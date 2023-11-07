News
EU Special Envoy Arrives In Kosovo To Discuss Relations With Ethnic Serbs, Serbia
The European Union's special envoy for dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, Miroslav Lajcak, has arrived in Pristina for a two-day visit to meet with Kosovar leaders to discuss the draft statute of the association of Serb majority municipalities and other issues. Lajcak will meet with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, First Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi, as well as opposition representatives in Kosovo. Talks to normalize relations between the two bitter Balkan rivals have so far faced numerous roadblocks, with tensions continuing to rise.
More Than 100 Romanian Citizens, Family Members Due To Be Evacuated From Gaza
Romania's Foreign Ministry says 103 Romanian citizens and their family members are due to be evacuated from Gaza into Egypt on November 7. The ministry said approval for their departure through the Rafah border crossing was given overnight following talks with Israeli and Egyptian authorities. The evacuees will then be moved to Cairo, where they will travel back to Romania by air, the ministry said. Some 350 Romanian citizens are reported to live in Gaza, and 260 of them have requested evacuation. Negotiations are under way for the evacuation of the remaining Romanians who asked to leave, it said.
Russia Says It Repelled Ukraine Drone Attack On Crimea
Russia's Defense Ministry says its air defenses repelled an attack by Ukrainian drones that targeted Moscow-occupied Crimea on November 7. "Nine drones were destroyed and eight others were intercepted off the Black Sea coast of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, which is the home of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, said five drones were shot down over Crimea. The Russian claims could not be independently verified. An RFE/RL correspondent on the ground reported that blasts resembling the work of air-defense systems could be heard in the morning in the center of Sevastopol.
Zelenskiy Says 'Irresponsible' To Talk About Elections During Wartime
KYIV - - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said it is "irresponsible" to speak about holding national elections under wartime conditions, strongly hinting at a potential delay to a vote that normally would be in March 2024.
"We all understand that now, in wartime, when there are many challenges, it is utterly irresponsible to engage in topics related to an election in such a frivolous manner," he said in his nightly video address on November 6.
"We need to recognize this is a time for defense, a time for battle, upon which the fate of the state and its people depend.... I believe elections are not appropriate at this time."
He added that "we all see how people demand to direct budget resources not to pavement and street repairs, but to help defense. That's the way it should be."
On November 3, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Zelenskiy was considering the "pros and cons" of holding a presidential election next spring, adding that such an event during the war would create "unprecedented" challenges.
"I think there's no other country in the world that would even consider holding elections against the background of such a large-scale invasion," Kuleba told a news conference at the time.
"But, we are not closing this page. The president of Ukraine is considering, and weighing different pros and cons," Kuleba added.
Under the martial law declared following Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion, elections are prohibited in the country. Martial law must be extended every 90 days.
Some in the West have urged Ukraine to hold the elections as a signal of Kyiv’s commitment to democratic rule.
In late August, Zelenskiy said the 2024 elections could take place -- even under wartime conditions -- if Westerns allies provided financial assistance and the country's lawmakers approved.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Military Chief Says Aide Killed In Explosion During Birthday Celebration
Ukraine's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said his "assistant and close friend" Major Hennadiy Chastyakov, 39, was killed when an explosive device ignited in what was thought to be a birthday gift. Zaluzhniy's Telegram statement on November 6 didn't provide details, but he said Chastyakov is survived by his wife and four children. Zaluzhniy said Chastyakov has been a reliable aide for him since the beginning of the Russian invasion of February 2022. The incident occurred in Chaykiy village in the Kyiv region. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko later called the incident an accident, saying Chastyakov had been showing a gift -- a box of Western-manufactured grenades – to his son when a grenade exploded.
Three Iranians Detained After Allegedly Assaulting Hijab Adviser In Tehran Subway
Three people have been detained following an altercation at a Tehran subway station that erupted over the enforcement of Iran's mandatory hijab law, a sign of the deep discontent among many Iranians over the rule.
Tehran's subway police reported on November 5 that the incident occurred when a woman tasked with advising on the hijab rules was allegedly assaulted after talking to a passenger about the compulsory head-scarf regulations.
Police chief Abbas Karami Rad confirmed that three suspects allegedly involved in the incident were arrested and transferred to a police station in northern Tehran.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Disdain for the rule turned to widespread anger after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran while she was in custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Her death spawned the "Women, life, freedom" protests across the country involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over deteriorating living standards. Campaigns were also launched against the law, although many of those who initiated them have been jailed by the state or forced to leave the country for their safety.
Authorities have been even further on edge after 17-year-old Armita Garavand died last month after a confrontation with morality police in the same Tehran subway system.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted by officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
Still, Iranian law enforcement, the judiciary, and government-aligned media have expressed unequivocal support for the morality police, underscoring their commitment to punishing those who resist the hijab mandate.
While the protests have shown some signs of waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is now seen as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Last month, Amini and the "Women, life, freedom" movement were awarded this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award. That followed the awarding of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to jailed activist Narges Mohammadi, who has fought for women's rights for decades.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Troops Shoot Georgian Dead Near Boundary With Breakaway Region
The Georgian State Security Service (SUS) said on November 6 that Russian troops shot to death a Georgian man near the administrative boundary with Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia while trying to detain him. According to the SUS, Russian forces detained another Georgian man near the village of Kirbali. The EU Monitoring Mission In Georgia later confirmed the killing. Such incidents regularly take place in the area. Russia has kept thousands of its troops in South Ossetia and Georgia's other breakaway region, Abkhazia, after Moscow recognized the two regions as independent states following a five-day war with Georgia in August 2008.
Ukraine Expects 'Positive' EU Report On Membership Bid This Week
A senior Ukrainian official on November 6 said Kyiv expected the EU to provide a "positive" appraisal of its progress toward membership in a report this week and that it had carried out all the necessary reforms. Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna spoke to Reuters as the EU Commission prepares to publish a report on November 8 that Kyiv hopes will recommend bloc members decide in December to open formal accession talks. "I would say that the assessment would definitely be positive because we have been in permanent contact with the European Commission, discussing the steps and negotiating the steps we managed to implement," Stefanishyna said.
Ukraine Says Ready For 'Constructive Dialogue' After Polish Truckers Block Border
KYIV -- A top Ukrainian government official has said Kyiv is "ready for a constructive dialogue" to resolve a dispute that has led to Polish truckers blocking border crossings between the two countries over claims of unfair competition.
Polish "carriers have started blocking three key cargo border-crossing points between [Ukraine and Poland],” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on social media on November 6.
He said his ministry was cooperating with the European Commission and the government of Poland "to resolve the situation."
"Our official position is that blocking the border harms the interests and economies of both countries," he said.
He added that the action damaged the process of exporting Ukrainian agricultural products, but "at the same time, we are ready for a constructive dialogue that will consider the interests of the carriers of both countries."
The comments came as Polish truckers blocked three border crossings with Ukraine over what they call unfair foreign competition after the European Union loosened rules pertaining to international transport for Ukrainian carriers.
The EU waived a permit system for Ukrainian cargo transporters looking to enter the bloc to aid Kyiv following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Polish truckers contend the EU action is creating long lines at the border and costing them business and are demanding the reimposition of limits on the number of Ukrainian-licensed trucks entering the country.
The truckers also are seeking a ban on transport companies from outside the EU.
"We are protesting because of the disruptions in road transport to Polish carriers...caused by the uncontrolled inflow of Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian companies," Karol Rychlik, a transport company owner and head of a trucker association, was quoted by Reuters as saying at a border crossing near Dorohusk.
Despite the action at the border sites, protest organizers said they will allow humanitarian and military cargo, buses, and private vehicles to pass through to Ukraine.
The Polish government did not immediately comment on Kubrakov's remarks.
Warsaw has been one of Kyiv's most strident backers in its battle against Russia's full-scale invasion.
However, tensions rose after Ukrainian agricultural exports -- mainly blocked at traditional Crimean export routes because of the war -- were forced to move through Ukraine's EU neighbors, flooding those markets and driving down prices to the detriment of local farmers.
Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia decided to extend an EU ban introduced to protect farmers from the surge in grain and food imports from Ukraine.
Still, leaders of Poland and Ukraine have sought to ease tensions.
The two countries in early October said they had agreed to speed the transit of Ukrainian cereal products through Poland en route to third countries, despite opposition from Polish right-wing parties seeking a tougher line against Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters
Slovak PM: No Obstacles To Private Weapons Exports To Ukraine
Slovakia's new prime minister, Robert Fico, who has pledged to halt the country's military aid for neighboring Ukraine, on November 6 said he had no intention of preventing private defense companies' exports. NATO member Slovakia is home to makers of artillery ammunition as well as heavy military vehicles such as howitzers, some of which have been shipped to Ukraine. Fico ran a campaign ahead of a September 30 election, which his party won, criticizing Western support for Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, and U.S. foreign policy.
Blinken Says Convinced Of Sweden's NATO Membership Progress After Ankara Visit
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on November 6 said he was convinced that there would be progress on Sweden's NATO membership bid after talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan submitted the bill ratifying Sweden's membership of the NATO military alliance to parliament on November 6 after delaying the step for months. The bill must be approved by parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee before a vote by the full general assembly. "I'm convinced that we'll see forward movement on that," Blinken told reporters at the airport before leaving Ankara.
Kadyrov Says Group Of Former Wagner Mercenaries Training With His Forces
The authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Telegram on November 6 that former Wagner Group mercenaries were training in Chechnya with his forces. He did not say how many ex-Wagner fighters were involved in the drills. Wagner played a key role in several of the toughest battles in Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In August, Wagner's founder and leader Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a mysterious plane crash. In June, Prigozhin led a mutiny against Russia's top military officials in what was one of the biggest threats to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his 23 years in power.
Imprisoned Belarusian Nobel Laureate Byalyatski Placed In Solitary Confinement
Imprisoned Belarusian rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski has been placed in punitive solitary confinement for alleged wrongdoings while in custody, the activist's wife, Natallya Pinchuk, said at the World Forum for Democracy in Strasbourg on November 6. The 61-year-old human rights advocate from Belarus, one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, is serving a 10-year sentence that he was handed in March on charges of financing actions violating public order and smuggling. Byalyatski and his supporters have denied the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Iranian Teacher's Case Sent To Court As Officials Ramp Up Pressure On Educators
Iranian authorities have referred the case of Masud Zeynalzadeh, who was arrested at the funeral of 17-year-old Armita Garavand, to Tehran's Revolutionary Court in an escalation of their campaign against members of the teachers' union.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said on November 5 that Zeynalzadeh's file had been expedited to the Islamic Revolutionary Court.
Zeynalzadeh has been in custody since October 29 following his participation in funeral services for Garavand, who died last month just weeks after an alleged altercation with the morality police enforcing the hijab requirement.
The Tehran Prosecutor's Office swiftly formulated charges against Zeynalzadeh, issuing an indictment within a week of his arrest.
In a related development, Ahmad Alizadeh, a lecturer at Tehran University-College of Fine Arts, was sent to Ilam's penitentiary on November 5 to serve a sentence of six years and one day. Alizadeh's was arrested during the nationwide "Women, life, freedom" demonstrations in Abadan in October 2022. He had been temporarily released on bail.
Ilham's Revolutionary Court had previously found Alizadeh guilty of forming a group to undermine national security and sentenced him to imprisonment, along with additional penalties including forced retirement and a prohibition on Internet use.
At the same time, Mohammad Habibi, a prominent figure and spokesman for the Tehran Teachers' Association, faces new legal challenges after he was summoned once again to the Islamic Revolutionary Court.
A wave of repression has seen numerous teachers arrested, summoned for questioning, and imprisoned for their involvement in union activities and protests over the past year.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly added life to the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Hungarian Museum Director Fired For Allowing Minors Into Exhibition With LGBT Content
Hungarian Minister for Culture and Innovation Janos Csak has sacked the head of the National Museum for allowing under-18s into a World Press photo exhibition on its premises that displayed LGBT content. Csak said in a statement that Laszlo Simon failed to observe the museum's legal obligations -- an apparent reference to legislation introduced by populist premier Viktor Orban's right-wing government that prohibits "popularizing" homosexuality among minors. Simon has rejected the accusation, arguing that the museum could not violate privacy laws by requiring ID checks of visitors, but it had posted a warning on the institution's website warning under-18s not to visit the exhibition.
St. Petersburg Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Suspected Abduction Of Chechen Woman
Prosecutors in the Russian city of St. Petersburg have launched a probe into the suspected abduction of a woman from the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, the North Caucasus SOS (SK SOS) human rights group said on November 6.
According to the rights watchdog, Seda Suleimanova's boyfriend, Sergei Kudryavtsev, was summoned by investigators in St. Petersburg on November 2, where he gave information regarding his girlfriend's situation.
The probe was launched after Kudryavtsev turned to Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova asking for her help. Moskalkova then asked the Prosecutor-General's Office to get involved in the case, after which the investigation was started.
In August, Kudryavtsev told SK SOS that four men, two of whom introduced themselves as police officers and two others were from Chechnya, visited his apartment in St. Petersburg where he stayed with Suleimanova and took them to a police station, where Suleimanova was informed that she is suspected of stealing jewelry, a charge she rejected.
Kudryavtsev said police officers took Suleimanova to the airport to take her to Chechnya, where she may face an "honor killing."
Chechen officials later confirmed that Suleimanova is in Chechnya, adding that she is "safe," while rights defenders are concerned over her situation.
In October last year, Suleimanova turned to the SK SOS for help leaving Chechnya, saying that her relatives may kill her for being "insufficiently religious."
Human right defenders say relatives in the North Caucasus often file complaints accusing women of crimes, usually theft, to legalize their detention and return to their relatives. Once back, the women face violent abuse.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including "honor killings," if they are forced to return.
Usually, local authorities take the side of the accused abusers.
Imprisoned Bashkir Activist Transferred To Notorious 'Special Regime' Prison In Siberia
The imprisoned opposition activist from Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, Airat Dilmukhametov, has been transferred to a notorious "special regime" prison, the harshest type of penitentiary in the country, his relatives told RFE/RL on November 5 after weeks of having no contact with him.
The Minusinsk prison, in the town of the same name in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk Krai, was built in 1810 and many historic Russian figures were incarcerated within its walls. In Soviet times, more than 4,000 people were executed there. In his literary investigation, The Gulag Archipelago, Soviet dissident writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn described the facility as "the most terrifying detention center of the Stalin era."
Dilmukhametov was arrested in 2019 and in August 2020 sentenced to nine years in prison on extremism charges.
In August this year, a court ruled that he must be transferred to a "special regime" prison for "systemic violations of the penitentiary’s internal order."
Dilmukhametov was convicted of issuing public calls to violate Russia's territorial integrity.
The charge stemmed from a video statement he made in 2018 urging the creation of a "real" federation in Russia with more autonomous rights given to ethnic republics and regions.
Dilmukhametov was also found guilty of making public calls for extremism and supporting terrorism.
Those charges are linked to his criticism of regional authorities for incarcerating several Bashkirs on charges of belonging to a banned Islamic group and his public statements about a conflict between local residents and workers from Chechnya in the village of Temas.
Dilmukhametov has maintained his innocence.
Russian rights groups have recognized Dilmukhametov as a prisoner of conscience and said he has been under pressure while in custody, frequently being kept in punitive solitary confinement on ungrounded accusations.
Imprisoned Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Launches Hunger Strike Over Lack Of Medical Care
Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has launched a hunger strike to protest against a lack of medical attention after prison officials twice blocked her access to urgently needed hospital care because she will not wear a head scarf.
A statement issued by her family on Instagram on November 6 said that, according to the diagnosis of a "trusted" doctor of the prison, Mohammadi "has been in need of emergency transfer to the heart and lung center for urgent medical care, it’s been a week now that they are refusing to give her the medical aid she needs.
"Narges went on a hunger strike today in protesting two things: The Islamic republic's policy of delaying and neglecting medical care for sick inmates, resulting in the loss of the health and lives of individuals. The policy of 'death' or 'mandatory hijab' for Iranian women," it said.
"The Islamic republic is responsible for anything that happens to our beloved Narges," it added.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, life, freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee on November 6 said it was "deeply concerned" about Mohammad's health.
"The requirement that female inmates must wear a hijab in order to be hospitalized is inhumane and morally unacceptable," Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said.
"Narges Mohammadi's initiation of a hunger strike demonstrates the seriousness of the situation. The Norwegian Nobel Committee urges the Iranian authorities to provide Narges Mohammadi, and other female inmates, with whatever medical assistance they may need," Reiss-Andersen added.
For years, Mohammadi has voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Her husband, Taghi Rahmani, said last week that the Nobel award has ratcheted up pressure by officials on Mohammadi, with some citing her statements as grounds for indictment.
Rahmani also noted Mohammadi's steadfast refusal to revert to wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, a stance reinforced since the "Woman, life, freedom" protests.
"She does not want to return to the previous era," he said, noting that it has been more than 20 months since she was allowed to speak to her children while Rahmani, who lives in France and has been labeled by authorities as a "fugitive accused," is prohibited from speaking with his wife.
On November 1, Mohammadi's family reported a sit-in by her and fellow inmates at Evin prison to protest against the denial of her transfer to a cardiac hospital, underscoring the ongoing struggle for basic rights within the Iranian penal system.
Russian Olympic Committee Files Appeal Against Its Suspension By IOC
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has appealed the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend its membership, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced in a statement on November 6. The IOC suspended the ROC on October 12 over its decision to incorporate sports organizations from Ukraine's partially occupied regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya. The IOC said the move constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter since it violates the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee. Under the suspension, the ROC is no longer entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee and cannot receive any funding from the Olympic Movement.
Third Russian Activist Released From Prison After Serving Term In 'Network' Case
A third Russian activist has been released from prison after serving six years in the high-profile Set (Network) case, which rights defenders and opposition activities have called "fabricated."
Arman Sagynbaev, who was arrested in 2017 along with several other activists, was released from a penal colony on November 5.
Russian investigators said the Network group planned to organize a series of explosions in Russia during the presidential election and the World Cup soccer tournament in 2018 "to destabilize the situation" in the country and to organize an armed mutiny.
Rights activists have said the charges are false. Some of those arrested have claimed they were tortured while in custody. The Investigative Committee has rejected the claims.
In June 2020, a court in St. Petersburg sentenced two suspects in the case, Yuly Boyarshinov and Viktor Filinkov, to 5 1/2 years and 7 years in prison respectively. Boyarshinov’s sentence was later cut by three months.
In February 2020, a court in another Russian city, Penza, sentenced Sagynbaev and six other activists of the group to prison terms of between six years and 18 years after convicting them of terrorism.
The group members were arrested in 2017-2018 for allegedly creating a terrorist group with cells in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Penza, and Omsk, as well as in neighboring Belarus.
Belarusian authorities told RFE/RL at the time that they weren’t aware of a Network cell existing in Belarus.
Amnesty International has called the terror charges "a figment of the Russian security services' imagination...fabricated in an attempt to silence these activists."
Two men sentenced in the case, Boyarshinov and Igor Shishkin were released in April 2023 and August 2021, respectively, after serving their terms. Shishkin fled Russia after his release.
Kazakh Tycoon Related To Former President Released From Prison
ASTANA -- Kazakh tycoon Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter is the widow of a grandson of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, has been released from custody after his prison term was replaced with a parole-like sentence.
Kazakhstan's state penitentiary committee confirmed media reports to RFE/RL, saying that Boranbaev was released from prison on November 6.
In September, a court in Astana sentenced Boranbaev to six years in prison after a retrial procedure.
Six months earlier, Boranbaev and his two co-defendants had been sentenced to eight years in prison each on embezzlement charges, which the trio rejected at the time.
In June, a court in Astana canceled the sentences, citing the absence of key documents that the charges against the three men were based on.
On August 22, Boranbaev's lawyer, Daniyar Qanafin, stated at a new hearing of the case in Astana that his client had changed his plea and accepted that he embezzled 14.6 billion tenges (more than $32 million), which he had returned to the State Treasury.
Qanafin also announced that his client was ready to make a deal with investigators and prosecutors.
Boranbaev's daughter, Alima Boranbaeva, and Nazarbaev's grandson, Aisultan Nazarbaev, married in 2013. In September 2020, Aisultan Nazarbaev, who reportedly suffered from drug addiction and had run-ins with the law in the United Kingdom, died in London at the age of 29.
Boranbaev, 56, was arrested following unprecedented anti-government protests in early January last year, after which the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
Kazakh media reports said over the weekend, that Nazarbaev's once-powerful younger brother Bolat Nazarbaev, 70, was rushed to hospital with symptoms consistent with having a heart attack.
Kremlin Evades Direct Answer To Report That Putin Has Decided To Run In 2024 Vote
The Kremlin has neither confirmed nor denied a report on November 6 that President Vladimir Putin has decided to run in the March 2024 presidential election, saying only he has "not made any statement" on the issue.
Reacting to a report by Reuters that quoted multiple sources as saying Putin had decided to run, a move that would keep him in power until least 2030, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the start of the election campaign had yet to officially begin.
The 71-year-old Putin, who many expect will try to stay in power for life, though rumors of ill-health -- all of which have been denied by the Kremlin -- have raised questions in some quarters as to what his future plans hold.
"The decision has been made -- he will run," one of the sources who has knowledge of planning told Reuters, while another source said that a choreographed hint is due to come within a few weeks, confirming a Kommersant newspaper report last month.
The Russian parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, is expected to announce the exact date of the presidential election in December, after which political parties will start nominating their candidates for the March election.
Putin was handed the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999 and has already served as president or prime minister for longer than any other Russian ruler since Josef Stalin, outlasting even Leonid Brezhnev, who held power for 18 years.
Putin is eligible to run for a new term in 2024 due to amendments to the Russian Constitution that he orchestrated in 2020.
Before the amendments were introduced, the constitution allowed for a president to serve for two consecutive six-year terms only, meaning that Putin was to step down in 2024 after the end of his second sequential presidential term.
The idea of introducing the amendments was initiated in a very Soviet-style way by lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova, the world's first woman to fly into outer space in 1963.
Under the new constitution, Putin is eligible to stay in power until 2036 if he wins another term in office in 2024 and is then reelected six years later.
While there is little doubt Putin will win the tightly controlled vote if he runs, recent setbacks could nonetheless make the election more problematic for the Kremlin.
After launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine February 2022, Putin has been criticized both by those who support the war and those who are against it.
Russian nationalists who support the war, have criticized Putin for his handling of the Ukraine invasion, demanding harsher attacks against Ukrainian armed forces, while opposition activists have demanded a halt to the invasion, which analysts say has cost Russia the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers as Ukraine -- with the backing of much of the West -- puts up far stiffer resistance than expected.
With reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax
In Rare Foreign Trip, Russian President Putin To Visit Kazakhstan This Week
The Kazakh presidential press service said on November 6 that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Astana on November 9. According to the press service, Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, will discuss bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership issues. The two leaders will also participate via a video-link in the 19th Kazakh-Russian forum on interregional cooperation, which will be held in the northern Kazakh city of Qostanai. Putin's visit will come less than a week after leaders of the Organization of the Turkic States convened in Astana.
Pro-Western Candidate Wins Sofia Mayoral Race
SOFIA -- Vassil Terziev, the candidate of the reformist pro-Western coalition We Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria has won a crucial runoff mayoral race in the capital, Sofia, almost-complete results showed early on November 6.
After 99.78 percent of the vote was counted, Terziev received 48.17 percent of the vote while Vanya Grigorova, the candidate of a pro-Russia coalition led by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and the left-wing Levitsa party, obtained 46.92 percent of the vote.
Neither Terziev nor Grigorova managed to get past the 50 percent threshold in last week's first round.
The candidate of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's center-right GERB party failed to reach the second round, thus ending the center-right party’s 18-year hold on Sofia’s mayoral office.
Borisov had called on GERB supporters to vote for Terziev.
Terziev is due to hold a news conference on November 6 after final results will be announced.
GERB and We Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria -- also known as PP-DB -- are both participating in a coalition backing the government of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov.
PP-DB is a new anti-corruption coalition that failed to win the latest national elections on April 2.
GERB, which had been ruling Bulgaria since 2009, won the national elections, but it failed to pick up enough support to form a government alone, leading to the coalition with the opposition PP-DB.
Terziev is an IT entrepreneur, while Grigorova is a trade-union activist nominated by leftist and pro-Russia parties.
On November 6, PP-DB candidate Blagomir Kotsev defeated his GERB opponent Ivan Portnih to secure the mayorship of the Black Sea Port of Varna, Bulgaria's third-largest city.
On June 6, Bulgaria's parliament approved a coalition government led by Denkov, giving the EU and NATO member a new government after five elections within two years.
The government received the backing of the parliament's two biggest political groups -- the center-right GERB and PP-DB.
According to the agreement, Denkov, from the PP-DB, will be premier for the first nine months and then the position will be taken over by Maria Gabriel from GERB, who until then will be deputy prime minister and foreign minister.
Bulgaria had been governed mainly by caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev since public anger over years of corruption boiled over into massive protests in 2020. In February, Radev dissolved parliament and announced the April 2 vote.
Mayor Of Moldovan Capital Reelected In Blow To President's Pro-Western Party
CHISINAU -- Incumbent Ion Ceban has been reelected as mayor of Moldova's capital, Chisinau, preliminary results showed on November 6, in a potential setback for pro-Western President Maia Sandu's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) as the government presses ahead with reforms to advance the country's candidacy to join the European Union and leave Moscow's orbit.
Ceban, a former member of the Moscow-friendly Socialist Party of ex-President Igor Dodon, won 50.62 percent of the vote, while his PAS opponent, Lilian Carp, garnered 28.23 percent, election authorities announced after all votes from the capital's 305 polling stations were counted.
Ceban earlier this year registered a new party, the National Alternative Movement (MAN), which he said is pursuing a Western-style social-democratic ideology.
Ceban's MAN will also control the capital's city council, results showed.
More than 1.14 million people -- or about 41 percent of registered voters -- cast ballots in Moldova's municipal elections, surpassing the required 25 percent in most areas, in a vote marked by accusations of Russian meddling in the former Soviet republic.
More than 41 percent of voters had cast ballots in the capital, Chisinau, the Central Election Commission said.
Moldova is a landlocked country of 3.4 million sandwiched between EU and NATO member Romania and Ukraine and is one of Europe's poorest countries. It was awarded EU candidate status together with Ukraine in June last year.
Dozens of parties, including the pro-Russian Revival party linked to fugitive businessman Ilan Shor, who has been accused by Chisinau and the West of attempting to destabilize Moldova, took part in the race to elect some 12,000 officials.
The PAS said it came first in 19 out of Moldova's 32 counties in the first round and gained a total of 240 mayorships, but in many of them it will have to engage in negotiations with other parties for the control of local councils.
In Moldova's second-largest city, Balti, a runoff vote is to be held on November 19 between first-placed Aleksandr Petkov, and independent Arina Corsicova, who are separated by 1 percentage point after the November 5 vote.
Petkov is a member of Our Party, a political grouping established by controversial businessman Renato Usatii, who is being investigated for corruption. He denies the charges, which he says are politically motivated.
Sandu on November 1 accused Moscow of funneling money to pro-Russian parties, including the Revival party, to "buy" voters. Sandu claimed that Russia has channeled nearly $5 million in two months in financing for -- what she called -- "criminal groups."
Just two days before the elections, Moldova's Commission for Exceptional Situations (CSE) barred the pro-Russian Chance party's candidates from taking part in the vote for allegedly using illegal money from Russia in the campaign.
The decision was made "for reasons of state security" and a "hybrid war" being waged by Russia against Moldova, Prime Minister Dorin Recean told reporters on November 3.
Moldova also suspended the broadcast license of several Russian television stations and blocked access to the websites of major Russian news media last month, claiming that Moscow is using them to try to influence the elections. They include the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda and website Lenta.ru, as well TASS and Interfax.
Sandu said authorities made the decision to protect the “state and democracy from the Russian Federation's attempts to interfere in the electoral process."
According to Recean, the decision by CSE was proposed by the county’s intelligence services.
Alexandru Musteata, director of the Intelligence and Security Service, said that in recent months Russia has been trying to influence the elections through illegal party financing, vote buying, candidate corruption, and a "well-placed" disinformation campaign through certain TV stations, websites, and social networks.
Moldova has accused Moscow of trying to overthrow its pro-Western government since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.
With reporting by Reuters
