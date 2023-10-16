News
Top Georgian Court Says President Violated Constitution By Visiting EU Countries
Georgia's Constitutional Court said on October 16 that President Salome Zurabishvili violated the constitution by traveling to EU countries without government consent. Lawmakers from the ruling Georgian Dream party have launched impeachment proceedings against Zurabishvili over her trips to EU countries earlier this year. Georgia's constitution forbids the president to get involved in the country's foreign relations without government consent. Representatives of Zurabishvili claimed this doesn't mean she cannot meet leaders of foreign countries if this does not represent or result in a change of the country's foreign policy course. Georgia applied for EU membership in 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Sandu Says Diversification Means Russia Can't Blackmail Moldova Over Gas
Moldovan President Maia Sandu says steps taken by her country -- one of Europe's poorest -- to diversify its gas supplies means Russia can no longer "blackmail" Chisinau "as it used to."
Speaking to RFE/RL at its headquarters in Prague on October 16, Sandu said Moldova's move to access gas through purchases on the open market and not directly from Russian energy giant Gazprom have given independence it previously didn't have.
"We don't buy Russian gas from Gazprom. We buy gas on the market, which means that Russia cannot blackmail us as it used to blackmail before, like a year ago, when every time they would not like the policies of the government in Moldova, they would just come back and say, 'We cut gas supplies,'" Sandu said.
WATCH: Speaking to RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak in Prague, Sandu said Moldovans hope that "the EU will be ready to accept Moldova in the next few years."
Moldova used to buy Russian natural gas, but in October 2022 Gazprom decided to reduce the volumes of natural gas delivered to Chisinau even though it was in violation of its contract.
The former Soviet republic in September proposed paying $8.6 million to settle the debt that Gazprom says is more than $700 million.
But an audit showed there was no documentation for some of the debt and another portion of the debt was considered expired because it had accumulated over a long time while not being periodically reconfirmed by Gazprom. The audit also found the Moldovan government can demand compensation for Gazprom's decision in October 2022 to reduce the volumes of natural gas delivered to Moldova in violation of its contract.
Currently Gazprom provides gas supplies only to Moldova's Russian-backed breakaway Transdniester region, Moldovan authorities have said, with none going to central authorities in Chisinau.
But the Russian gas is being delivered to Transdniester via Ukraine, and the contract that provides for the transit of gas from Russia through the territory of Ukraine expires in 2024.
At the same time, Sandu said Moldova also buys electricity from a power plant in Transdniester, so Moldovans shouldn't be at risk of freezing in the winter if gas supplies to Transdniester are halted.
"Moldova is in a much better situation today compared to the previous two winters. First, because we have managed to make some stocks of gas. And second, we do believe that we are going to have electricity supply this winter," she said.
Wedged between Ukraine, Romania, and the Black Sea, Moldova has often found itself in the center of a struggle for influence between Moscow and the West.
The situation has intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, especially with the Kremlin-backed breakaway region of Transdniester on its eastern border. Russia keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester as "peacekeepers."
Sandu said Moldova has a connection to other European electricity markets, though that route goes through Ukraine, and is building a direct high-voltage connection line with Romania to ensure electricity supplies.
"Every time Russia drops bombs on the electricity network of Ukraine, we have problems. So that's why we need to have a direct connection, and we're working on it," Sandu said, adding the Romanian link would be ready in 2025.
Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted candidate status in June 2022.
- By Current Time
Former Russian Lawyer Who Defended Activists Added To Russia's Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry on October 16 added self-exiled former Russian lawyer Mark Feigin, who has defended noted Russian and Ukrainian activists, to its wanted list on unspecified charges. Among Feigin's clients were members of the Pussy Riot protest group, Ukrainian military pilot Nadia Savchenko, and Crimean Tatar activists who openly opposed Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. In 2018, the Moscow Chamber of Attorneys disbarred Feigin, accusing him of unethical behavior. Feigin now resides in the European Union. His Feygin Live YouTube channel has more than 2 million subscribers. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Dozens Of Tatar Activists Commemorate Victims Of Kazan's Fall In 1552
Dozens of activists in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, have commemorated the Tatars killed during the city's siege by Russian troops in 1552, despite the refusal by authorities to officially allow a mass gathering to mark the 451st anniversary of the Kazan Khanate's fall -- an event marked since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The activists gathered near the Soyembike Tower in Kazan on October 15 and held a collective prayer to commemorate the defenders of Kazan. In recent years, the Kazan authorities have been reluctant to allow activists to hold such events. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz President Says Military Prosecutors Check Legality Of Killing Of Criminal Kingpin Kolbaev
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov says the Military Prosecutor's Office is looking into the legality of actions by security officers who killed notorious Kyrgyz organized-crime figure Kamchy Kolbaev (aka Kamchybek Asanbek) earlier in October.
The State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on October 4 that Kolbaev, who was added by Washington to a list of major global drug-trafficking suspects in 2011, was "liquidated" during a special operation in Bishkek after he resisted arrest and opened fire at security forces.
"The case was given to the Military Prosecutor's Office to check if the special operation was handled legally or illegally. The investigation is under way. Let us wait for the results," Japarov said in a televised interview on October 16.
Last week, the UKMK said it detained more than 40 persons on suspicion of having links to the late kingpin and impounded $1 billion in property and assets belonging to Kolbaev.
The 49-year-old Kolbaev, known as a "thief-in-law," a title traditionally given to kingpins among criminal groups in former Soviet republics, was detained in October 2020 on suspicion of organizing a criminal group and participating in the activities of an organized criminal group.
The U.S. Embassy in Bishkek welcomed Kolbaev's detention at the time and expressed hope that Kyrgyz authorities would "prosecute and continue to detain this dangerous criminal leader in the interest of public safety."
However, in early March 2021, Kolbaev was released from pretrial detention and ordered not to leave Bishkek.
Weeks before his early release, the U.S. State Department offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Kolbaev's criminal network, which it described as being "part of the broader Brothers' Circle transnational criminal organization composed of leaders and members of several Eurasian criminal groups."
Russia Marks 600th Day Of War With Missile Strikes Against Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles, drones, air strikes, and artillery early on October 16, the 600th day since Russia launched its all-out invasion.
Ukraine's military reported that Russia launched 10 missiles and 12 kamikaze drones, with the air force claiming to have shot down two of the missiles targeting Ukraine's north and east.
Eleven of the drones, mostly targeting western Ukraine, were shot down, according to the air force.
"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population," the Ukrainian military said, without providing casualty figures.
Filip Pronin, the governor of the eastern region of Poltava, said that three civilians had been hospitalized after the region was attacked by drones and missiles.
"Fortunately, no civilian or critical infrastructure was hit," Pronin wrote on Telegram. "However, missile fragments damaged several private homes."
Russia also carried out air and artillery strikes in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, according to regional authorities. Several residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged and one elderly woman was reportedly injured.
The area of Avdiyivka in the eastern Donetsk region, which has been at the center of a large-scale Russian offensive in recent days, Ukrainian forces "repelled more than 15 enemy attacks," according to the Ukrainian military.
The military said that it continued to defend the east and south of Ukraine against Russian offensive maneuvers, while Ukraine's counteroffensive to regain territory occupied by Russian forces continues in the southeast in the direction of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region.
Russian drone strikes were reported by the Ukrainian Air Force in four cities located in the central Kirovohrad, Poltova, and Khmelnytskiy regions.
Ukraine did not provide information on the extent of damage caused by the attacks.
In the southern Kherson region, a local Ukrainian military spokesman said that the onset of rain had somewhat slowed Russian attacks.
Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesman for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on October 16 that "now it's more or less quiet, now it's raining a lot in Kherson and the region. This prevents them from firing."
EU Leaders To Hold Summit With Western Balkans To Discuss Membership Paths
Leaders from the European Union and the Western Balkans will hold a summit in Albania's capital on October 16 to discuss the path to membership in the bloc for the six countries of the region. The main topics at the annual talks -- called the Berlin Process -- are integrating the Western Balkans into a single market and supporting their green and digital transformation. Serbia and Montenegro were the first Western Balkan countries to launch membership negotiations a few years ago, followed by Albania and North Macedonia last year, while Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo have only begun the first step of the integration process.
Regional Governor Tells Citizens Russia Was Unprepared For A War 'We Don't Need'
A Russian governor has said the country was not prepared for the war with Ukraine and that the invasion was not in Russia's interests, contradicting Kremlin propaganda.
Natalya Komarova, who has run the energy-rich Khanty-Mansi autonomous district in Russia's north since 2010, made the comment during a meeting with constituents that was broadcast live on her social-media page.
When asked by one resident why her husband was shipped off to the war without a backpack with equipment, Komarova snapped back that the military was in charge of such issues, not her.
She continued that the authorities were not prepared for the war and that "we don't need it."
President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine on the assumption that Russian forces would take the country in a few days.
Now, 20 months later, Russia has captured only a small portion of Ukraine at enormous human and financial costs.
Public criticism of the war, especially by officials, is rare after Putin outlawed it last year. Russian authorities have already arrested hundreds for violating the law.
However, Komarova's off-the-cuff remark indicates that behind the veneer of support, some of Russia's elite believe the war was a mistake and are frustrated with the consequences.
Her remarks were quickly picked up by media and now at least one resident has filed a complaint to the Interior Ministry, accusing her of discrediting the Russian military.
Komarova's office did not immediately comment on the complaint.
U.S. Warns Of Wider Mideast Conflict As Iran Cautions Israel Ahead Of Gaza Invasion
The United States has warned that conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas could expand into the wider Middle East, engulfing the oil-rich region in fighting.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on October 15 that there was a risk that militant group Hizballah or Iran could get directly involved in Israel's war with Hamas.
"There is a risk of an escalation of this conflict, the opening of a second front in the north, and of course of Iran's involvement," he told CBS's Face The Nation.
Sullivan said he was foremost concerned about Lebanon-based Hizballah attacking Israel from the north.
There have been minor skirmishes over the past week between Hizballah, an Iranian-backed militant group, and Israeli forces.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned Israel against invading the Gaza Strip, saying Tehran would not "remain a spectator" in such a situation
Israeli forces have been pounding the Gaza Strip for days as they prepare for a ground invasion to wipe out Hamas, which rules the enclave.
Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8, a day after its militants invaded southern Israel, killing more than 1,000 people in the deadliest attack in the country's history.
Israel has said it can fight on two fronts should Hizballah attack.
Sullivan said the Biden administration will push Congress this week to pass an emergency spending bill that includes billions of dollars in military aid for Israel.
He said the administration also ordered a second aircraft-carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean near Israel to deter Hizballah or Iran from joining the conflict.
While the United States has not had formal diplomatic relations with Iran since 1980, Sullivan said the White House has means of communicating privately with Iran.
"We have availed ourselves of those means over the past few days to make clear privately that which we have said publicly," he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke directly with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, on October 15 to also warn Tehran from “extension of the conflict, especially to Lebanon.”
In the meantime, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been on a whirlwind tour through Middle East capitals as the Biden administration seeks to contain the conflict, find a resolution, and help Gaza refugees.
Blinken will return to Israel on October 16 following visits to Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
"There's a determination in every country I went to, to make sure that this conflict doesn't spread," Blinken said on October 15 as he prepared to leave Cairo. "They are using their own influence, their own relationships, to try to make sure that this doesn't happen."
The Middle East accounts for about 30 percent of the world's oil production and expansion of the conflict could drive prices above $100 a barrel at a time when the world is struggling to contain inflation.
St. Petersburg Resident Accused Of Showing Love For Ukraine With Graffiti
A resident of St. Petersburg has been arrested for painting heart shapes on two buildings in what investigators claim was a "sign of love and respect" for Ukraine's armed forces. Oleg Pronin was arrested after investigators say he “desecrated” the two buildings with inscriptions and heart graffiti, according to the joint press service of the courts of St. Petersburg. Pronin now stands accused of vandalism motivated by political hostility, as well as the possession of weapons owing to ammunition he allegedly kept at home. Pronin has admitted guilt, according to the press service. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Biden To Seek Congressional Support This Week For Billions In Aid To Ukraine, Israel
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on October 15 that the Biden administration will seek this week to get congressional approval for billions of dollars in aid to Israel and Ukraine.
U.S. media reported last week that the Biden administration had been discussing a $2 billion military aid package for Israel after Hamas on October 7 invaded the country, sparking a war.
In an interview with CBS's Face The Nation, Sullivan said the emergency aid package Biden will present wil include aid for Israel and Ukraine and be "significantly higher" than $2 billion.
The Biden administration is seeking to link Israeli and Ukrainian aid after a minority group of Republicans in the House of Representatives shot down a $6 billion aid package for Kyiv last month.
U.S. aid to Ukraine will run out in a few weeks if no new emergency spending bill is passed.
The United States has already allocated $113 billion in aid to Ukraine but a growing number of House Republicans are souring on further support, with some fearing Russia's invasion of Ukraine will turn into a "forever war," putting a strain on U.S. resources.
Republicans are ardent supporters of Israel, making it hard for them to vote against a bill that would contain aid to both countries.
Sullivan also told CBS that he couldn't rule out Iran getting involved in the war between Israel and Gaza. "We have to prepare for every possible contingency," he said.
Israel declared war on Gaza after Hamas militants invaded, killing hundreds of Israelis. Iran is a longtime backer of Hamas and Tehran's possible involvement in the war would put Russia in a tough position in the Middle East, analysts say. Russia has deepened ties with Iran in recent years while trying to maintain cordial relations with Israel.
Sullivan said it was critical to get aid to Ukraine now amid a new offensive by Russia.
Ukraine has on average used up about $2.7 billion of U.S. military aid per month, according to calculations by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.
However, Congress cannot pass any bills until a new House speaker is chosen.
A handful of Republicans joined with Democrats earlier this month in ousting Representative Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California) as House speaker, an unprecedented outcome.
Republicans, who control the House, have been unable so far to choose a new leader though they could do so next week.
Film Featuring Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, And Churchill Meeting In Hell Barred In Russia
The Russian Culture Ministry has denied a distribution certificate to a new film by Aleksandr Sokurov, the award-winning director told Russian media on October 15. The film, Fairy Tale, centers around four main characters who meet in hell: Josef Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, and Winston Churchill. Sokurov, whose film premiered in August at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, told Interfax that the denial of permission to distribute the film in Russia was given "without explanation." Sokurov added that it would be "impossible" to appeal the decision. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Azerbaijan's President Raises Flag In Nagorno-Karabakh Capital
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has raised his country's flag in the main city of the disputed territory of Nagorno Karabakh, the city known as Xankendi to Azeris and Stepanakert to the territory's ethnic Armenians.
Aliyev's visit to the region on October 15, which Azerbaijan regained control of in a lightning offensive in September, was his first in his two decades of rule.
"The president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has raised the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Xankendi and delivered a speech," Aliyev's office said in a statement.
Azerbaijan's 24-hour offensive last month ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in the region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over the region, which had been a majority ethnic Armenian enclave since the Soviet collapse.
The region initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. During a war in 2020, however, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.
Nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians, most of the region's ethnic-Armenian population, fled to Armenia after the latest offensive by Azerbaijan effectively gave Baku control over the rest of the region.
Aliyev's office said he visited several other places and towns in Nagorno Karabakh, including the cities of Agdara (Martakert) and Xocali (Ivanyan), where he also raised the Azerbaijani flag. He was shown in military attire during the flag raisings and during a visit to the Sarsang Reservoir in which he was seen in sunglasses looking at the water and surrounding mountains.
October 15 marked the 20th anniversary of Aliyev taking power as Azerbaijan's president.
Russia Continues Assault Around Avdiyivka In Largest Ukraine Offensive In Months
Russian forces have continued to attack Ukrainian positions around the town of Avdiyivka in the eastern Donetsk region in Moscow's largest offensive in months.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said on October 15 its forces had repelled 15 Russian attacks near Avdiyivka as well as in Tonenke and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.
"The adversary keeps trying to break through Ukrainian defenses, to no success," it said on Facebook.
A Russian force of between 2,000 and 3,000 men on October 10 launched an offensive on Avdiyivka, located 15 kilometers northwest of Donetsk city, in an attempt to encircle Ukrainan troops.
Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiyivka's military administration, said Russian forces had been ordered to capture all of the Donesk region by December 31.
"They understand: if they take the height of Avdiyivka, then it will be easier for them to reach Pokrovsk and so on. Therefore, Avdiyivka is extremely important for them," Barabash said.
Pokrovsk lies 54 kilometers northwest from Avdiyivka, near the Donetsk region's border with the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russia last year claimed to have annexed the Donetsk region along with three other Ukrainian territories even though it does not fully control them.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on October 13 that he was confident that Ukrainian troops could repel the Russian attack.
He said it appeared that Russia was throwing poorly trained troops into the battles around Avdiyivka, a tactic commonly referred to as human waves.
Ukrainian military officials said they anticipated the attack on the city and had beefed up defenses.
The Institute for the Study of War noted on October 14 that Russian military bloggers complained the offensive was being slowed by mines, an indication that Ukraine indeed anticipated the offensive. Russia is also using unusually large numbers of armored vehicles in the offensive, it noted.
Avdiyivka, home to a large coke factory used in the prodution of steel, had a pre-invasion population of 32,000. About 1,600 people remain, Ukrainian authorities have said.
It is impossible to evacuate them under the current Russian offensive, officials have said. Two Ukrainian civilians were killed in Avdiyivka on October 14 as the city was hit with shelling so fierce that emergency crews were unable to recover the dead.
Elsewhere, an early-morning attack on October 15 that targeted a village in the Izyum district in northeast Ukraine's Kharkiv region destroyed a home and left a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman dead, according to regional military head Oleh Synyehubov.
Two other districts in the Kharkiv region also came under shelling early on October 15, according to the military official. Synyehubov said that in one of the districts, Kupyansk, "fierce fighting" continued and that Ukrainian forces had repelled 10 Russian attacks.
Two people were also killed and three more injured in Ukraine's southern Kherson region after it was bombarded by more than 100 shells over the weekend, local Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on social media.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking on state television on October 15, said that Russian forces were in a state of "active defense."
"This concerns the areas of Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Avdiyivka," Putin said.
On October 14, Kyiv said that Russian forces had "not stopped assaulting" Avdiyivka for days, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that forces defending the city were holding their ground.
Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalya Humenyuk said on October 14 that Russian forces in Ukraine's south were resorting to air strikes at night targeting residential areas, civilian infrastructure, and agricultural enterprises.
Ukrainian efforts to counter the attacks in the area, Humenyuk said, were currently focused around the Dniepr River.
While both Russia and Ukraine have denied targeting civilians, the UN said this week that 9,806 civilians have been killed and 17,962 have been injured as the result of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began on February 2022.
Pakistani Forces Kill Six Militants In Raid In Northwest
Pakistani security forces killed six militants and wounded eight others in a shoot-out during an overnight raid in the country's northwest, the military said on October 15. Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district when they exchanged fire with militants, the military said. One soldier also died and troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants' hideout. North Waziristan had served for decades as a safe haven for militants until Pakistan carried out a major operation after an attack on an army-run school in Peshawar in 2014 killed more than 150 people.
Iranian Film Director, Wife Reportedly Found Stabbed To Death In Their Home
Noted Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife were stabbed to death in their home by an unknown assailant, state media reported on October 15. The official IRNA news agency quoted Hossein Fazeli, a judiciary official, as saying that Mehrjhi and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were discovered dead with knife wounds to their necks. Fazeli said the director's daughter, Mona Mehrjui, found the bodies when she went to visit her father on the night of October 14 at their home in a suburb about 30 kilometers west of the capital, Tehran. The report said authorities were investigating.
- By dpa
Iran Has Discussed All Scenarios In Conflict With Regional Partners
Iran's foreign minister has pledged renewed support for allied militant groups in the Middle East, while calling for a political solution to the current outbreak of violence. "The resistance alone is capable of carrying out any action and has the means to do so," Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut on October 14, amid fears the deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas will spread throughout the region. He said that a range of scenarios had been discussed in meetings with leaders of allied groups in the region, warning, "everyone has drafted scenarios, and everyone has their hand on the trigger."
One Dead, Scores Injured As Powerful Earthquakes Again Hit Western Afghanistan
At least one person has died and nearly 150 people were injured when four new earthquakes hit western Afghanistan after multiple earthquakes and aftershocks killed hundreds in the same region in just over a week.
The epicenter of the largest earthquake on the morning of October 15, measured as 6.3 magnitude, was just outside Herat, the capital of Herat Province, where deadly quakes on October 7 flattened entire villages.
A second earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in the same region on October 15, and two smaller earthquakes were also reported.
The World Health Organization said that more than 120 people injured in the latest earthquakes had been hospitalized.
Tremors were also felt in neighboring Farah Province to the south, and schools were closed in Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province, which borders Herat Province.
Residents of Herat Province, already reeling from the recent earthquakes that left many homeless, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi they were attempting to leave the area out of concerns of more earthquakes and aftershocks.
Sayed Kazim Rafiqi, 42, a Herat city resident who was heading to a hospital to donate blood, told the AP news agency that he had never seen such devastation.
"We have to help in any way possible," he said.
The epicenter of the first earthquake on October 7 was some 40 kilometers northwest of Herat, which has some 700,000 people in the city and the surrounding area. It was followed by at least three major aftershocks.
Taliban officials initially said that at least 2,000 people were killed due to the October 7 earthquakes before lowering the toll to around 1,000 on October 11.
The revised figures were released after another earthquake, this one measuring 6.3 magnitude and killing one and injuring 152, hit the region early on October 11.
Hundreds of homes have been destroyed due to the earthquakes and aftershocks, leaving many people living in makeshift shelters or even among the rubble as cold weather moves in and landslides have been reported.
The October 7 earthquakes were reportedly the worst to hit the country, already suffering from multiple humanitarian crises brought on by drought and poverty, in more than 25 years.
At Least 16 Russians Killed In Attack On Israel, Embassy Says
At least 16 Russian citizens died in the attack on October 7 in southern Israel by the militant group Hamas, the Russian Embassy in Israel said on October 14. Eight Russian citizens are listed as missing, and at least one Russian was taken hostage by Hamas and is being held in the Gaza Strip, according to the embassy. Earlier it was reported that four Russians were killed. All of them were citizens of both Russia and Israel. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
First Evacuation Flight For Ukrainians Leaves Tel Aviv
The first evacuation flight for Ukrainian citizens has left Israel, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on October 14. The flight is carrying 207 Ukrainians, including 63 children, said Oleh Nikolenko. It departed Tel Aviv for Bucharest. The next flight is scheduled for October 15 and will go to the Romanian city of Cluj. Earlier, the Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that 243 Ukrainian citizens were waiting to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip. Ukraine is looking for an opportunity to get them out through a border crossing into Egypt, he said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Wins Important Pledges Of Support As It Prepares For Winter Battles, Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said fresh pledges of military support from the United States and several European countries during the past week have strengthened Ukraine as it prepares for battles in the coming winter.
In an evening video message on October 14, Zelenskiy also said a conference during the week in Croatia on demining had emphasized that Ukraine needs help from the world in clearing mines laid by Russian forces.
“I am grateful to all of our partners who have provided new military aid packages. Air defense, artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and other items,” Zelenskiy said, summing up a week in which he joined a meeting of more than 50 defense leaders from around the world at NATO headquarters in Brussels to request more military aid to last through the winter.
Zelenskiy's presence at the meeting underscored growing concerns about international backing for Kyiv in its war against Russia's invasion, and worries over slow progress by Ukrainian forces in their counteroffensive.
Zelenskiy met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the new chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General C.Q. Brown, saying afterward that he had received assurances from Washington that military aid to Ukraine would remain "constant and uninterrupted."
Zelenskiy said there was a “clear confirmation of support…for Ukraine, a clear willingness to intensify our actions together and continue to put pressure on the occupier both in the fall and winter.”
During the week the Pentagon announced a fresh package of weaponry for Kyiv worth $200 million, including air defense missiles to help Ukraine stave off an expected winter onslaught by Russia.
The United States also announced that it will co-chair the F-16 coalition with the Netherlands and Denmark in what Zelenskiy said was an “important decision.”
Other countries that announced support for Ukraine during the week were the Netherlands, Spain, Britain, Norway, Finland, and Germany, Zelenskiy said, thanking each of them. He also noted a joint defense package with the Czech Republic and Denmark.
“At a time when terror is spreading across the globe, it is important that the world gives the strongest possible signal that protection against terror will not falter anywhere," Zelenskiy said in the video.
Zelenskiy also noted that Belgium this week became the first country to send funds generated by Russian assets to Ukraine.
“We are working with other EU countries and the rest of the world to ensure that [individual countries] use the aggressor’s funds in a fair way -- to defend against aggression,” he said.
New decisions to support demining were announced after the conference in Croatia attended by representatives of 40 countries.
Zelenskiy said almost a third of the territory of Ukraine is contaminated by mines or unexploded shells.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on September 27 announced during a forum in Kyiv that a plan for surveying and clearing agricultural land is being implemented.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Suicide Bombing At Mosque In Afghanistan
The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on October 13 that Taliban police said killed seven Shi'ite worshippers and wounded 15 others during Friday prayers.
The group issued a statement claiming responsibility after the bombing and saying the death toll was 50 with dozens more injured. Islamic State’s regional affiliate, Islamic State in Khorasan, has targeted Afghan minority Shi’a in many past large-scale attacks.
The attack on October 13 happened at the Imam Zaman mosque in the city of Pol-e-Khomri, the capital of Baghlan Province, according to the Taliban-led government's police command in the province.
WATCH: Footage of the aftermath of the bombing obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. (Warning: Some viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)
In a statement on October 14, the Shi’a Scholars' Council of Afghanistan demanded that the perpetrators be found and punished.
The statement said the Taliban should protect the security of religious and cultural centers in order to prevent similar incidents, which have escalated since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
Naseer Ahmed Faiq, acting head of the Afghan UN mission, who has not been recognized by the UN, said on X, formerly Twitter, that the attack on civilians has no religious or humanitarian justification.
The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, condemned the attack, saying on X that dozens of Shi’ite worshippers were killed.
Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for the rights of Afghan women and girls, expressed her condolences to the victims’ families, saying on X that the attack was “a threat to the diversity that defines Afghanistan.”
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, also responded on X, posting a statement saying that it was investigating the incident and expressing “deep sorrow and condolences to all those killed and wounded.”
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the head of the High Council of National Reconciliation in the previous government, Abdullah Abdullah, said in separate statements that the bombing was against Islamic and human values and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
Armenian President Ratifies Country's ICC Membership Despite Russian Warnings
President Vahagn Khachaturian has signed into law a decision by the Armenian parliament to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), putting the Caucasus nation in the jurisdiction of the Hague-based institution despite warnings from its longtime ally Russia.
Khachaturian's move was announced in a brief statement published on the Armenian presidency's website.
"On October 13, the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturian signed a statement on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court signed on July 17, 1998 and on the adoption of a statement 'On the retroactive recognition of the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court by the Republic of Armenia' based on Article 12, Part 3 of the Statute," the statement said.
On October 3, 60 Armenian lawmakers, mostly representing the ruling Civil Contract party, voted for the ratification of the treaty while 22 lawmakers voted against.
The Kremlin, which last month warned that Armenia’s move would worsen a growing rift with Moscow, called the parliament's ratification an “extremely hostile” move toward Russia and "an incorrect decision."
The ICC in March issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for their roles in the deportation of Ukrainian children after Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
Independent legal experts believe that ratification of the Rome Statute by Yerevan implies that Putin may be arrested in Armenia if he visits the country due to the ICC’s arrest warrant.
Armenia has said it needs ratification of the Rome Statute because of concerns connected with the conflict it has been engaged in with neighboring Azerbaijan.
Russia has long been a close ally of Armenia, but those ties have frayed over what Yerevan sees as a betrayal by the Kremlin after Russian peacekeepers failed to prevent Azerbaijan’s successful lightning military operation last month against ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Romania Sends Reinforcements To KFOR In Kosovo, Says NATO
A fresh contingent of more than 130 Romanian troops has arrived in Kosovo to further boost NATO's KFOR peacekeeping mission, the alliance said on October 14. The arrival of Romanian reinforcements came after 200 British troops were deployed to Kosovo earlier this month.
NATO said on September 29 that it would beef up its KFOR force in Kosovo amid rising tensions in the ethnic-Serb majority north. It did not say how many more troops it would send.
Four people were killed on September 24 in an attack at a 14th-century Orthodox monastery in north Kosovo when some 30 gunmen stormed the cloister, sparking a gunbattle with Kosovar police.
The incident prompted international concern over the stability of Kosovo, a former province of Serbia with a predominantly ethnic Albanian population that declared independence in 2008.
Most countries, including the United States and a majority of the European Union member states have recognized Kosovo's independence.
Serbia, which fought a bloody war against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo in 1998-1999, and its traditional ally Russia have not recognized Kosovo's independence.
Tens of thousands of ethnic Serbs who live in northern Kosovo do not recognize central Kosovar institutions, and they have often clashed with Kosovar police and international peacekeepers.
In May, violence erupted when Kosovar authorities tried to install mayors in some Serb-majority towns.
Dozens of KFOR peacekeepers and some ethnic Serb protesters were injured in the clashes that broke out between international peacekeepers and ethnic Serbs after three ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election that Serbs boycotted.
The ethnic Albanian mayors were installed with the help of special Kosovar police in four municipalities with overwhelming ethnic Serb majorities following by-elections in April with a turnout of under 3.5 percent amid the Serb boycott.
The boycott is part of a campaign for greater autonomy for the ethnic Serbs and it has been backed by Belgrade.
Serbia also continues to unilaterally support ethnic Serbs through parallel institutions and ethnic-based political parties, which Pristina regards as illegal meddling.
Russian Prisoner Rights Activist Olga Romanova, 11 Others Declared 'Foreign Agents'
Russia's Justice Ministry has declared Olga Romanova, the founder and head of Russian prisoner advocacy organization Russia Behind Bars, and 11 other activists as foreign agents.
Russia Behind Bars, which was itself listed as a foreign agent in 2018, has been advocating protecting the rights of people held in Russian pretrial detention centers, prisons, and penal colonies.
Since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Romanova and her organization have actively covered the recruitment of inmates from prisons and penal colonies for the war there -- first by the Wagner mercenary group and then by the Russian Ministry of Defense itself.
In March, Romanova and her group revealed that Russia was sending female prison inmates to work in occupied regions of eastern Ukraine.
In addition to Romanova, 11 more people were added to the register of foreign agents: journalist and Crimean Tatar activist Aider Muzhdabaev; former vice-president of Gazprombank Igor Volobuev, who is now fighting in the Ukrainian military; economist Vitaly Zhukovsky; Yelena Malakhovskaya, the presenter of the Navalny Live channel established by imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny; journalist Sergei Kovalchenko; researcher of war graves Vitaly Votanovsky; civil activists Yevgeny Domozhirov, Anvar Kurmankaev, Andrei Rudoy, Andrei Sidelnikov, and Diana Rudakova, the ex-head of Navalny’s headquarters in the central Russian city of Tambov.
Since 2012, Russia has used its so-called foreign agent laws to label and punish critics of government policies.
It also has been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The law allowed the Justice Ministry to label nonprofit organizations as “foreign agents” if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
The criteria by which such activities are determined are not clearly defined in the law, allowing authorities to persecute organizations working in the field of education, culture, health, environmental protection, and the defense of human rights.
Subsequently, it became possible to declare media and individuals “foreign agents,” including those who do not receive foreign funding but are “under foreign influence.” Russian legislation does not specify what exactly should be considered foreign influence.
Man Reported To Be Russian-Born Islamic Radical Kills Teacher, Wounds Two In Knife Attack In France
