Khamenei Warns Iran Will 'Shred' Nuclear Deal If U.S. Quits It

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is threatening to "shred" the nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers if the United States pulls out.

Khamenei, Iran's highest authority, said on October 18 that Tehran will stick to the 2015 deal as long as the other signatories respect it.

He was speaking in Tehran days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would not certify that Iran is complying with the agreement and warned he might ultimately "terminate" U.S. participation.

Trump accused Tehran of violating the "spirit" of the agreement, in part for its continued testing of ballistic missiles, and said he would ask Congress to strengthen U.S. legislation to put additional pressure on Iran.

Trump's announcement has put Washington at odds with other parties to the accord and the European Union, which have voiced their support for the agreement.

Khamenei welcomed Europe’s support but said it was not sufficient, saying "Europe must stand against practical measures [taken] by America."

Under the nuclear deal, Tehran agreed to curtail its nuclear activities in exchange for relief from sanctions that have hurt its economy.

The six powers that signed the accord are the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP