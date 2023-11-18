Russia Places Former Central Banker Aleksashenko On Wanted List

A large-scale overnight drone attack launched from Russian territory struck infrastructure in southern and northern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on November 18.

The Ukrainian Air Force claimed its air defenses shot down 29 out of 38 Iranian drones used in the attack. It was the largest number of drones launched in an overnight attack by Russia since September 30, according to air force figures.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

"Unfortunately, an energy infrastructure facility was hit in the Odesa region," the press service of the southern military command said on Telegram on November 18. "One civilian employee was injured and hospitalized. An administration building was damaged. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished."

Two infrastructure facilities were also reportedly damaged in the northern Chernihiv region, located on Ukraine's border with Russia and Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he expects Russia to step up its attacks on Ukraine's energy and heating infrastructure ahead of winter. Last year, millions of civilians were left without power and heat for extended periods of time during freezing temperatures in what was seen as an attempt by Russia to break their will.

Zelenskiy said on November 16 that Russia was "accumulating" missiles in preparation for the expected attacks and that while Ukraine's air defenses would not provide "100 percent" protection, the country's air defenses were better than last year.

Kyiv was also targeted in the overnight drone attacks, according to officials. All of the drones launched against the Ukrainian capital were downed as they approached the city, the officials said.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced an air alert in the evening of November 17 advising residents in many areas of Kyiv to stay in shelters.

On the southern front, Ukraine's armed forces command said on November 18 that its troops "continue to hold positions on the east bank of the Dnieper River" in Russian-occupied territory of the southern Kherson region.

"Our defenders are consolidating their positions and firing on the occupiers," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a briefing on its ongoing operations in the region.

The comments came a day after the Ukrainian military said it had established "several bridgeheads" on the east bank of the Dnieper River.

Ukrainian forces are trying to push Russian forces away from the Dnieper to stop the shelling of civilian areas on the Ukrainian-held west bank, the General Staff said on November 17.

Reports that Ukrainian forces have transported heavy military equipment and troops across the river and set up beachheads have fueled suggestions that Kyiv could be poised for a breakthrough on the southern front and open a new line of attack in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula.

The Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula has been controlled by Russia since 2014, when it was seized and illegally annexed by Moscow.