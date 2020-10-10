Kyrgyz Lawmakers Meet Amid Political Crisis; Ex-President Atambaev Detained

BISHKEK – Kyrgyz security forces arrested former President Almazbek Atambaev as lawmakers met to discuss a new government amid continuing turmoil over disputed parliamentary elections.



The move against Atambaev, announced by the State Security Committee on October 10, came with tensions soaring in the Kyrgyz capital and followed a call for a state of emergency from the current, embattled president, Sooronbai Jeenbekov.



Armored military vehicles were seen in some parts of Bishkek, a day after clashes broke out between rival factions vying for power following the flawed October 4 election.



The turmoil marks a third time in 15 years that protesters have toppled a government in the Central Asian nation of 6.5 million, one of the poorest to emerge from the former Soviet Union.

The unrest was sparked by allegations of vote buying and impropriety during the elections in which pro-government parties were initially declared winners.

Opposition parties refused to accept the results, and thousands of demonstrators spilled onto the streets, and demonstrators seized government buildings.



Opposition groups then forced the cabinet to resign and the election commission to annul the results. But they have failed to agree on who would lead a provisional government.

Lawmakers gathered at the presidential palace on October 10 to try and reach agreement on forming a new government, and to decide whether to approve Jeenbekov’s state-of-emergency order.



Amid the turmoil of the past week, Atambaev, who was president immediately before Jeenbekov, was released by demonstrators earlier in the week from a detention center where he was serving a sentence on corruption charges.

After his release, Atambaev called upon Jeenbekov to resign. Jeenbekov, however, said he would step down once a new cabinet was appointed.



On October 9, Atambaev’s supporters clashed with a group that backs a rival politician, Tilek Toktogaziev, who is a contender for the post of deputy prime minister. Five people were injured in the scuffles, including Toktogaziev.



In a statement on October 10, the State Security Committee said Atambaev and two aides were detained on allegations of inciting mass unrest. No further details were released, however, and it was unclear where he was being held.



Another rival politician, Sadyr Japarov, has also been proposed as acting prime minister after he too was released from prison. He previously had been a senior member of the government and an adviser to another former president, Kurmanbek Bakiev, who has been living in Belarus for some years.



At the October 9 clash, RFE/RL correspondents said that Japarov’s supporters hurled stones and other debris at Atambaev and his supporters. Gunshots were also heard during the clashes. An Atambaev associate said unknown individuals shot at Atambaev’s car, but the former president was not hurt.

Toktogaziev’s supporters, meanwhile, told RFE/RL that he sustained a head injury when he apparently was struck by an object that had been thrown, and he was taken to a hospital.



A senior U.S. State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, tried to put the dispute, and the turmoil, in a positive light, calling it “a clear indication that media and civil society have progressed more, in terms of democratic norms, than many other countries in the region.”

'Expectations For A Democratic Future'



The official also praised Kyrgyzstan's recent past with democratic elections, saying they were "historically more free and more fair" than in other neighboring countries.



"I think the reaction that you're seeing on the streets of the Kyrgyz Republic is a reflection of the expectations that the Kyrgyz people have for a democratic future," the official told reporters on October 9.

The state-of-emergency decree signed by Jeenbekov took effect at 8 p.m. on October 9.



The decree restricted movement of vehicles and people in Bishkek and imposed a curfew. It also banned mass gatherings and demonstrations, as well as public events.



Jeenbekov on October 9 also met with the newly appointed chief of staff of the country's armed forces asking him to help quell the unrest. It wasn't immediately clear whether police and the military would comply with the order.

The Central Elections Commission, meanwhile, said repeat elections must be scheduled by November 9. But it declined to announce a date.



Jeenbekov signed decrees dismissing the outgoing government and Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, who announced his resignation. He also dismissed the chief of the State Committee for National Security.



The presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have issued a joint statement calling for Kyrgyz political groups to peacefully resolve the crisis.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Interfax