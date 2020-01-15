Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Russian Media Say Medvedev Government Submits Resignation

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (file photo)

Russian media are reporting that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's government has submitted its resignation to President Vladimir Putin.

Several local news agencies carried the report on January 15, adding that Putin will decide on the makeup of the new government.

Interfax said, without giving its source, that Putin has instructed the outgoing government to perform its duties until a new administration is in place.

It added that Putin plans to create the position of Russian Security Council deputy secretary and that the post will be offered to Medvedev.

Based on reporting by TASS, Ria, and Interfax

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG