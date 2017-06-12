Pakistan’s Sharif To Appear Before Antigraft Investigators

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to appear this week before a panel investigating allegations against his family's offshore companies and money laundering.

In a letter obtained by RFE/RL and dated June 8, the Joint Investigation Team probing the allegations asks Sharif to appear before the panel on June 15 and "bring all relevant record/documents/material” related to the case.

"Yes, the government has received a letter by the Joint Investigation Team in which he has been directed to appear before this committee and he will appear in front of them," Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said late on June 11.

It would be the first time in Pakistan’s recent history that a sitting prime minister appears before such an investigating panel.

Sharif, who has denied allegations of wrongdoing, has been under investigation since 2016 by the Supreme Court.

The probe, linked to the release of the Panama Papers, focused on millions of dollars Sharif’s family holds in offshore assets and whether he lied to authorities about it.

The court ruled in April that there was insufficient evidence to remove Sharif from office, but ordered further investigation of the allegations.

The Joint Investigation Team has already questioned Sharif’s sons.

With reporting by Dawn