At least 11 Afghan Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack

Afghan officials say at least 11 soldiers were killed in the first major Taliban attack since the militants ended a cease-fire coinciding with the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Defense Ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish told RFE/RL on June 20 that nine Afghan soldiers were also wounded in the overnight attack in the western province of Badghis’s Balamerghab district.

Badghis Provincial Governor Abdul Qafoor Malikzai said the Taliban attacked two security posts in the early hours.

Abdul Aziz Bek, head of the Badghis provincial council, and a spokesman for the Badghis police, Naqibullah Amini, said as many as 30 soldiers died in the attack.

Bek said there were also casualties among the militants.

The Taliban said heavy fighting was continuing.

The Taliban ended its three-day cease-fire on the night of June 17, while the Kabul government extended its truce by 10 days.

With reporting by Reuters and AP