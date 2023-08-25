News
Uzbekistan's Supreme Court Exonerates 240 Members Of Basmachi Movement Prosecuted By Soviets
Uzbekistan's Supreme Court has exonerated 240 people convicted in the 1920-1930s by the Soviet regime for taking part in the Basmachi (Raiders) movement, which fiercely fought against Russian and Soviet forces. The Supreme Court announced on August 24 its decision to exonerate the men, many of whom were sentenced to death and others who were incarcerated for many years. The Basmachi movement that started during World War I in Central Asia was eradicated by the Soviets by the late 1920s. However, clashes between Soviet armed forces and remaining Basmachi rebels along the border with Afghanistan continued until the early 1930s. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
More News
Heineken Exits Russia With One-Euro Sale Of Operations
Dutch brewer Heineken said on August 25 it had completed its exit from Russia by selling its operations there to Russia's Arnest Group for a symbolic one euro. The world's second largest brewer said the deal had received all the required approvals and was likely to leave it with exceptional losses of 300 million euros ($324.8 million). Heineken announced its intention to exit Russia in March 2022, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, acknowledging that the process had taken longer than expected. Many multinational companies flocked to leave Russia after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow, but the Kremlin has retaliated by seizing some assets. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia, Ukraine Trade Strikes As Kyiv Reports 'Successes' In South
Russia said it has thwarted a massive wave of drone attacks on occupied Crimea and a missile strike on Kaluga as Ukraine's military reported deadly air and drone strikes on its regions.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on August 25 in a statement that its air defense neutralized 42 drones, nine of which were allegedly shot down while the other 33 were "suppressed by electronic means and crashed without reaching their target."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Moscow-appointed head of Sevastopol region in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said several drones had been destroyed over the sea off Crimea's Cape Khersones.
The Russian ministry also said a Ukrainian missile was downed in Kaluga, a region just southwest of Moscow, while Russian Telegram channels reported blasts in the sky above the Kaluga, Tula, and Moscow regions, likely caused by antiaircraft fire.
Telegram channel Baza reported that the missile was shot down near the Shaikovka military airfield in Kaluga region, some 300 kilometers southwest of Moscow.
Two major Moscow airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, temporarily ceased operations, Russian TASS news agency reported.
There we no immediate reports of casualties or damages.
Moscow and its surrounding have been targeted frequently by drone attacks in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military reported Russian air and missile attacks on Ukraine overnight, adding that there were casualties among civilians.
"During the past 24 hours, the enemy launched seven missile and 47 air strikes...on the positions of our troops and on populated areas," the military said in its daily report, adding, "Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population."
The military did not provide further details about the targets of the Russian strikes or the victims, saying that incoming information is "currently being clarified."
Ukraine's air defense separately reported that it had shot down four Russian cruise missiles above the Odesa region that had been launched from the Sea of Azov.
On the battlefields in eastern Ukraine, heavy fighting continued amid a seesaw of offensive and defensive actions by both sides.
Ukrainian forces are conducting offensive operations in the direction of the strategic southern city of Melitopol and in the area of Bakhmut in Donetsk, the General Staff said on August 25.
In the Kupyansk sector of the eastern Kharkiv region and in Avdiyivka in Donetsk, Kyiv's troops have been repelling successive Russian attempts to break the front line and advance to the west.
At least one civilian was wounded on August 25 in the Russian shelling of the village of Podoli in Kharkiv, Ukrainian authorities said.
The General Staff said its troops achieved some successes over the past 24 hours on the Orichiv-Tokmak axis toward Melitopol -- the same sector where it had liberated the village of Robotyne earlier in the week.
Around Bakhmut, the scene of some of the longest and fiercest battles this year, Ukrainian forces are on the offensive south of the city, it said.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said late on August 24 that the situation along the whole eastern front is "tense and very dynamic."
The claims could not immediately be verified.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on August 24 that he had spoken by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden and thanked him for his Independence Day greetings.
"The U.S. took the lead in rallying global support for Ukraine. This crucial leadership enabled our struggle and bent the arc of history toward good," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.
The United States said it will begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 warplanes in October, joining a Western coalition that is helping to prepare Kyiv’s fliers on the sophisticated combat aircraft to join the fight against the Russian invasion.
Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder on August 24 said the program would begin in the state of Arizona following completion of English-language training sessions for Ukrainian pilots.
"These pilots will be conducting English-language training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, in September prior to attending F-16 flying training in Arizona," Ryder said without specifying the number of pilots.
The U.S. announcement came after reports out of the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway that those NATO nations would be sending a number of F-16 jets to Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AP
U.S. Plans To Train Ukrainian Pilots On F-16s In Arizona Starting In October
The United States said it will begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 warplanes in October, joining a Western coalition that is helping to prepare Kyiv’s fliers on the sophisticated combat aircraft to join the fight against the Russian invasion.
Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder on August 24 said the program would begin in the state of Arizona following completion of English-language training sessions for Ukrainian pilots.
"These pilots will be conducting English-language training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, in September prior to attending F-16 flying training in Arizona," Ryder said without specifying the number of pilots.
Training of Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16s is also expected to be conducted by an 11-nation coalition in Denmark and Romania in coming weeks. Greece also said it will provide training for Ukrainian pilots.
Denmark reportedly has already started training eight Ukrainian pilots on the F-16s at a Danish military base in Skrydstrup, along with maintenance and servicing personnel.
The U.S. announcement comes after reports out of the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway that those NATO nations would be sending an undisclosed number of F-16 jets to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on August 20 announced that Denmark had approved sending 19 of the advanced warplanes to Ukraine and that the Netherlands had agreed to send 42 F-16s -- although Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that while his country has 42 of the planes available, it has yet to decide whether all of them will be donated.
On August 24, Norwegian broadcaster TV2, citing unnamed sources, said Oslo had decided to send an undisclosed number of F-16 jets to Ukraine.
Ukraine has repeatedly requested F-16 fighters from its Western partners, and Denmark and the Netherlands were the first to answer the call. Kyiv has said it needs the planes to bolster its dwindling fleet of Soviet-era jets as it carries on with a counteroffensive in the face of a significant Russian advantage over the skies of Ukraine.
Denmark has suggested its F-16s could be delivered by the end of the year after four to six months of training.
The United States has authorized Denmark and the Netherlands to deliver the American-made F-16s to Ukraine.
On August 21, Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen told the Ritzau news agency that Kyiv may only use the Danish and Dutch F-16s within Ukrainian territory.
Russia on August 21 condemned the decisions by Denmark and the Netherlands to provide the warcraft.
"The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict," Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in a statement cited by the Ritzau news agency on August 21.
With reporting by Current Time, RFE/RL’s Russian Service, and Reuters
U.S. Imposes Sanctions Over Forced Deportation, Transfer Of Ukraine Children
The U.S. State Department on August 24 imposed sanctions on 13 people and entities it said are reportedly connected to the forced deportation and transfer of Ukraine's children. The United States is also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on three Russia-installed purported authorities over their involvement in human rights abuses of Ukrainian minors. Ukraine's government estimates that Russian authorities have deported and/or forcibly displaced over 19,500 children from their homes since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Among those hit with sanctions was Artek, which the State Department said is a Russian government-owned "summer camp" located in Russian-occupied Crimea. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
In Special Operation, Ukraine Raises Flag In Russian-Annexed Crimea On Independence Day
KYIV -- The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry on August 24 said it had conducted a special operation in Russian-annexed Crimea along with the Ukrainian Navy in a mission coinciding with the country’s Independence Day and leading to the raising of the national flag again in the region.
"Special units reached the shores on watercrafts near settlements of Olenivka and Mayak," the HUR statement said. "During implementation of the assignment, Ukrainian defense forces entered battles with the occupier's units. The enemy suffered losses among military personnel [and] its military equipment was destroyed."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
“Also, the national flag flew over Ukraine's Crimea again," it added, saying that Ukrainian units safely returned after carrying out the assignment.
The details could not immediately be independently verified.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that HUR's units had conducted the special operation in Crimea.
"It is too early to talks about the liberation of Crimea.... Yes, those were our guys.... There were no casualties from our side, and that is a good news," Zelenskiy said during a joint press conference with visiting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Kyiv.
Sources within Ukraine's intelligence services told RFE/RL earlier that Ukrainian armed forces clashed with occupying Russian troops near the settlement of Mayak on Crimea's Tarkhankut Cape overnight.
The SHOT Telegram channel in Russia also reported about the clashes on the Tarkhankut Cape.
HUR official Andriy Yusov later confirmed the report, saying Ukrainian forces were assisted by the Ukrainian Navy during the fighting.
The 3rd Radio Engineering Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, as well as Russian air-defense systems, are located in Mayak.
Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Also in 2014, backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk commonly known as Donbas.
After starting an ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian troops have occupied parts of other Ukrainian regions.
Ukraine has resisted the invasion and vowed to recapture all of its territory occupied by Russian forces.
Russian Man Sentenced To Six Years For Planning To Set Fire To Military Registration Office
Russia’s Southern District Military Court on August 24 sentenced Oleg Vazhdayev to a six-year prison term under a strict regime after he was found guilty of attempting to set fire to a military enlistment office in the Krasnodar region in southern Russia. Vazhdayev, who was detained in September 2022, had said he was trying to destroy his personal file and prevent his mobilization into the military. Vazhdayev claimed he had been tortured while under police detention. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and with the start of mobilization, more than 100 attempts to set fire to military buildings have been registered across the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service click here.
Taliban Says Two Arrested In Killing Of Female Afghan YouTube Star
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on August 24 said they have arrested two people suspected in the killing of female YouTuber Hora Sadat in the capital, Kabul, three days ago. Police officials said a woman and a man were being held on murder charges and that the investigation was continuing. Sadat had a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers and shared video clips on various social issues. After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, violence against women has increased nationwide, and arrests and murders of journalists have increased. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
U.S. Targets Mother Of Chechen Strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, 10 Others With New Set Of Russian-Related Sanctions
U.S. authorities slapped financial sanctions and a travel ban on the mother of Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov and 10 others under Russian-related sanctions. Aymani Kadyrova was targeted under the Global Magnitsky Act, which aims to target people deemed to have committed human rights offenses. Kadyrova was listed as having links to her son’s Akhmat Kadyrov foundation, which was previously sanctioned by U.S. authorities. Ramzan Kadyrov, who has run Chechnya for nearly 20 years as his own personal fiefdom, was previously sanctioned by U.S. officials. Akhmat Kadyrov, Ramzan Kadyrov’s father, was a former president of Chechnya who died in a bomb attack at a soccer stadium in 2004.
Iran's Judiciary Issues Another Warning Against Protests Over Amini's Death
Iran's judiciary has once again warned government opponents not to take to the streets to mark the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini next month as tensions rise a year after the 22-year-old died while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law.
Deputy Judiciary Chief Sadeq Rahimi told reporters on August 24 that Iranian intelligence and security agencies are "vigilantly monitoring" potential protest activities and that "any group aiming to disrupt social structures in the coming days will be identified and handed over to the judiciary."
Amini was detained by the morality police while visiting Tehran in September 2022 because she was allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly. Witnesses say security agents beat her during her arrest, while official autopsy reports blamed it on health conditions the family claims she didn't have.
Amini died on September 16 after being moved to a hospital, sparking mass protests that have continued for most of the past year.
Authorities have responded to the biggest challenge to the Islamic leadership since it came to power following the 1979 revolution with a heavy-handed crackdown that has seen hundreds killed, thousands arrested, and harsh penalties, including the death sentence for offenders.
Rahimi cautioned those pardoned by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this year for violations committed during the protests would be hit with even harder penalties if they are detained again.
Many lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as a thinly veiled attempt at propaganda in the face of such strong dissent.
The government, fearing a flare-up in protests next month on the anniversary of Amini's death, has been ramping up warnings against activists and families of those killed in the protests.
In a statement released on August 21, Amnesty International detailed the situation of 36 families from 10 provinces in Iran who have suffered human rights abuses in recent months at the hands of Iranian law enforcement.
The August 16 arrest of 12 women's rights activists who are accused of planning events ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death has intensified concerns that officials will stop at nothing to try and quell any unrest.
The Telegram channel of the Iranian Student Guild Councils highlighted the delay in the academic calendar of major universities, attributing it to the upcoming anniversary of Amini's death. The channel also reported an increase in "contacts from security agencies with students" as the anniversary approaches.
Reports say many students have been coerced into signing commitments to abstain from potential student protests and online activities that align with the protests.
In recent weeks at Azarbaijan Civil University, security personnel have allegedly threatened students and their families with potential arrests and university expulsions.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Iranian Rapper Says He Was Tortured And Forced To Confess In Prison
Jailed Iranian dissident rapper Saman Yasin, who was detained during the nationwide protests in Iran last year, says he has endured mock executions, beatings, and other forms of torture while in prison on a charge to which he was forced to admit guilt.
In an audio file released by the Kurdistan Human Rights Network on August 23, Yasin detailed harrowing accounts of physical and psychological torture he says he has endured since being taken into custody. He also says prison officials threatened to harm his family if he didn't admit to being involved in the shooting of a paramilitary officer during the protests.
In the audio clip, the second one he has released in the past two months, Yasin says he was transferred to the Amin Abad Psychiatric Hospital, tied to a bed, and drugged.
"I was forcibly tied to the hospital bed by some prison soldiers and prison personnel. My hands were handcuffed and my feet were bound. I was given an injection in the arm and I was unconscious for 24 hours," he said.
Yasin was arrested by security forces during nationwide protests in 2022. Initial reports suggested he was first taken to a local police station before being transferred to Evin prison and subsequently to the Greater Tehran prison.
The judiciary's news agency reported that Yasin was accused of "waging war against God," a charge that led to a death sentence from the Tehran Revolutionary Court. However, the Supreme Court has since accepted Yasin's appeal for a retrial and referred his case back to the Revolutionary Court.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that before the first court session, the appointed lawyer asked Yasin to "take the blame for a shooting to have his life spared."
Yasin describes a "mock execution" set up by prison officials that he endured before being moved to the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, along with two other detainees, Mohsen Shekari and Mohammad Boroghani. Shekari was executed in December shortly after his transfer.
Yasin lamented the lack of access to his appointed lawyer, accusing his public defender of being unresponsive. In a letter made public recently, the rapper had pleaded for a meeting with his legal representative and access to his case files ahead of a court hearing scheduled for September.
Over recent months, Yasin has consistently maintained his innocence, releasing multiple audio files to publicize his claims. He has also reportedly launched at least one hunger strike in protest.
Since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in custody after she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The judiciary, at the urging of lawmakers, has instituted harsh penalties, including the death sentence, for offenders.
Meanwhile, judges have also recently begun sending offenders to psychiatric centers as part of their punishment, a move prominent psychiatry boards in Iran have said is an abuse of judicial authority.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Canada Adds 29 Russian Companies, Rosatom Subsidiaries, To Its Sanctions List
Canadian authorities have updated their sanctions list to include another 29 Russian companies. The restrictions were imposed against several banks and financial institutions, as well as research centers and some other design and construction organizations. The updated sanctions list also targets subsidiaries of Rosatom, including companies that are a part of Russia’s nuclear weapons complex and the export agency that sells atomic technology abroad. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Idel Realities click here.
Taliban Halts Some 100 Afghan Women From Flying To U.A.E. On University Scholarships
The founding chairman of the Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group says Taliban authorities have stopped around 100 women from traveling to the United Arab Emirates, where he planned to sponsor their university education.
Billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor said in a video posted on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, that he had paid for a plane to fly the group to the U.A.E. on the morning of August 23.
"Taliban government refused to allow the girls who were coming to study here -- a hundred girls sponsored by me -- they refused them to board the plane, and already we have paid for the aircraft, we have organized everything for them here, accommodation, education, transportation security and an array of comprehensive services aimed at ensuring the utmost comfort and safety for the female students. Our aspirations were crushed," he said in the post.
The Taliban administration, which seized power in 2021 when international forces left the country following a two-decade engagement, has not commented publicly on the matter.
Along with his video message, Al Habtoor posted an audio clip of one of the Afghan students who said a male chaperone had accompanied her during her trip, but once at Kabul airport the authorities stopped her and others from boarding the flight.
In recent months, the Taliban-led government has intensified restrictions against Afghan women and girls. Many public activities of women have been banned by the Taliban, including the right to continue education after primary school and employment in government offices and nongovernmental organizations.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's chief spokesman, said the ban on education for Afghan girls above the sixth grade remains in force.
The Taliban also banned women from entering universities and access to many public spaces, including parks, public baths, and sports clubs.
In July, the Taliban's Public Affairs Ministry ordered Afghanistan's beauty salons and hairdressing salons to close.
International and human rights organizations are calling on the Taliban to stop restrictions against women.
Prosecutors Seek Three-Year Sentence For Siberian Woman Accused Of Assaulting Officers
Prosecutors asked a court on August 24 in Russia's Siberian region of Buryatia to sentence 61-year-old Natalya Filonova to three years in prison on a charge of assaulting police. Filonova is accused of attacking four police officers when they dispersed a rally in September against the military mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin. Filonova and her supporters reject the charge as politically motivated. In June, an ambulance was called to the courtroom to assist Filonova. Physicians said then that Filonova was unable to take part in the trial as she had an extremely high blood pressure and needed immediate hospitalization. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Memorial Rights Group In Yekaterinburg Fined For Failure To Properly Report Activities
A court in Russia's Urals city of Yekaterinburg on August 24 fined the local branch of the Memorial human rights group 350,000 rubles ($3,700) for "failure to properly report its activities as a foreign agent." Memorial branch chief Aleksei Mosin said at the hearing the group filed all papers with the Justice Ministry, but ministry officials said the monthly report did not comply with newly adopted regulations. Mosin said his group was not informed of new regulations. In early August, another court fined Mosin's group 300,000 rubles for allegedly discrediting Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow-launched war in Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Noted Activist In Russia's Bashkortostan, Ramila Saitova, Goes On Trial Over Anti-War Video
A court in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, on August 24 began the trial of noted activist Ramila Saitova, who was arrested in May over her online posts against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Saitova was charged with "public calls for actions aimed against the country's security." The charge stemmed from her online video address to males mobilized for the war in Ukraine from Bashkortostan, calling on them "to be brave and openly say 'I do not want to kill.'" If convicted, Saitova faces up to six years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Almaty Police Briefly Detain Two Activists Of Unregistered Democratic Party
Almaty police detained, without explanation, two activists of the unregistered opposition Democratic Party who came to a meeting with city Mayor Erbolat Dosaev on August 24. The activists, Aruzhan Duisebaeva and Meiirkhan Zholaev, were released hours later after their lawyer intervened. Duisebaeva recently asked Dosaev to comment on a petition by Almaty residents demanding his resignation. The Democratic Party's leader, Zhanbolat Mamai, was handed a suspended six-year prison term in April on charges of organizing mass unrest, spreading false information, and insulting a government representative. Mamai calls the case against him politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
One Patient Dies, Five Injured In Fire At Kosovo's University Clinic In Pristina
One patient died and five were injured in a fire that broke out in one of the emergency and intensive psychiatric ward rooms at the University Clinical Center Kosovo in Pristina on August 23. A patient is suspected of having started the fire at night. Two doctors, two nurses, and one patient were being treated for smoke inhalation. The clinic was evacuated and the fire extinguished. Kosovar police are now investigating the fire. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service click here.
Satellite Images Show Wagner Camp In Belarus Being Dismantled
Images obtained by RFE/RL show that a suspected tent camp thought to be occupied by troops from Russia's Wagner mercenary group near the Belarusian village of Tsel is being dismantled.
The images, taken by Planet Labs on August 23, show that of 273 specialized military tents -- each of which houses up to 20 people -- for personnel, 101 had been dismantled. That would mean space for just over 2,000 Wagner fighters would have been eliminated. Some 5,000 troops were thought to have been settled at the site.
It was not immediately clear where the tents and the Wagner fighters are being moved to.
Images from Planet Labs appear to show that the process of dismantling the camp most likely started on August 1. The changes appear to affect only housing, with only an insignificant decrease in military equipment at the site, the images showed.
Telegram channels linked to Wagner say some of the group's fighters in Belarus left for Russia on vacation, while some were transferred to operations in Africa.
However, it could be also possible that some Wagner fighters were relocated to other sites within Belarus as Planet Labs' previous images showed apparent trenches being dug out on the territory of the Repishcha military exercise field, located 15 kilometers from Tsel.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in late July that up to 100 Wagner fighters might have been transferred to western Belarus, close to the Polish town of Suwalki, which sits on what is known as the Suwalki Corridor -- an 80-kilometer-long stretch that is NATO's only land connection with its Baltic members Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
The authoritarian leader of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, denied Morawiecki's accusation.
The latest images from Planet Labs came the same day as Russian aviation officials said Wagner's founder and leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was on a passenger list of a plane that crashed in Russia's western Tver region, some 270 kilometers north of Moscow.
Officials have yet to confirm Prigozhin's death in the crash, even though the bodies of all 10 people onboard the plane are said to have been recovered.
Wagner troops moved to Belarus after Prigozhin led a mutiny against Russia's top military officials two months ago in what was the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 23 years in power.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helping take main parts of the city of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting.
Ebrahim Golestan, Prominent Iranian Writer And Filmmaker, Dies At 100
Ebrahim Golestan, a prominent Iranian writer and filmmaker, died at the age of 100 in Britain on August 22, his daughter said. Golestan’s literary career started with translating stories by Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner. He established the Golestan Films studio in 1957 and produced documentaries for the National Iranian Oil Company. His landmark The House Is Black short film in 1963 explores the emotional effects of chronic illness. Golestan left Iran and moved to Britain in 1975, four years before the Islamic Revolution. He never returned to Iran but kept in contact with Iranian cultural figures. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda click here.
Six Ukrainians Caught For Days In Neutral Zone Between Russia And Georgia
Six Ukrainians who were forcibly removed from Kherson by the Russian military and taken to Russia are trapped in a buffer zone between Russia and Georgia. Border guards refused to let the group into Georgia late on August 16, citing "other reasons," even though they requested political asylum. Russian security forces, meanwhile, are said to have attempted to force the Ukrainians back onto Russian territory. Human rights activists said the Ukrainians have not been provided with food and other necessities. One of them is a patient with HIV who has run out of medicine. Officials from Georgia and Ukraine haven’t commented. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Caucasus.Realities, click here.
St. Petersburg Police Detain Woman Who Fled Chechnya Over Domestic Violence
Police in the Russian city of St. Petersburg have detained and reportedly sent back a woman who had fled her native North Caucasus region of Chechnya because of fears for her safety, the SK SOS human rights group said on August 24, adding that Seda Suleimanova may face an "honor killing" upon her return.
Suleimanova's partner, Sergei Kudryavtsev, told SK SOS that police visited their apartment in St. Petersburg late on August 23 and took them to police station No. 54, where Suleimanova was informed that she is suspected of stealing jewelry, a charge she rejected.
Kudryavtsev said police officers took Suleimanova to the airport and that he is not sure of her current location, though he fears she may have been transferred to Chechnya.
Officers at police station No. 54 reportedly told the SOTA Telegram channel that Suleimanova had been transferred to Chechnya.
In October last year, Suleimanova turned to the SK SOS for help leaving Chechnya, saying that her relatives may kill her for being "insufficiently religious."
Human right defenders say relatives in the North Caucasus often file complaints accusing fugitive women of crimes, usually theft, to legalize their detainment and return to their relatives. Once back, the women face violent abuse.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including "honor killings," if they are forced to return.
Usually, local authorities take the side of the accused abusers.
Last October, four sisters from another North Caucasus region, Daghestan, managed to flee to Georgia with the help of human rights organizations after they faced domestic violence.
In August 2022, another woman from Daghestan, Patimat Idrisova, managed to leave Russia and change her identity after she faced domestic violence.
With reporting by SOTA
Norway To Reportedly Donate F-16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine
Norway has decided to donate F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported opn August 24, citing unnamed sources. It did not say how many jets Norway would provide. Earlier on August 24, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on a visit to Kyiv that Norway would send antiaircraft missiles and mine-clearing equipment to Ukraine and help the war-torn country secure its gas and power supply. The Netherlands and Denmark have said they will give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once certain “conditions” have been met. To read the original story Reuters, click here.
Self-Exiled Russian Opposition Activist Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison
A Moscow court on August 23 sentenced in absentia Maksim Kats, a self-exiled opposition activist, to eight years in prison on a charge of distributing "fake news" about Russia's armed forces. The charge stems from a video Kats published on YouTube in April last year about alleged atrocities committed by occupying Russian armed forces against civilians in the town of Bucha near Kyiv. Hundreds of local residents were found dead after the town was liberated by Ukrainian troops. Kats has admitted he published the footage but denied any wrongdoing. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Journalist Oljobay Shakir Detained For 48 Hours
Well-known Kyrgyz opposition writer and journalist Oljobay Shakir was summoned by the State Committee for National Security on August 23. After nearly eight hours of questioning, he was detained for 48 hours on charges of "organizing mass unrest" and "attempting to seize power." The Pervomaisky District of Bishkek court will review Shakir's case on August 24. Collaborating with the investigative Temirov Live journalist team, the 52-year-old had criticized the government and opposed the transfer of four Kyrgyz resorts in the Issyk-Kul region to Uzbekistan. Officials have not commented on the arrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'You Can't Even Speak Georgian In Georgia Anymore': Russian Businesses Roil Black Sea Resort2
Prigozhin Presumed Dead After Wagner Plane Crashes With No Survivors North Of Moscow3
Russia Seeks To Seize Power Assets Belonging To One Of Nation's Richest Individuals4
U.S. Embassy In Minsk Again Tells Americans To Leave Belarus5
Russian-Occupied Crimea Facing Gasoline Shortages After Ukrainian Bridge Strike6
Ukraine Counteroffensive Slogs Forward. The West Frets.7
After Figure Skating Star's Nationality Switch, Will Russia's Loss Be Kazakhstan's Gain?8
In Special Operation, Ukraine Raises Flag In Russian-Annexed Crimea On Independence Day9
Escaping Today: The Bulgarian Festival Where Technology Is Forbidden10
Russia's Moon Crash 'Speaks Volumes': A Storied Space Program Falls Short. Again.
Subscribe