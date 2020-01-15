Russian Media Say Medvedev Government Submits Resignation

Russian media are reporting that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's government has submitted its resignation to President Vladimir Putin.



Several local news agencies carried the report on January 15, adding that Putin will decide on the makeup of the new government.



Interfax said, without giving its source, that Putin has instructed the outgoing government to perform its duties until a new administration is in place.



It added that Putin plans to create the position of Russian Security Council deputy secretary and that the post will be offered to Medvedev.

Based on reporting by TASS, Ria, and Interfax