Russia Says It Fired Missiles From Mediterranean At IS In Syria

Russia's Defense Ministry says it has targeted Islamic State (IS) positions in Syria with cruise missiles fired from the Mediterranean Sea.

The ministry said in a June 23 statement that two frigates, the Admiral Essen and the Admiral Grigorovich, and the Krasnodar submarine launched six Kalibr cruise missiles on IS command centers and ammunition depots in the area of Aqirbat in the Hama Province.

It added that Russian warplanes then carried out strikes that "destroyed the remainder of the IS fighters and their facilities."

The ministry did not say when the strikes took place.

Moscow had fired missiles in the past from the Mediterranean at militants' positions in Syria.

Russia, a key backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has been carrying out air strikes in the country since September 2015.

