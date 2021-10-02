Kosovar Serb Protesters Leave, NATO Troops Arrive At Serbian Border
NATO troops stationed in Kosovo were deployed at the Jarinje border gate on October 2 as ethnic Serbian protesters moved their trucks and ended a border blockade launched on September 20. They were protesting Kosovo's new regulations on car plates requiring Serbian vehicles to use temporary plates, in response to a similar measure enforced in Serbia. The end of the blockade and the NATO deployment are part of an EU-brokered deal reached on September 30.