Kyrgyz Authorities Detain Group Suspected In Kidnapping Turkish Businessman For Ransom

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have detained four individuals, including a woman and a police official, suspected of kidnapping a Turkish businessman for ransom.



The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said late on December 12 that the group allegedly stopped a Turkish businessman at the Bishkek airport on his arrival on December 1 and took him to a police station at the airport where all his belongings, including valuable items, were illegally confiscated and he was taken blindfolded to a house where he was kept against his will for five days.



The kidnappers demanded $3 million ransom for the businessman’s release, the UKMK said.



According to the UKMK, the kidnapping was organized by the businessman's friend and business partner.



One of the suspects is the chief of aviation transportation directorate of the Interior Ministry at the Bishkek airport.