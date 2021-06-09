Lawmaker In Southern Kyrgyzstan Detained On Suspicion Of Drug Trafficking

BISHKEK -- A local lawmaker in Kyrgyzstan’s southern district of Kadamjai has been detained on suspicion of being involved in a large illegal trafficking business.



Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on June 9 that two other residents of the district were detained along with a member of the Kadamjai district council. The identities of the three were not disclosed.



According to the UKMK, the suspects were caught while sending 50 kilograms of an unnamed illegal drug to neighboring Uzbekistan and had $250,000 in cash at the moment of their arrest.



The UKMK's statement also says that investigators later found 37 kilograms of marijuana, 9 kilograms of raw opium, four kilograms of hashish, an illegal firearm, and cash at the premises and in vehicles belonging to the lawmaker and his relative.



Investigators suspect that the lawmaker and his group have been involved in trafficking illegal drugs from Tajikistan to Uzbekistan via Kyrgyzstan.