Pakistan Train Crash Kills At Least 11, Injures Dozens

At least 11 people were killed and dozens more were injured when a passenger train smashed into a freight wagon parked on railway tracks in eastern Pakistan, officials say.



Police official Hafeez Bugti said on July 11 that the death toll could increase as at least three injured people were in critical condition. Other passengers could still be trapped inside damaged carriages, he added.



Police Chief Umer Salamat said the train was traveling from the eastern city of Lahore to southwestern Balochistan Province when the accident occurred at the Walhar Railway Station near Rahim Yar Khan in the early morning hours.



The engine of the Akbar Express appeared to be destroyed and at least three carriages were derailed in the collision, Salamat said.



The cause of the accident was not immediately known, officials said.



Deadly train accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan.

Many lines were constructed by British colonial rulers before 1947 and have not been upgraded.

Based on reporting by dpa and Dunya News