmakers also appear to have taken their cue from former President Donald Trump, the expected candidate for the Republican Party in this November's presidential election. Trump has been extremely vocal in his opposition of the funding bill.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Estonia Says Russia Is Preparing For A Military Confrontation With The West
Russia is preparing for a military confrontation with the West within the next decade and could be deterred by a counter buildup of armed forces, Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service said on February 13. A growing number of Western officials have warned of a military threat from Russia to countries along the eastern flank of NATO, calling for Europe to get prepared by rearming. Intelligence service chief Kaupo Rosin said the assessment was based on Russian plans to double the number of forces stationed along its border with NATO members Finland and the Baltic States of Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.
German National Detained In Russia For Carrying Cannabis Candies
Russian authorities said on February 13 that a 38-year-old German national was detained at Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg for having candies containing cannabis, which is illegal in Russia. The man explained that he came to visit his girlfriend and always uses cannabis edibles during flights to relax. He said he bought the candies in a German shop and never had any legal problems with the edibles in any other countries he traveled to. If found guilty, the man faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of 1 million rubles ($10,950). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Adds Estonian Prime Minister, Latvian Officials To Wanted List
Russia's Interior Ministry on February 13 added Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, former Latvian Interior Minister Marija Golubeva, and 59 Latvian lawmakers to its wanted list on unspecified charges. Less than three months after Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kallas's government initiated the removal of Soviet-era monuments and memorials from public sites across the country. In another Baltic state -- Latvia -- then-Interior Minister Marija Golubeva supported the removal of a monument of Russian soldiers in the country's capital, Riga, with 59 of 68 Latvian lawmakers voting in favor of the move. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Majority Of Iranians Shunning Workforce Amid Rise In Discontent
Almost six out of every 10 Iranians are neither employed or seeking work, while more than half of those who are employed also hold down a side job.
Ghasem Rostampor, the director-general of entrepreneurship and employment planning at the Labor Ministry, told the Tasnim News Agency that 58.5 percent of the country's population is considered inactive, which refers to individuals over the age of 15 who neither have a job nor are looking for one, a sign some analysts say shows the disaffection among younger Iranians with the current regime amid a crackdown on protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022.
The data contradicts claims by President Ebrahim Raisi's government that it has reduced the unemployment rate to 7.6 percent.
Details from data from the Statistical Center of Iran appear to show that the decrease in the unemployment rate is due to an increase in the country's inactive population instead of a surge in employment opportunities through government job-creation programs.
According to the Statistical Center, the number of active individuals -- those who either have jobs or are looking for work -- has decreased by 520,000 over the past four years, even though the population of those over 15 years of age grew by 2.9 million.
That means that since 2018 about 3.4 million people have given up looking for work and have joined the inactive population segment, the data shows.
The government's unemployment rate is a ratio of unemployed individuals to the country's active population, thus leaving out a large segment of Iranians who are of working age.
The Parliamentary Research Center recently warned about the rise in the inactivity rate of Iran's workforce, especially among younger Iranians. It says the real unemployment rate in the country is about 2.5 times higher than the government's statistics show.
Further distorting the government's data is the fact that official statistics include as employed those who work only one hour a week. Among the 24.8 million employed individuals in the country, 2 million are considered underemployed as they work less than 44 hours a week.
Another growing issue, Rostampor said, is that many those individuals listed as employed do not have formal contracts, thus depriving them of many benefits.
In September 2023, Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center, rose to 60.4 -- its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating, the worse off people feel.
The index is also seen as a barometer for societal issues, with a direct link to crime rates and even instances of suicide. The most recent index also showed that in the past year, 22 of Iran's 31 provinces reported a reading surpassing the national average, highlighting countrywide discontent.
Several protests have been held by Iranians over the past year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
The death of Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has added fuel to the unrest, as Iranians have also demonstrated gainst a lack of freedoms and women's rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
3 Killed, Several Wounded By Russian Shelling, Drone Strikes As Russia Steps Up Attacks On Ukraine
Russian shelling and drone strikes killed at least three people and caused damage to critical energy infrastructure in several Ukrainian regions on February 13, regional officials and the military reported.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
A 64-year-old man was killed by Russian shelling in the southern city of Nikopol early on February 13, Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram, adding that a private house was also damaged.
In the southern region of Kherson, an 83-year-old man was killed in the shelling of the village of Lviv early in the morning, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Yesterday, Prokudin said, two civilians were wounded in the region.
In the Kupyansk region in the east, a 55-year-old farmer was killed by Russian shelling of the village of Kurylyivka, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleg Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Several people were also wounded by Russian shelling in the Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions, authorities said.
Russia also launched drone strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region for the second day in a row on February 13, targeting energy infrastructure facilities, Lysak said.
"Our defenders downed 10 drones over the city of Dnipro," Lysak wrote on Telegram. "But there were several hits on energy facilities in the city, and a fire broke out."
Ukraine's largest private energy provider DTEK said a power plant sustained significant damage in the attack, but there were no casualties.
Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said schools were being closed in one neighborhood and one hospital was being evacuated ahead of an expected cold snap that would put additional pressure on the electricity grid.
With nearly 1 million inhabitants, Dnipro is Ukraine's fourth-largest city.
Lysak said workers had restored the power supply to the small town of Pavlohrad, east of Dnipro, which had been targeted by Russian drones the previous day.
Separately, Ukraine's air defense said it downed 16 out of 23 drones Russia launched at the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson regions February 13.
With reporting by Reuters
Armenia Says 4 Soldiers Killed By Azerbaijani Fire; Baku Says Operation Was Retaliation
Four Armenian soldiers were shot dead and another one was wounded by Azerbaijani fire early on February 13 at one of the southern sections of the border between the two countries, the Armenian Defense Ministry said, in the first shooting incident in months.
The ministry said on February 13 that Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at 5:30 a.m. against an Armenian military position in the direction of the village of Nerkin Hand in Syunik Province, killing two soldiers, and later updated the death toll to four and one wounded.
"Units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from small arms towards the Armenian combat post in the vicinity of Nerkin Hand village," the ministry said.
Armenian authorities did not release any other details, but Khachatur Baghdasarian, the mayor of Nerkin Hand, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that the situation in the village was tense.
In response, Azerbaijan's State Border Service said in a statement on February 13 that Azerbaijani forces had "completely destroyed" an Armenian border post in Nerkin Hand during a "revenge operation" after Baku accused Armenian troops of opening fire on February 12 in the direction of Azerbaijani positions in the Zangelan district, claiming that one Azerbaijani border guard was wounded.
Armenia said it would investigate the incident, but so far no results of the promised investigation have been announced.
The latest incident came after a dramatic decrease of cross-border shoot-outs between the two Caucasus neighbors since last fall, when Azerbaijan regained full control of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a 24-hour military offensive on September 19-20 that forced more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee the region, leaving it nearly deserted.
No cross-border shootings had been reported by either side for more than two months.
Late last month, senior Armenian and Azerbaijani officials held direct talks on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, a key hurdle to a comprehensive peace deal between the two nations.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have said they are ready to sign a peace agreement that would put an end to their decades-long enmity, but both have accused each other of dragging their feet on it.
IIHF Keeps Ban On Russia, Belarus From Taking Part In International Ice Hockey Events
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has decided Russia and Belarus remain barred from participating in its competitions, meaning neither will be represented at events in the 2024-25 championship season. "Based on a thorough analysis, the IIHF Council concluded that it is not yet safe to reincorporate the Russian and Belarusian teams back into IIHF competitions," the sport's governing body said in a statement on February 12. The countries were banned from competitions after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Belarus was included as it has provided logistical support for its ally.
Germany's Siemens To Close Business In Russia
Siemens is closing its business in Russia, according to its final financial report for 2023, which declared it impossible to continue working in the country and announced a voluntary liquidation. Systems LLC, the Russian subsidiary of Siemens, last year had revenue of about 279 million rubles ($3 million) compared to 6.3 billion a year earlier, The Moscow Times reported on February 12, citing the financial report. There were almost no assets left on the company's balance sheet, it added. Siemens suspended new orders and supplies to Russia in March 2022 under EU sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Takes Significant Step Toward Using Profits From Frozen Russian Assets For Ukraine
The European Union has passed a law to set aside profits made on frozen Russian central-bank assets in the first concrete step toward using the money to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.
The decision adopted on February 12 by the Council of the European Union paves the way for the first possible contribution to the EU budget from the profits of the Russian assets.
The law applies to institutions holding more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) of the Bank of Russia's assets. It requires central securities depositaries (CSDs) to separately account for extraordinary cash balances accumulated as a result of the EU restrictive measure. In addition, CSDs are prohibited from using net profits generated by the frozen assets.
The EU and the Group of Seven (G7) froze some $323 billion of Russian central-bank assets following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Two-thirds of these funds held are in the EU, largely by Belgium's Euroclear clearing house. So far, only taxes on the assets in Belgium have been earmarked to a dedicated fund for Ukraine handled by the Belgian government.
"Today’s decision, in line with the G7 position, clarifies...the legal status of the revenues generated by the CSDs in connection with [the] holding of Russian immobilized assets and sets clear rules for the entities holding them," said the EU Council, a legislative body that groups member states.
The EU and G7 have been debating how the funds could be used to help Ukraine. The United States floated the idea of confiscating the assets outright, but EU officials viewed this as legally too risky.
The EU estimates $16 billion in profits on Russian assets could be carved out for Ukraine over the next four years.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the decision on X, formerly Twitter.
"We encourage further steps to enable their practical use for Ukraine's benefit. These steps must be ambitious and prompt," he said.
The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.
Moscow has said that any attempt to use frozen Russian assets as collateral to raise funds for Ukraine would be illegal and Moscow would challenge it.
After Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU decided to ban any operations related to the management of reserves and assets of the Bank of Russia.
In connection with the growth of inflation and interest rates in the EU, these funds began to generate significantly higher profits than before. Euroclear said the frozen Russian assets it holds generated 3 billion euros in profits in just nine months of 2023.
With reporting by Reuters
Poland Investigates Allegedly Deliberate Spillage Of Ukrainian Grain At Border Crossing
Polish police have opened an investigation into an incident over the weekend in which Polish farmers were accused of stopping three trucks carrying Ukrainian grain at a crossing and dumping the cargo onto the road.
The incident occurred on February 11 near the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border checkpoint as part of a broader protest by Polish farmers against European Union agriculture policies, including those that allow Ukrainian grain to cross into Poland, which the farmers say has lowered prices for their products.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on February 12 called the incident "unacceptable" and said those did it should be held to account.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The spoiling of Ukrainian grain on the Polish border is unacceptable. Any farmer should know how much hard work it takes to produce grain, especially during wartime," Kuleba wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "For the sake of friendly Ukrainian-Polish relations, the perpetrators of this provocation must be held to account."
Ukrainian trade representative Taras Kachka said on Facebook the spoiled grain was being transported to Lithuania and that the incident raised concern that violence could break out at the border.
Polish farmers last week announced plans to start a nationwide strike beginning with the blockade of all checkpoints at the border between Poland and Ukraine. The Ukrainian Customs Service last week acknowledged the Polish farmers planned to block or force a slowdown of trucks at three border checkpoints.
Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski apologized in a statement quoted by Reuters for the grain-dumping action at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint and ask for understanding for the Polish farmers' "exceptionally difficult situation."
He described the situation as "tense" and called for dialogue, but organizers of the blockade said last week the opportunity for negotiations with EU officials in Brussels had been exhausted.
The main demands of the Polish farmers include a ban the import of agricultural products from Ukraine and broader changes in the position of the European Union's agricultural policy.
Ukrainians are reacting harshly to the incident, recalling the Holodomor -- the 1932-33 starvation of millions in Ukraine under the policies of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin -- and noting that during the current Russian-Ukrainian war, Ukrainian farmers have been forced to till fields strewn with landmines.
Warsaw has backed Ukraine during Russia's invasion, but relations have soured inside Poland over the surge in grain and food imports from Ukraine, and experts say this will not help end the blockade at the border.
With reporting by Reuters
France Accuses Russia Of Disinformation Campaign Ahead Of Ukraine Invasion Anniversary
French government officials on February 12 accused Russia of operating a long-running online manipulation campaign against Ukraine’s Western backers in the lead-up to the second anniversary of Moscow's military invasion of its neighbor. French Foreign Ministry officials said that Russia had stepped up efforts to manipulate information and spread deception, targeting Kyiv's allies in the West, including Poland, Germany, and France. They referred to messages on social-media platforms such as X, formerly Twitter, and websites like Sputnik as "massive in scope" and "complex in structure."
Russian Oligarch's Seized Yacht Costs $7 Million A Year To Maintain, Justifying Sale, U.S. Says
The U.S. government has said it is spending more than $7 million a year to maintain a superyacht it seized from a Russian oligarch in 2022 and urged a judge to let it auction the vessel. Authorities in Fiji seized the Amadea under a warrant alleging it was owned by Suleiman Kerimov, who has been placed under sanctions by the United States. Efforts to auction the yacht are being challenged by Eduard Khudainatov, who claims he owns the yacht and says it cannot be forfeited because he has not been hit with sanctions. U.S. prosecutors say the "excessive" maintenance bill justifies an auction.
NATO Can't Be 'A La Carte,' Borrell Says As Allies Blast Trump's Comments
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and other European defense and foreign ministers on February 12 joined a torrent of criticism over former U.S. President Donald Trump's comment downplaying the U.S. commitment to NATO's security umbrella in Europe.
"Let's be serious. NATO cannot be an a la carte military alliance, it cannot be a military alliance that works depending on the humor of the president of the U.S." day to day, Borrell said after Trump suggested that under his administration the United States might not defend NATO allies that failed to spend enough on defense.
Borrell added that he would not keep commenting on "any silly idea" emerging from the U.S. presidential election campaign.
Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 race, sent a chill through European allies when he said at a campaign rally on February 10 he would "encourage" Russia to attack any NATO country that does not meet financial obligations.
U.S. President Joe Biden called Trump's comments "appalling and dangerous" in a statement on February 11, joining several European defense and foreign ministers responding over the weekend.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The reactions continued on February 12, with Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren saying Trump's comment was "exactly what Putin loves to hear."
Ollongren called the comment "worrying" and said it was not the first time that Trump has made a comment along these lines.
While in office, Trump -- who was defeated by Biden in the 2020 election -- often expressed doubts about the need for NATO and repeatedly threatened to pull out of the alliance if members did not pay what he considered their fair share for their defense.
Ollongren rebuffed Trump, stressing that NATO's strength is in its unity.
"If we're not united, it makes us weaker. And we know that that is what Putin is looking for," he told Reuters on February 12.
The principle of collective defense -- the idea that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all and would trigger collective self-defense action -- is enshrined in Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty. It is considered the hallmark of the NATO alliance.
Ollongren also noted that most NATO allies were close to or had reached the target budget spending on defense of 2 percent of gross domestic product by 2024. NATO allies agreed to the goal in 2014.
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner also reacted to Trump’s comment. Speaking in London on February 12, Lindner said the transatlantic partnership will continue.
"Regardless of who is in the White House, we have an overriding interest in continuing to cooperate across the Atlantic, economically, politically, and also in matters of security," he said.
Lindner said Britain and Germany shared similar challenges when it came to strengthening free-trade capabilities.
The dialogue "is of particular importance" after Trump's statements, Lindner said before going into a meeting with British counterpart Jeremy Hunt.
"We are facing major challenges as European members of NATO," Lindner said, adding that Europe's peace and free-trade order had been put at risk by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier echoed other EU leaders, saying the statements "are irresponsible and even play into Russia's hands."
Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on February 12 discussed ramping up security cooperation in Europe with the leaders of Germany and France as fears grow that Trump's possible return to the White House might threaten Western solidarity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Tusk said the philosophy at the heart of relations between the European Union and NATO was based on "one for all, all for one."
Speaking in Paris, he said Poland was "ready to fight for this security." Later in Berlin, Tusk hailed a "clear declaration that we are ready to cooperate" on Europe's defense.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russian Warrant Issued For Facebook Parent Company Spokesman
A Moscow court on February 12 issued an arrest warrant for the spokesman for Facebook's parent company, Meta, accusing him of promoting terrorism. Russian media reported earlier that the Justice Ministry ordered Stone's arrest in February 2023. Stone, who has never been in Russia and does not speak Russian, was targeted due to a policy change he announced in March 2022, less than a month after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The policy shift by Meta allowed some calls for violence against Russian invaders, including President Vladimir Putin, to be made on Facebook or Instagram, which Meta also owns. To read the original story on Current Time, click here.
Uncle Of Amini Jailed For Supporting Iranian Protesters
An uncle of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who died while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction, has been handed a stiff prison sentence for comments he made about the protests sparked by his niece's death that were critical of the Islamic regime.
Safa Aeli, according to Hengaw, a group that closely tracks human rights violations in Iran, was sentenced by Branch 1 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in the western city of Saqqezto to a total of five years, four months, and 17 days in prison on charges of "participation in a gathering and conspiracy against internal security," "propaganda against the system," and "insulting the leader of the Islamic Republic."
Aeli was arrested by security forces in a raid on his home on September 21, the eve of the first anniversary of Amini's death, which triggered massive unrest around the country. Hengaw said he was "brutally assaulted" during his 42 days in detention before being released on bail.
According to Hengaw, the most severe sentence is for the conspiracy charge, for which he was handed three years, six months, and one day. According to Iranian law, that sentence will be the only one carried out.
Hengaw added that one-third of the conspiracy sentence is suspended for three years, conditional upon Aeli refraining from associating with anyone arrested during September commemorations of the anniversary of Amini's death. He must also report to the Intelligence Office and complete three educational, ethical, and religious courses.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in the nationwide protests rose in the months before and just after the first anniversary of Amini's death.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the lives of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger further unrest.
Reports indicate that on the anniversary of Amini's death, security forces prevented her family from visiting her grave.
The public anger at Amini's death has been widely seen as one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.
At least 500 people have been killed around the country since the authorities began the current crackdown on her sympathizers, with thousands more detained or harassed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ethnic Serbs In Northern Kosovo Protest Against New Currency Rules
Hundreds of ethnic Serbs in North Mitrovica in northern Kosovo demonstrated on February 12 against a new regulation targeting Serbia's currency, the dinar. The restrictions that took effect on February 1 ban financial institutions from using any currency other than the euro for local transactions. Even though it's not a member of the European Union or its currency area, the eurozone, Kosovo unilaterally adopted the euro in 2002 to help bring monetary stability and to simplify and reduce transaction costs inside and outside the country. Belgrade, which has never acknowledged Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence, still pays many ethnic Serbs at institutions in Serb-dominated parts of the country -- where an estimated 120,000 ethnic Serbs still live -- in dinars. Many also hold their pensions and get child allowances in dinars. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Russia Adds 18 British Citizens To Its Sanctions List
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on February 12 that it added 18 British citizens, including top defense officials and leading Russia experts, to its sanctions list for "demonizing" Russia and supporting "the regime" of Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine. U.K. Minister of State for Defense Procurement James Cartlidge, Deputy Chief of the Defense Staff Roland Walker, Deputy National Security Adviser for International Affairs Sarah MacIntosh, Director of Submarines Simon Asquith, Head of National Cyberforces Timothy David Neal-Hopes, as well as several scholars and experts from Oxford and Cambridge universities are among those whom Russia has hit with sanctions. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By AFP
Ukrainian Basketball Player Fatally Stabbed In Germany
A 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player was fatally stabbed after an altercation at a bus stop in Germany, police said on February 12, in a case that has sparked outrage in Kyiv. Volodymyr Yermakov, who played at youth level for the Ukrainian national team and German side ART Giants Duesseldorf, died in hospital following the incident in the western city of Oberhausen on February 10. Yermakov and a Ukrainian teammate had a "verbal" dispute with two other teenagers on a city center bus, local police said, adding that investigations into the background of the altercation were ongoing.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
NATO Can't Be 'A La Carte,' Borrell Says As Allies Blast Trump's Comments2
Turkmenistan Conducting Virginity Tests To 'Evaluate Teenagers' Morality'3
'Our Grandchildren Will Never Forgive Us': Walesa Says World's Moment To Forge Russia's Future Is Now4
European Leaders, White House Denounce Trump's Remarks On Russia, NATO5
Investigation: China's Hikvision, Dahua Security Cameras Heighten Risks Of Russian Attacks On Ukraine6
As Peace Negotiations Advance, Armenia And Azerbaijan Are Going It Alone7
EU Readies New Sanctions Targeting Foreign Companies Helping Russia's War Effort8
Moldova Pushes Back Against Russian Election Plans In Transdniester9
In Plain Sight: The Gradual Disappearance Of An Armenian Church In Central Tbilisi10
Ukraine's New Commander In Chief Says 'Change Of Warfare Methods' Necessary
Subscribe