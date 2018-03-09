Pakistani Taliban Confirms Death Of Leader's Son

The Pakistani Taliban has confirmed the death of the son of leader Mullah Fazlullah in a suspected U.S. drone strike on March 6.

In an Urdu-language statement issued on March 9, the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistani Taliban said Fazlullah's son -- referred to as 16-year-old Abdullah -- was among the 21 "holy warriors" killed by a suspected drone strike on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Fazlullah's son Abdullah is the fourth high-profile Taliban figure to be killed by drones within a month.

Last month, Pakistani Taliban deputy chief Khan Said Mehsud, also known as Sajna, was also killed in a drone strike.

Pakistani intelligence officials said Abdullah was killed in the Chawgam area in the eastern province of Kunar on March 6 when a training camp for suicide bombers near the Afghan border was hit by two missiles.

Two other regional commanders of the Pakistani Taliban -- Gul Mohammad and Ustad Yaseen, who trained suicide bombers -- were also among the dead, Pakistani media reported.