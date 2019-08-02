At Least 10 Afghan Police Killed In Taliban Attack On Security Checkpoint

Local officials say at least 10 Afghan police officers have been killed in a Taliban attack on a checkpoint in central Daikundi Province.



Governor Anwar Rahmati also reported that 15 policemen were wounded in the August 2 attack in the district of Pato. He said the Taliban militants suffered an unspecified number of casualties.



Taliban spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack but gave no further details.



The latest violence comes as the Taliban militants prepare to meet U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad for another round of talks on finding a peaceful resolution to the nearly 18-year war.



The Taliban refuse to negotiate directly with the Kabul government as they consider it to be under the control of Washington.



The United States is willing to withdraw a large number of U.S. troops from Afghanistan if the Taliban agrees to start direct negotiations with the Kabul government, U.S. media reported on August 1.

Based on reporting by AP and TOLOnews