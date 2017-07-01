Pakistani Leader Decries Washington's 'Silence' On Indian Rights Violations

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on June 30 said he was disappointed with Washington's "silence" despite human right violations in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, where scores of youths have been killed.

Sharif's remarks came days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Washington and issued a joint statement with U.S. President Donald Trump calling on Pakistan to stop harboring terrorists on its territory.

Sharif decried "the complete silence in the U.S.-India joint statement on the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces against Kashmiris," his office said.

While criticizing Washington, Sharif expressed satisfaction with Pakistan's strategic ties with China and Russia, and praised China's recent efforts to defuse tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

India accuses Pakistan of backing Kashmiri rebels, but Pakistan says it only provides moral and political support to Kashmiris.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry earlier this week criticized the joint U.S.-Indian statement as "singularly unhelpful in achieving the objective of strategic stability and durable peace" and asserted that "Pakistan has been the primary victim of terrorism in the region."

The ministry said Pakistan is also "deeply concerned" about U.S sales of advanced military technologies to India, saying they "accentuate military imbalances...in South Asia."

