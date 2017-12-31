Power Restored To Russia’s Sakhalin Island Amid Snow, Wind

Power has been restored to all cities and towns on Russia’s Far East Sakhalin Island, which has been battered by cyclonelike weather over the past week, officials report.

Russian state-run TASS news agency quoted Sakhalinenergo officials on December 31 as saying that repairs were made to about a dozen power-supply lines that were damaged by heavy snow and fierce winds on December 25.



TASS said power was restored to four cities and some 40 towns and villages over the past seven days.

Electricity was restored to the final three villages in Uglegorsk District at 6:40 a.m. on December 31, Sakhalinenergo officials reported.



Officials said 148 personnel and 63 pieces of equipment were involved in the repair work.

Sakhalin, which has a population of about 500,000 people, has been hit with a series of snowstorms since December 25 with wind gusts reaching up to 150 kilometers an hour, the authorities reported.

Based on reporting by TASS and Sakhalin.info