Germany's Scholz Backs EU Expansion To Include Western Balkans, As 'Center Of Europe Is Moving Eastwards'

PRAGUE -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he is “committed” to the enlargement of the European Union to include the six countries of the Western Balkans, as well as Ukraine, Moldova, and ultimately Georgia, declaring that the “center of Europe is moving eastwards.”

“Their EU accession is in our interest,” Scholz said on August 29 in a speech at Charles University in the Czech capital in which he laid out his future vision of an expanded Europe.

Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia are all seeking EU membership but have voiced frustration over their stalled bids, especially after the bloc’s expedited decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status in late June.

Faced with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz urged the EU's 27 members to "close ranks, resolve old conflicts, and find new solutions," adding that Germany would keep up its support for Kyiv "for as long as it takes."

However, "in this expanded union, the differences between the member states will grow as far as political interests, economic clout, and social security systems are concerned," he said.

"Where unanimity is required today, the risk of an individual country using its veto and preventing all the others from forging ahead increases with each additional member state," Scholz added.

"I have therefore proposed a gradual transition to majority voting in common foreign policy, but also in other areas, such as tax policy -- knowing full well that this would also have repercussions for Germany," he said.

European Union countries Croatia, Romania, and Bulgaria all meet the requirements to become full members of the bloc's passport-free Schengen area, Scholz said in Prague.

"Schengen is one of the greatest achievements of the European Union, and we should protect and develop it. This means, incidentally, closing the remaining gaps," he said.

Scholz accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking “to redraw boundaries with violence” and said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “an attack on Europe’s security order.”

“We will not stand idly by and watch women, men, and children being killed or free countries being rubbed off the map and disappearing behind walls or iron curtains. We don’t want to go back to the 19th or 20th century with their wars of occupation and totalitarian excesses,” Scholz declared.

“It is precisely this united Europe that is such anathema to Putin. Because it doesn’t fit into his worldview, in which smaller countries are forced to submit to a handful of major European powers,” the German leader added.

Germany will send weapons to Kyiv in the coming weeks, Scholz announced.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will, moreover, be sending Ukraine new, state-of-the-art weapons -- such as air-defense and radar systems and reconnaissance drones. Our most recent package of arms deliveries alone is worth 600 million euros. Our objective are modern Ukrainian armed forces that are able to defend their country on a permanent basis,” Scholz said.

Germany could assume special responsibility in terms of building up Ukraine's artillery and air-defense capacities, Scholz added.

With reporting from Reuters