Afghan Army: Dozens Of Militants Killed In Operations

Dozens of suspected Taliban and Islamic State (IS) militants were killed by Afghan security forces in the past 24 hours across the country, Afghan authorities said on April 21.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that 21 suspected Taliban militants, including a local commander, were killed in raids in various parts of the country, including Balkh, Helmand, Kapisa, and Khost.

The local commander, Mullah Jalal, was killed in the northern province of Faryab, the statement said. According to the ministry, 17 insurgents were wounded in the army operations.

It said at least 27 suspected IS fighters have been killed in the eastern province of Nangarhar, where the extremist group has control over some small pockets.

Military operations were conducted in Nangarhar’s Batikot, Deh Bala, Dur Baba, and Rodat districts, local military commanders said.

In a separate development, at least six police officers were killed when a group of Taliban fighters attacked and overran a police checkpoint in northern Sari Pul Province.

Zabi Amani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said two other police officers were wounded in the attack, which took place in Sayad district late on April 20.

Reinforcements arrived and a sporadic gunbattle is still under way in Sayad district, Amani said on April 21.

The spokesman added that three Taliban fighters were killed and two others were wounded in the battle.

With reporting by tolonews.com and AP