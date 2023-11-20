News
Finnish President Says Impossible To Return Asylum Seekers To Russia
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on November 20 that it had become impossible to return asylum seekers who did not meet the criteria for protection, and that this had to be taken into account when policies are set. Over 500 asylum seekers, mostly from Yemen, Somalia, Syria, and Iraq, arrived in Finland via Russia during the past two weeks, leading Helsinki to shut half its border crossings and accuse Moscow of funneling migrants to its border. Niinisto called for a European Union-wide solution to stop uncontrollable entry to the passport-free area.
Iranian Mother's 13-Year Sentence For Protesting Son's Death During Unrest Confirmed
An Iranian appeals court has upheld a 13-year prison sentence handed to Mahsa Yazdani, the mother of a young man killed during the last year's nationwide unrest, after being convicted on charges including "propaganda against the system" and "insulting the leader" for comments she made on social media over the killing of her son by government forces.
Meisam Mousavi, Yazdani’s lawyer, confirmed that the sentence was communicated to his client on November 19.
The sentence underscores the Iranian regime's unrelenting stance against criticism related to the protests, which erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022. Amini's death, under disputed circumstances while in police custody, sparked widespread outrage and demonstrations against the government's policies, particularly those concerning women's rights and overall freedoms.
Yazdani's son, Mohammad Javad Zahedi, was 20 years old when he was fatally shot by government forces in the northern city of Sari. Following his death, Yazdani expressed her grief on social media, writing, "I am broken, this loss has driven me insane, a curse on the entire regime."
Zahedi was one of hundreds of casualties during protests that erupted following the death of Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained for an alleged head-scarf violation. The Human Rights Activists News Agency says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in the nationwide protests have been on the rise in recent weeks after the first anniversary of the deaths of many protesters, as well as Amini.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the deaths of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger more unrest.
The treatment of the victims' graves has added to the families' anguish. Gravesites, including that of Amini, have been repeatedly vandalized, an act that further highlights the government's attempts to suppress dissent and control the narrative surrounding the protests.
International human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have condemned Iran's actions.
Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International's deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, criticized the Iranian authorities' efforts to obstruct justice and exacerbate the suffering of the families of the deceased, describing their actions as having "no bounds."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AP
Report: Online Abuse Of Politically Active Afghan Women Tripled After Taliban Takeover
Online abuse and hate speech targeting politically active women in Afghanistan has significantly increased since the Taliban took over the country in August 2021, according to a report released on November 20 by a U.K.-based rights group. Afghan Witness, an open-source project run by the nonprofit Center for Information Resilience, says it found that abusive posts tripled, a 217 percent increase, between June-December 2021 and the same period of 2022. The report said the team of investigators "collected and analyzed over 78,000 posts" written in Dari and Pashto directed at "almost 100 accounts of politically active Afghan women."
Protesters Block Major Border Crossing Between Afghanistan And Pakistan
Protesters in Pakistan have blocked a major border crossing with neighboring Afghanistan to protest against Islamabad's refusal to allow document-free travel, which has hit traders and the local economy on both sides hard.
Late on November 19, protesters in Chaman, a border town in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province, blocked the gate connecting the town to Spin Boldak, a town in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal on November 20, Ghousullah Lagharee, the leader of a monthlong sit-in protest in Chaman, said the action would continue until Islamabad rescinds its decision to only allow people with valid travel documents to cross the border.
"We will continue this blocked until the government accepts our demands [to resume passport-free travel]," he said.
"We will announce further steps as this is blocked and the ongoing strike [in Chaman] continues," he added.
WATCH: Pakistani demonstrators also slammed the government's crackdown on undocumented Afghan nationals.
Last month, Pakistan unilaterally ended the century-old "Easement Rights," an arrangement that allowed members of some communities straddling the 19th-century Durand Line border to cross freely.
In Chaman, free movement across the border helped most residents earn a living by moving goods between the neighboring countries. Members of the Achakzai and Noorzai Pashtun tribes make up most residents on both sides of the border in the desolate desert region.
"The government restrictions have killed our livelihoods and made our people jobless," said Faiz Mohammad, a local union leader in Chaman.
He said that at least 20,000 families in Chaman alone depended on document-free travel to trade with Afghanistan.
Attaullah, another leader of the protesters in Chaman, said they had been meeting senior civil and military officials in Balochistan's capital, Quetta, and were now seeking an audience with senior government leaders in Islamabad.
"We hope to have our first meeting with them today or tomorrow," he told Radio Mashaal on November 20.
Pakistani officials insist cross-border movement has to be regulated to improve security and control smuggling in the country.
Islamabad has blamed Afghanistan's Taliban rulers for failing to prevent Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which they say is a Taliban ally and shelters in Afghanistan, from launching attacks inside Pakistan and then retreating back across the border.
On November 8, caretaker Pakistani Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar said terrorist attacks inside the country had increased by 60 percent since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021. Since then, some 2,300 people have been killed in these attacks.
In early October, Islamabad announced November 1 as a deadline for more than 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners" to leave the country. In a nationwide crackdown after the expiry of the deadline, Pakistani police arrested thousands of Afghans and deported them.
Pakistani authorities said on November 20 that more than 400,000 Afghans had crossed into Afghanistan from Pakistan during the crackdown on migrants.
But in Chaman, protesters are adamant that they will not allow Islamabad to invoke security fears or budget woes to wipe out their livelihoods.
"Our people have awakened. Anybody who is thinking about laying a brick on the border must think hard first," Lagharee told Radio Azadi.
Mother, Neighbor Detained In Kazakhstan After 7-Year-Old Girl's Body Found
Police in the northern Kazakh region of Pavlodar said on November 20 that the mother and her neighbor had been detained after search groups had found 7-year-old Milana Davydova dead a day earlier. The girl went missing in the village of Besqaugha on November 17. Police said the mother confessed that her daughter died after she hit her head with her hand, while the neighbor confessed to helping the woman hide the body at a site 250 meters from her house. If convicted, the two face up to 20 years in prison each. An investigation is under way. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Relatives Locate Tajik Opposition Journalist's Brother In Detention Center In Khujand
Asliddin Sharipov, the brother of the director of an opposition online television station, has been located in a detention center in Tajikistan’s northern city of Khujand weeks after he was extradited from Russia.
Sharipov's relatives told RFE/RL over the weekend that a lawyer was allowed to visit Sharipov last week for the first time since he was deported to the tightly controlled former Soviet republic in early October.
According to the relatives, they have yet to be allowed to visit Sharipov.
On October 30, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee urged Tajik authorities to disclose Sharipov's exact whereabouts.
Sharipov's brother, Shavkat Muhammadi, who is the director of the opposition Payom online TV channel and currently resides in the European Union, told RFE/RL earlier that Tajik officials had refused to provide information about Sharipov's whereabouts.
Police in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg arrested Sharipov in September 2022 and extradited him to Tajikistan on October 1, 2023.
Tajik authorities have not commented on the situation around Sharipov.
Shavkat Muhammadi told the Norwegian Helsinki Committee he is convinced that Tajik authorities are persecuting his brother as a means to put pressure on him in retaliation for criticism of the government aired on Payom.net, the Tajik independent media outlet he leads in exile.
Sharipov’s lawyer in Russia, Nina Chetverikova, has said her client is wanted in Tajikistan for allegedly cooperating with a banned group and for promoting its activities online.
If convicted, Sharipov faces up to eight years in prison.
Dozens of Tajik opposition figures and activists living abroad are wanted by the Tajik authorities on charges of terrorism and extremism.
President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism.
Head Of Ukrainian Agency Suspected Of Graft Fired
The Ukrainian government on November 20 dismissed the chief of the country's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, Yuriy Shchyhol, and informed him that he was a suspect in an investigation into the embezzlement of 62 million hryvnyas ($1.72 million). Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said in a statement that Shchyhol was one of six suspects in the investigation of the purchase of information systems intended for the creation of a network of protected data registers in 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Baku Detains Another Karabakh-Armenian Accused Of 1992 Massacre
Azerbaijan's State Security Service (DTX) said on November 20 that it detained another ethnic Armenian from Nagorno-Karabakh, Rashid Beglarian, accusing him of atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians during the war over the then-breakaway region in 1992. According to DTX, Beglarian was charged with illegal freedom deprivation, torture, violating the laws of war, organizing illegal armed groups, and illegal border crossing. Less than two weeks earlier, Vagif Khachatrian, also an ethnic Armenian from Karabakh, was handed 15 years in prison in Baku on charges of genocide and forced deportation of civilians in 1991, which he vehemently denied. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Kazakh Prosecutor Seeks 12 Years For Opposition Politician On Bribery Charge
The prosecutor in a high-profile trial asked a Kazakh court to convict and sentence Nurzhan Altaev, the leader of Kazakhstan's unregistered El Tiregi (People's Pillar) party, to 12 years in prison for taking a bribe, a charge the former lawmaker vehemently denies as politically motivated. Altaev, who quit the ruling Amanat party in 2021 and has accused the Justice Ministry of refusing to register his party, was arrested in June and went on trial last month. In April, a court in Astana sentenced Altaev to 15 days in jail on a charge of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Former Wagner Mercenaries Detained In Daghestan On Kidnapping Charge
Two former Wagner mercenaries recruited from penal colonies who recently returned from the war in Ukraine were detained in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan on a charge of kidnapping a businessman for ransom, local media reports said on November 20. The two men, identified as Bashir A. and Magomed P., are accused of abducting businessman Abdulbasir B. and releasing him after receiving 31.5 million rubles ($349,300) as a ransom. The number of crimes committed by former Wagner recruits has been on the rise after contracts for the former prisoners started expiring and they began returning home from Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Azerbaijani Journalist Detained On Unspecified Charges
Zibeyda Sadiqova, the lawyer of Ulvi Hasanli, the director of the Abzas Media new website, said on November 20 that her client has been detained by Baku police on unknown charges. Earlier in the day, Abzas Media's chief editor, Sevinc Vaqifqizi, said Hasanli went missing after he left home early in the day for the airport, as he planned to travel abroad. Vaqifqizi suggested that Hasanli might have been arrested for his journalistic activities. Abzas Media's recent investigative reports have focused on businesses owned by relatives of the South Caucasus nation's top officials. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
NATO Chief Warns Of Russian Influence In Balkans As He Starts Regional Tour
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned about "secessionist and divisive rhetoric" sweeping across Bosnia-Herzegovina and said there are signs of “malign foreign interference,” namely from Russia.
Speaking during a tour of the Western Balkans that started on November 20 in the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, Stoltenberg said the allies "strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina" amid growing concerns that Moscow is trying to bring instability to the region in an attempt to help shift attention away from its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"[Moscow's interference] threatens to undermine stability and weaken reforms," he said.
Since being ravaged by a civil war three decades ago during the breakup of the former Yugoslavia, Bosnia has struggled to overcome ethnic divisions. NATO played a major role in ending the 1992-95 Bosnian War and implementing a U.S.-sponsored peace plan that partitioned the country between a Serbian entity, Republika Srpska, and the Bosniak-Croat federation, connected by a weak central government.
Bosnia has had its stability shaken further in recent months by Milorad Dodik, the president of the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska, as he pursues increasingly nationalist and secessionist policies while seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia.
“All political leaders must work to preserve unity, build national institutions, and achieve reconciliation. This is crucial for the stability and the security of the country,” Stoltenberg said.
“NATO has been committed to Bosnia-Herzegovina for many years. Your security matters for the Western Balkans region and it matters for Europe,” he added.
NATO invited Bosnia to join the Membership Action Plan in 2010 -- a first step toward admission to NATO, but one that does not prejudge any decision on future membership.
"We must reach political consensus and through dialogue get to stances of great importance for Bosnia when it comes to its cooperation with NATO," said the chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia, Borjana Kristo, after meeting with Stoltenberg.
The NATO chief will head to Kosovo later on November 20. The next day he travels to Serbia and North Macedonia and then participates in a meeting with allied leaders from Albania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Slovenia on November 22.
Noted Russian Rights Activist Nina Katerli Dies At 89
Boris Vishnevsky, a municipal lawmaker in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, said on November 20 that well-known rights activist Nina Katerli has died at the age of 89. Katerli defended several high-profile persons at politically motivated trials, including Mikhail Khodorkovsky and other former leaders of the Yukos oil company in the early 2000s. Katerli was a grandmother of theater director Yevgenia Berkovich, who is currently in pretrial detention on charges of justifying terrorism in the production of a play about Russian women who married Muslim men and moved to Syria. Berkovich maintains her innocence. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Former Governor Of Siberian Region Of Kemerovo Dies At 79
The governor of the Siberian region of Kemerovo, Sergei Tsivilyov, said on November 20 that his predecessor, who led the coal-rich region for more than 20 years, Aman (aka Amangeldi) Tuleyev, has died at the age of 79. The cause of death was not given. Tuleyev stepped down in 2018 amid rallies demanding his resignation following a fire in a shopping center in the region's capital, Kemerovo, that killed 60 people, including 37 children. Turkmenistan-born Tuleyev, who is of Kazakh-Tatar origin, ran for president of Russia in 1991 and 2000, coming fourth in both polls. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Candidate Linked To Controversial Businessman Wins Mayor Of Moldova's Second City
Alexandr Petkov, the candidate of Our Party, a political grouping established by controversial businessman Renato Usatii, has won the runoff election for mayor in Balti, Moldova's second-largest city. Petkov defeated Maxim Morosan, from the Moscow-backed Socialist Party, garnering alomost 60 percent of the vote. Results after the second round of local elections on November 19 showed the ruling Action and Solidarity Party of Western-backed President Maia Sandu has suffered a setback in urban centers, losing the mayorship in all of Moldova's 11 municipalities, including the capital, Chisinau. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Russia Adds Jamala, Popular Ukrainian Singer Of Crimean Tatar Origin, To Its Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry's registry of wanted persons on November 20 shows that popular Ukrainian singer Susana Dzhamaladinova, who is also known as Jamala and is of Crimean Tatar origin, was added to the list in mid-October on a charge of distributing "fake" information about Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Mediazona reported. Earlier this month, a Russian court issued a warrant for Jamala's arrest, Mediazona says. In 2016, Jamala won the Eurovision song contest for performing a ballad that described the brutal 1944 Soviet deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea to Central Asia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz Court Releases Kadyrov Critic, But Orders His Deportation
BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek has ruled that Russian citizen Mansur Movlayev, an outspoken critic of the authoritarian ruler of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, who was sentenced in Kyrgyzstan earlier in October to six months in prison for illegal border-crossing, must be released but that his deportation order to Russia remains in force.
Movlayev's lawyer, Bakyt Avtandil, told RFE/RL on November 20 that his client left the Birinchi Mai district court's premises a free man and "nobody came up to him regarding his pending deportation." He added that the court said Movlayev had served his six-month sentence because time spent in pretrial detention counts double.
Movlayev, a native of Chechnya, is wanted in Russia on extremism charges that he rejects as politically motivated.
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said in August that its officers had detained Movlayev in a counterterrorist operation, stressing that the 28-year-old Chechen activist is "a follower of radical Islam" with links to terrorist groups in the Middle East.
In 2020, Movlayev was sentenced to three years in prison on illegal drugs charges that he vehemently rejected as politically motivated, calling the case against him retaliation by Chechen officials for his criticism of Kadyrov and his government.
In 2022, Movlayev was granted an early release, but then detained again.
Noted Chechen opposition bloggers Ibragim and Baisangur Yangulbayev said at the time that Movlayev managed to escape and fled Russia for Kyrgyzstan in 2022, where he planned to get assistance from international rights groups to travel to the European Union for safety reasons.
Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya since 2007 with a cult of personality around him, is frequently accused by Russian and international human rights groups of overseeing grave abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and targeting the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Hungary Erects Billboards Vilifying EU's Von Der Leyen
Hungary's ruling party unveiled billboards vilifying European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on November 20, the first time it has made her a personal target in a campaign similar to one against her predecessor that angered Brussels. The billboards, erected overnight to launch a campaign for next June's European parliamentary elections, depict Von der Leyen alongside Alex Soros, the son of liberal Hungarian-born financier George Soros, a perennial target of hostility from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz Party. The slogan reads: "Let's not dance to their tunes."
U.S. Support 'For Long Haul,' Pentagon Chief Tells Zelenskiy In Kyiv
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on November 20 that the United States was in "for the long haul" in its support for Kyiv as Ukraine continues to battle to repel Russian troops that began a full-scale invasion more than 20 months ago.
Austin arrived earlier in the day in Kyiv on an unannounced visit in a show of support for Ukraine amid concerns of a "war fatigue" among Ukraine's Western allies, especially in the United States -- Ukraine's main provider of military and financial aid.
"The message that I bring you today, Mr. President, is that the United States of America is with you, we will remain with you for the long haul," Austin told Zelenskiy after the meeting.
"I was honored to meet with President Zelenskiy in Kyiv today to reaffirm the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine. We, along with our allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs and long-term defense requirements, Austin said in a separate message on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Zelenskiy highlighted the visit as "a very important signal for Ukraine" and said, "we count on your support."
The Ukrainian president thanked Congress and the American people for their support.
The visit is Austin's second to Ukraine. He arrived in Kyiv by train from Poland and was also due to meet with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Chief of Staff General Valeriy Zaluzhniy.
Washington has given tens of billions of dollars in military and other aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The U.S. government has reiterated many times that it will stand with Kyiv for as long as it takes. However, there has been growing concern about Washington's continued assistance amid opposition from some hard-line Republicans in Congress.
Further financial assistance for Ukraine was left out of a temporary bill approved by Congress last week to avert a U.S. government shutdown.
The Pentagon said in a statement that Austin's visit was meant to "reinforce the staunch support of the United States for Ukraine's fight for freedom."
"The discussions will focus on further bolstering the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, to include ensuring Ukraine's armed forces have the battlefield capabilities they need for both the winter and to defend their country against future Russian threats, the Pentagon statement said.
"He will also underscore the continued U.S. commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression, while also discussing a long-term vision for Ukraine's future force," it said.
Austin's visit to Kyiv comes ahead of a meeting later this week of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, which consists of some 50 countries that back Kyiv in its war against Russia.
In Ukraine, Russian shelling of civilian-populated areas killed at least three people on November 20, regional officials said.
Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram that an 83-year-old woman was killed by Russian artillery strikes in Nikopol and a 53-year-old man was wounded.
Two civilians were killed when Russian troops shelled Kherson early on November 20, the head of the southern Ukrainian city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, reported.
Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram that two drivers were killed when Russian troops fired at the parking lot of a private transport company in Kherson.
Prokudin earlier on November 20 said that overnight shelling of residential areas of the region wounded six people, including one child.
With reporting by AFP
- By Current Time
Woman Detained For Allegedly Setting Fire To Enlistment Office In Russia's Kaliningrad
A woman was detained in Russia's western Kaliningrad exclave on suspicion of attempting to set an enlistment center on fire, regional authorities reported. The incident occurred on November 19, the spokesman for the regional government, Dmitry Lyskov said, without revealing the woman's identity. Telegram channel Incident-Sovetsk published a video purportedly showing a woman throwing a Molotov cocktail into a building, filming the fire on her phone, then running away. The channel said the woman worked as a cook at a local kindergarten. Arson attacks on military enlistment offices have become frequent since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By AFP
Putin To Participate In Virtual G20 Meeting On November 22 After Skipping Live Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a virtual meeting of G20 leaders on November 22 after again skipping the annual in-person summit in India in September, Russian state television reported. Putin has not attended the annual G20 meeting in person since launching his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The November 22 virtual meeting will seek to build on the outcomes of the September meeting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement on November 18. India is the current chair of the G20.
Dozens Gather In Siberian City To Speak Out Against Legislation Curtailing Protests
Dozens of Russians gathered in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on November 19 to protest against a local government initiative that would ban protests in most city locations. Novosibirsk Governor Andrei Travnikov, who heads the regional pro-Kremlin United Russia party, claimed the initiative is designed to protect the rights and freedoms of residents. Opponents say Travnikov, who serves at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, wants to limit protests ahead of the 2024 Russian presidential election to make himself look good in the eyes of the Kremlin. Opponents say they expect the United Russia-controlled Novosibirsk parliament to approve the ban. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukraine Reports Progress Securing Dnieper River Beachheads
The Ukrainian military said it has pushed Russian forces some "3 to 8 kilometers" away from the bank of the Dnieper River as its forces attempt to secure beachheads on the eastern side of waterway.
Speaking on state television on November 19, military spokeswoman Natalya Humenyuk said: "The enemy still continues artillery fire on the right bank. We have a lot of work to do."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Humenyuk estimated that "several tens of thousands" of Russian troops are resisting the Ukrainian advance.
Ukrainian forces have attempted several times to hold positions on the Russian-controlled side of the river, reporting some successes earlier this month.
Ukrainian defense analyst and reserve military officer Roman Svitan told Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, that Ukrainian forces have established positions at three or four locations on the eastern bank.
"For the moment these are not large-scale forces; these are reconnaissance, mostly small reconnaissance companies, up to 100 people," Svitan said. "It may already be up to a battalion, it may be larger, but these are only so-called raid attacks that are conducted on a rotational basis."
During its daily briefing on November 19, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 71 clashes in the previous 24 hours, with particularly intense fighting near the Donetsk region cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka.
The military also reported that 150 settlements had been targeted by Russian artillery fire.
"Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the General Staff's statement said.
Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Russia denies targeting civilians in its invasion of Ukraine.
Two civilians were reportedly injured by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson overnight, while a 3-year-old girl was hospitalized with injuries sustained from a land mine.
With reporting by AP
Judge Who Convicted Russian Anti-War Protester Skochilenko Tabbed For Promotion
A professional board of judges in St. Petersburg has recommended for promotion the judge who on November 17 convicted artist Aleksandra Skochilenko of distributing false information about the armed forces and sentenced her to seven years in prison.
In a document dated November 16, the St. Petersburg Judicial Qualification Board recommended Judge Oksana Demyasheva for the position of deputy chairwoman of the city’s Kalinin District Court.
Demyasheva was listed as the only candidate for the position.
The competition for the vacancy was opened on July 10. According to the local news website Fontanka, the appointment is for a six-year term.
Skochilenko -- who usually goes by the familiar form of her first name, Sasha – was arrested in March 2022 for replacing several price tags in a grocery store with statements about Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine the previous month. She admitted posting the shelf tags but said she had not committed a crime because they contained no false information.
After being held in custody for nearly 20 months, Skochilenko, who describes herself as a pacifist, was convicted by Demyasheva on November 16, one day before the Qualification Board posted the information about her nomination for promotion.
Skochilenko’s case became an international cause celebre, with supporters saying her detention had seriously harmed her health. She reportedly suffers from a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
On November 18, more than 100 Russian doctors signed an open letter to President Vladimir Putin calling for her release because of “serious concerns” about Skochilenko’s health.
Weeks after Russia started its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
Article 207.3, which includes a prohibition on calling it a war -- Moscow officially calls it a "special military operation" -- represented a significant new phase in the Kremlin's effort to stamp out opposition to the invasion in Ukraine and clamp down on dissent.
Ukrainian Teen Who Was Taken To Russia Returns Home
Bohdan Yermokhin, a teenage orphan who was taken to Russia from the occupied Azov Sea port city of Mariupol, has returned home after being reunited with relatives in Belarus, Ukrainian officials said.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, announced Yermokhin's return in a November 19 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a photo of the young man on Ukrainian territory.
Yermokhin's return coincided with his 18th birthday.
Yermokhin is just one of thousands of Ukrainian minors who were forcibly deported or transferred to Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion in February 2022.
However, his case gained international prominence after he and his lawyer on November 9 appealed directly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Facebook for his return home.
Yermokhin had recently received a notice from a Russian military commissariat informing him that he must register for possible service with the Russian armed forces. Russia conscripts young men starting at age 18.
A day after his Facebook post, Ukrainian rights ombudsman Bohdan Lubinets reported that an agreement had been reached under which Yermokhin would be allowed to return to Ukraine.
Yermokhin, who lost both parents a few years ago, had been living with a foster family in Mariupol and studying at the Mariupol Higher Metallurgical Vocational School when Russia launched its invasion.
After Russian forces took control of the port city, Yermokhin was taken to Russia and placed with a foster family in the Moscow region. He was also given Russian citizenship.
Forcibly deporting children is a war crime and the International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.
Yermokhin’s Ukrainian lawyer, Kateryna Bobrovska, said Yermokhin met with Lvova-Belova in August 2022 and was compelled to write a statement saying he wanted to stay in Russia until he came of age.
In March, he tried to escape to Ukraine through Belarus but was detained at the border before he could leave the country. Russian authorities argued he was a minor and could not decide for himself where to live.
As of November 19, he is no longer considered a minor.
To date, only about 390 children deported to Russia have been repatriated to Ukraine, either by their families or thanks to humanitarian associations.
Ukraine and the West continue to fight for the return of the other children.
With reporting by Le Monde
