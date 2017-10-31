At Least Three Killed, 15 Wounded In Kabul Suicide Attack, Say Officials

A suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul has caused several casualties, Afghan officials say.

The Afghan Health Ministry said three people were killed and 15 were wounded in the October 31 blast in the Wazir Akbar Khan diplomatic district, the so-called "Green Zone" of Kabul, where many embassies and the head offices of major international organisations are located.

Afghanistan's Defense Ministry said the blast was a suicide attack.

"Our initial information shows the suicide attacker was on a motorcycle. He made it through the first checkpoint but was stopped at the second checkpoint and detonated," ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said.



Ismail Kawosi, a spokesperson for the ministry, told RFE/RL that a woman was among the dead.

The attack occurred on Fourth Street in the Wazir Akbar Khan zone, Kabul police deputy chief Haq Nawaz Haqyar told RFE/RL.



The street in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the city is close to several foreign embassies, as well as an office and guesthouse of the Defense Ministry. The site of the explosion is some 500 meters from the American Embassy.

The target of the attack was not immediately known and no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The Taliban and Islamic State insurgents have stepped up their suicide attacks on Afghan security installations and mosques in recent weeks.

Several attacks occurred in or around Kabul this month, including one on a Shi'ite mosque in the city that killed more than 50 people. A separate attack on an army training facility killed at least 15 soldiers.

On May 31, a massive truck bomb ripped through the diplomatic district of Kabul near the German Embassy. Some 150 people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in that attack.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and AP