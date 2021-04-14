Well-Known Kyrgyz Political Analyst Detained On High Treason Charge

BISHKEK -- Marat Kazakpaev, a well-known Kyrgyz political analyst, has been detained on a charge of high treason.



The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on April 14 that Kazakpaev and another person identified only by his initials, M.T., had been detained the previous day.



Due to classified materials in the case, no further details were made public. If found guilty, the two men may face up to 10 years in prison.