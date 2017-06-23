At Least Five Dead In Southwestern Pakistan Blast

A powerful blast targeting a police vehicle in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta has killed at least five people and injured 14 others, officials say.

Police said the blast occurred on June 23 in front of the office of the police chief in the Balochistan Province capital.

"We have received five dead bodies from the blast site," said Dr. Fareed Ahmed, medical superintendent at the civil hospital.

"Some 14 people are brought wounded," he said. "Six of them are in critical condition."

The nature of the explosion is still unclear.

"The blast targeted a police pick-up [truck] in front of the [Inspector General’s] office. A motorcycle was also destroyed in the explosion," Mohammed Tariq, a senior police official said.

Pakistan has battled separatist and Islamist insurgencies in Balochistan since 2004. Hundreds of soldiers and militants have been killed in the fighting.

Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, it is the largest of Pakistan's four provinces, but its 7 million inhabitants say they do not receive a fair share of the revenue from its natural-gas and mineral resources.

