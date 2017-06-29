Tens Of Thousands Protest Lax Security After Double Bombing In Pakistan

Tens of thousands of people gathered for a sit-in protest in the town of Parachinar, Pakistan, on June 29 to demand better security a week after a double bombing in a market killed 75 people.

The demonstrators – many of them from Pakistan’s Shi'a minority -- are angry about what they say is the failure of authorities to provide security.

They have become more enraged by the reported shooting deaths of three protesters by police during the past week.

Arshad Umerzai, a former provincial government minister, said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan's army chief should visit Parachinar – a town in the Kurram tribal region close to the border with Afghanistan – in response to the violence there.

Sharif announced a 1 million rupees ($10,000) compensation package for the families of each victim of the blasts, and 500,000 rupees for the wounded.

But demonstrators have dismissed that, saying victims of attacks in other places have received more money.

Sajid Toori, a lawmaker from Parachinar, said on June 29 that the sit-in protest will continue until Sharif’s government announces greater compensation and additional security measures for Shi'a who dominate the Kurram tribal region.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP