St. Petersburg Resident Accused Of Showing Love For Ukraine With Graffiti
A resident of St. Petersburg has been arrested for painting heart shapes on two buildings in what investigators claim was a "sign of love and respect" for Ukraine's armed forces. Oleg Pronin was arrested after investigators say he “desecrated” the two buildings with inscriptions and heart graffiti, according to the joint press service of the courts of St. Petersburg. Pronin now stands accused of vandalism motivated by political hostility, as well as the possession of weapons owing to ammunition he allegedly kept at home. Pronin has admitted guilt, according to the press service. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Biden To Seek Congressional Support This Week For Billions In Aid To Ukraine, Israel
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on October 15 that the Biden administration will seek this week to get congressional approval for billions of dollars in aid to Israel and Ukraine.
U.S. media reported last week that the Biden administration had been discussing a $2 billion military aid package for Israel after Hamas on October 7 invaded the country, sparking a war.
In an interview with CBS's Face The Nation, Sullivan said the emergency aid package Biden will present wil include aid for Israel and Ukraine and be "significantly higher" than $2 billion.
The Biden administration is seeking to link Israeli and Ukrainian aid after a minority group of Republicans in the House of Representatives shot down a $6 billion aid package for Kyiv last month.
U.S. aid to Ukraine will run out in a few weeks if no new emergency spending bill is passed.
The United States has already allocated $113 billion in aid to Ukraine but a growing number of House Republicans are souring on further support, with some fearing Russia's invasion of Ukraine will turn into a "forever war," putting a strain on U.S. resources.
Republicans are ardent supporters of Israel, making it hard for them to vote against a bill that would contain aid to both countries.
Sullivan said it was critical to get aid to Ukraine now amid a new offensive by Russia.
Ukraine has on average used up about $2.7 billion of U.S. military aid per month, according to calculations by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.
However, Congress cannot pass any bills until a new House speaker is chosen.
A handful of Republicans joined with Democrats earlier this month in ousting Representative Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California) as House speaker, an unprecedented outcome.
Republicans, who control the House, have been unable so far to choose a new leader though they could do so next week.
Film Featuring Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, And Churchill Meeting In Hell Barred In Russia
The Russian Culture Ministry has denied a distribution certificate to a new film by Aleksandr Sokurov, the award-winning director told Russian media on October 15. The film, Fairy Tale, centers around four main characters who meet in hell: Josef Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, and Winston Churchill. Sokurov, whose film premiered in August at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, told Interfax that the denial of permission to distribute the film in Russia was given "without explanation." Sokurov added that it would be "impossible" to appeal the decision. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Azerbaijan's President Raises Flag In Nagorno-Karabakh Capital
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has raised his country's flag in the main city of the disputed territory of Nagorno Karabakh, the city known as Xankendi to Azeris and Stepanakert to the territory's ethnic Armenians.
Aliyev's visit to the region on October 15, which Azerbaijan regained control of in a lightning offensive in September, was his first in his two decades of rule.
"The president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has raised the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Xankendi and delivered a speech," Aliyev's office said in a statement.
Azerbaijan's 24-hour offensive last month ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in the region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over the region, which had been a majority ethnic Armenian enclave since the Soviet collapse.
The region initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. During a war in 2020, however, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.
Nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians, most of the region's ethnic-Armenian population, fled to Armenia after the latest offensive by Azerbaijan effectively gave Baku control over the rest of the region.
Aliyev's office said he visited several other places and towns in Nagorno Karabakh, including the cities of Agdara (Martakert) and Xocali (Ivanyan), where he also raised the Azerbaijani flag. He was shown in military attire during the flag raisings and during a visit to the Sarsang Reservoir in which he was seen in sunglasses looking at the water and surrounding mountains.
October 15 marked the 20th anniversary of Aliyev taking power as Azerbaijan's president.
Russia Continues Assault Around Avdiyivka In Largest Ukraine Offensive In Months
Russian forces have continued to attack Ukrainian positions around the town of Avdiyivka in the eastern Donetsk region in Moscow's largest offensive in months.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said on October 15 its forces had repelled 15 Russian attacks near Avdiyivka as well as in Tonenke and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.
"The adversary keeps trying to break through Ukrainian defenses, to no success," it said on Facebook.
A Russian force of between 2,000 and 3,000 men on October 10 launched an offensive on Avdiyivka, located 15 kilometers northwest of Donetsk city, in an attempt to encircle Ukrainan troops.
Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiyivka's military administration, said Russian forces had been ordered to capture all of the Donesk region by December 31.
"They understand: if they take the height of Avdiyivka, then it will be easier for them to reach Pokrovsk and so on. Therefore, Avdiyivka is extremely important for them," Barabash said.
Pokrovsk lies 54 kilometers northwest from Avdiyivka, near the Donetsk region's border with the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russia last year claimed to have annexed the Donetsk region along with three other Ukrainian territories even though it does not fully control them.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on October 13 that he was confident that Ukrainian troops could repel the Russian attack.
He said it appeared that Russia was throwing poorly trained troops into the battles around Avdiyivka, a tactic commonly referred to as human waves.
Ukrainian military officials said they anticipated the attack on the city and had beefed up defenses.
The Institute for the Study of War noted on October 14 that Russian military bloggers complained the offensive was being slowed by mines, an indication that Ukraine indeed anticipated the offensive. Russia is also using unusually large numbers of armored vehicles in the offensive, it noted.
Avdiyivka, home to a large coke factory used in the prodution of steel, had a pre-invasion population of 32,000. About 1,600 people remain, Ukrainian authorities have said.
It is impossible to evacuate them under the current Russian offensive, officials have said. Two Ukrainian civilians were killed in Avdiyivka on October 14 as the city was hit with shelling so fierce that emergency crews were unable to recover the dead.
Elsewhere, an early-morning attack on October 15 that targeted a village in the Izyum district in northeast Ukraine's Kharkiv region destroyed a home and left a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman dead, according to regional military head Oleh Synyehubov.
Two other districts in the Kharkiv region also came under shelling early on October 15, according to the military official. Synyehubov said that in one of the districts, Kupyansk, "fierce fighting" continued and that Ukrainian forces had repelled 10 Russian attacks.
Two people were also killed and three more injured in Ukraine's southern Kherson region after it was bombarded by more than 100 shells over the weekend, local Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on social media.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking on state television on October 15, said that Russian forces were in a state of "active defense."
"This concerns the areas of Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Avdiyivka," Putin said.
On October 14, Kyiv said that Russian forces had "not stopped assaulting" Avdiyivka for days, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that forces defending the city were holding their ground.
Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalya Humenyuk said on October 14 that Russian forces in Ukraine's south were resorting to air strikes at night targeting residential areas, civilian infrastructure, and agricultural enterprises.
Ukrainian efforts to counter the attacks in the area, Humenyuk said, were currently focused around the Dniepr River.
While both Russia and Ukraine have denied targeting civilians, the UN said this week that 9,806 civilians have been killed and 17,962 have been injured as the result of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began on February 2022.
Pakistani Forces Kill Six Militants In Raid In Northwest
Pakistani security forces killed six militants and wounded eight others in a shoot-out during an overnight raid in the country's northwest, the military said on October 15. Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district when they exchanged fire with militants, the military said. One soldier also died and troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants' hideout. North Waziristan had served for decades as a safe haven for militants until Pakistan carried out a major operation after an attack on an army-run school in Peshawar in 2014 killed more than 150 people.
Iranian Film Director, Wife Reportedly Found Stabbed To Death In Their Home
Noted Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife were stabbed to death in their home by an unknown assailant, state media reported on October 15. The official IRNA news agency quoted Hossein Fazeli, a judiciary official, as saying that Mehrjhi and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were discovered dead with knife wounds to their necks. Fazeli said the director's daughter, Mona Mehrjui, found the bodies when she went to visit her father on the night of October 14 at their home in a suburb about 30 kilometers west of the capital, Tehran. The report said authorities were investigating.
- By dpa
Iran Has Discussed All Scenarios In Conflict With Regional Partners
Iran's foreign minister has pledged renewed support for allied militant groups in the Middle East, while calling for a political solution to the current outbreak of violence. "The resistance alone is capable of carrying out any action and has the means to do so," Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut on October 14, amid fears the deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas will spread throughout the region. He said that a range of scenarios had been discussed in meetings with leaders of allied groups in the region, warning, "everyone has drafted scenarios, and everyone has their hand on the trigger."
One Dead, Scores Injured As Powerful Earthquakes Again Hit Western Afghanistan
At least one person has died and nearly 150 people were injured when four new earthquakes hit western Afghanistan after multiple earthquakes and aftershocks killed hundreds in the same region in just over a week.
The epicenter of the largest earthquake on the morning of October 15, measured as 6.3 magnitude, was just outside Herat, the capital of Herat Province, where deadly quakes on October 7 flattened entire villages.
A second earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in the same region on October 15, and two smaller earthquakes were also reported.
The World Health Organization said that more than 120 people injured in the latest earthquakes had been hospitalized.
Tremors were also felt in neighboring Farah Province to the south, and schools were closed in Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province, which borders Herat Province.
Residents of Herat Province, already reeling from the recent earthquakes that left many homeless, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi they were attempting to leave the area out of concerns of more earthquakes and aftershocks.
Sayed Kazim Rafiqi, 42, a Herat city resident who was heading to a hospital to donate blood, told the AP news agency that he had never seen such devastation.
"We have to help in any way possible," he said.
The epicenter of the first earthquake on October 7 was some 40 kilometers northwest of Herat, which has some 700,000 people in the city and the surrounding area. It was followed by at least three major aftershocks.
Taliban officials initially said that at least 2,000 people were killed due to the October 7 earthquakes before lowering the toll to around 1,000 on October 11.
The revised figures were released after another earthquake, this one measuring 6.3 magnitude and killing one and injuring 152, hit the region early on October 11.
Hundreds of homes have been destroyed due to the earthquakes and aftershocks, leaving many people living in makeshift shelters or even among the rubble as cold weather moves in and landslides have been reported.
The October 7 earthquakes were reportedly the worst to hit the country, already suffering from multiple humanitarian crises brought on by drought and poverty, in more than 25 years.
At Least 16 Russians Killed In Attack On Israel, Embassy Says
At least 16 Russian citizens died in the attack on October 7 in southern Israel by the militant group Hamas, the Russian Embassy in Israel said on October 14. Eight Russian citizens are listed as missing, and at least one Russian was taken hostage by Hamas and is being held in the Gaza Strip, according to the embassy. Earlier it was reported that four Russians were killed. All of them were citizens of both Russia and Israel. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
First Evacuation Flight For Ukrainians Leaves Tel Aviv
The first evacuation flight for Ukrainian citizens has left Israel, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on October 14. The flight is carrying 207 Ukrainians, including 63 children, said Oleh Nikolenko. It departed Tel Aviv for Bucharest. The next flight is scheduled for October 15 and will go to the Romanian city of Cluj. Earlier, the Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that 243 Ukrainian citizens were waiting to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip. Ukraine is looking for an opportunity to get them out through a border crossing into Egypt, he said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Wins Important Pledges Of Support As It Prepares For Winter Battles, Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said fresh pledges of military support from the United States and several European countries during the past week have strengthened Ukraine as it prepares for battles in the coming winter.
In an evening video message on October 14, Zelenskiy also said a conference during the week in Croatia on demining had emphasized that Ukraine needs help from the world in clearing mines laid by Russian forces.
“I am grateful to all of our partners who have provided new military aid packages. Air defense, artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and other items,” Zelenskiy said, summing up a week in which he joined a meeting of more than 50 defense leaders from around the world at NATO headquarters in Brussels to request more military aid to last through the winter.
Zelenskiy's presence at the meeting underscored growing concerns about international backing for Kyiv in its war against Russia's invasion, and worries over slow progress by Ukrainian forces in their counteroffensive.
Zelenskiy met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the new chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General C.Q. Brown, saying afterward that he had received assurances from Washington that military aid to Ukraine would remain "constant and uninterrupted."
Zelenskiy said there was a “clear confirmation of support…for Ukraine, a clear willingness to intensify our actions together and continue to put pressure on the occupier both in the fall and winter.”
During the week the Pentagon announced a fresh package of weaponry for Kyiv worth $200 million, including air defense missiles to help Ukraine stave off an expected winter onslaught by Russia.
The United States also announced that it will co-chair the F-16 coalition with the Netherlands and Denmark in what Zelenskiy said was an “important decision.”
Other countries that announced support for Ukraine during the week were the Netherlands, Spain, Britain, Norway, Finland, and Germany, Zelenskiy said, thanking each of them. He also noted a joint defense package with the Czech Republic and Denmark.
“At a time when terror is spreading across the globe, it is important that the world gives the strongest possible signal that protection against terror will not falter anywhere," Zelenskiy said in the video.
Zelenskiy also noted that Belgium this week became the first country to send funds generated by Russian assets to Ukraine.
“We are working with other EU countries and the rest of the world to ensure that [individual countries] use the aggressor’s funds in a fair way -- to defend against aggression,” he said.
New decisions to support demining were announced after the conference in Croatia attended by representatives of 40 countries.
Zelenskiy said almost a third of the territory of Ukraine is contaminated by mines or unexploded shells.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on September 27 announced during a forum in Kyiv that a plan for surveying and clearing agricultural land is being implemented.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Suicide Bombing At Mosque In Afghanistan
The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on October 13 that Taliban police said killed seven Shi'ite worshippers and wounded 15 others during Friday prayers.
The group issued a statement claiming responsibility after the bombing and saying the death toll was 50 with dozens more injured. Islamic State’s regional affiliate, Islamic State in Khorasan, has targeted Afghan minority Shi’a in many past large-scale attacks.
The attack on October 13 happened at the Imam Zaman mosque in the city of Pol-e-Khomri, the capital of Baghlan Province, according to the Taliban-led government's police command in the province.
WATCH: Footage of the aftermath of the bombing obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. (Warning: Some viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)
In a statement on October 14, the Shi’a Scholars' Council of Afghanistan demanded that the perpetrators be found and punished.
The statement said the Taliban should protect the security of religious and cultural centers in order to prevent similar incidents, which have escalated since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
Naseer Ahmed Faiq, acting head of the Afghan UN mission, who has not been recognized by the UN, said on X, formerly Twitter, that the attack on civilians has no religious or humanitarian justification.
The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, condemned the attack, saying on X that dozens of Shi’ite worshippers were killed.
Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for the rights of Afghan women and girls, expressed her condolences to the victims’ families, saying on X that the attack was “a threat to the diversity that defines Afghanistan.”
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, also responded on X, posting a statement saying that it was investigating the incident and expressing “deep sorrow and condolences to all those killed and wounded.”
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the head of the High Council of National Reconciliation in the previous government, Abdullah Abdullah, said in separate statements that the bombing was against Islamic and human values and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
Armenian President Ratifies Country's ICC Membership Despite Russian Warnings
President Vahagn Khachaturian has signed into law a decision by the Armenian parliament to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), putting the Caucasus nation in the jurisdiction of the Hague-based institution despite warnings from its longtime ally Russia.
Khachaturian's move was announced in a brief statement published on the Armenian presidency's website.
"On October 13, the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturian signed a statement on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court signed on July 17, 1998 and on the adoption of a statement 'On the retroactive recognition of the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court by the Republic of Armenia' based on Article 12, Part 3 of the Statute," the statement said.
On October 3, 60 Armenian lawmakers, mostly representing the ruling Civil Contract party, voted for the ratification of the treaty while 22 lawmakers voted against.
The Kremlin, which last month warned that Armenia’s move would worsen a growing rift with Moscow, called the parliament's ratification an “extremely hostile” move toward Russia and "an incorrect decision."
The ICC in March issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for their roles in the deportation of Ukrainian children after Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
Independent legal experts believe that ratification of the Rome Statute by Yerevan implies that Putin may be arrested in Armenia if he visits the country due to the ICC’s arrest warrant.
Armenia has said it needs ratification of the Rome Statute because of concerns connected with the conflict it has been engaged in with neighboring Azerbaijan.
Russia has long been a close ally of Armenia, but those ties have frayed over what Yerevan sees as a betrayal by the Kremlin after Russian peacekeepers failed to prevent Azerbaijan’s successful lightning military operation last month against ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Romania Sends Reinforcements To KFOR In Kosovo, Says NATO
A fresh contingent of more than 130 Romanian troops has arrived in Kosovo to further boost NATO's KFOR peacekeeping mission, the alliance said on October 14. The arrival of Romanian reinforcements came after 200 British troops were deployed to Kosovo earlier this month.
NATO said on September 29 that it would beef up its KFOR force in Kosovo amid rising tensions in the ethnic-Serb majority north. It did not say how many more troops it would send.
Four people were killed on September 24 in an attack at a 14th-century Orthodox monastery in north Kosovo when some 30 gunmen stormed the cloister, sparking a gunbattle with Kosovar police.
The incident prompted international concern over the stability of Kosovo, a former province of Serbia with a predominantly ethnic Albanian population that declared independence in 2008.
Most countries, including the United States and a majority of the European Union member states have recognized Kosovo's independence.
Serbia, which fought a bloody war against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo in 1998-1999, and its traditional ally Russia have not recognized Kosovo's independence.
Tens of thousands of ethnic Serbs who live in northern Kosovo do not recognize central Kosovar institutions, and they have often clashed with Kosovar police and international peacekeepers.
In May, violence erupted when Kosovar authorities tried to install mayors in some Serb-majority towns.
Dozens of KFOR peacekeepers and some ethnic Serb protesters were injured in the clashes that broke out between international peacekeepers and ethnic Serbs after three ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election that Serbs boycotted.
The ethnic Albanian mayors were installed with the help of special Kosovar police in four municipalities with overwhelming ethnic Serb majorities following by-elections in April with a turnout of under 3.5 percent amid the Serb boycott.
The boycott is part of a campaign for greater autonomy for the ethnic Serbs and it has been backed by Belgrade.
Serbia also continues to unilaterally support ethnic Serbs through parallel institutions and ethnic-based political parties, which Pristina regards as illegal meddling.
Russian Prisoner Rights Activist Olga Romanova, 11 Others Declared 'Foreign Agents'
Russia's Justice Ministry has declared Olga Romanova, the founder and head of Russian prisoner advocacy organization Russia Behind Bars, and 11 other activists as foreign agents.
Russia Behind Bars, which was itself listed as a foreign agent in 2018, has been advocating protecting the rights of people held in Russian pretrial detention centers, prisons, and penal colonies.
Since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Romanova and her organization have actively covered the recruitment of inmates from prisons and penal colonies for the war there -- first by the Wagner mercenary group and then by the Russian Ministry of Defense itself.
In March, Romanova and her group revealed that Russia was sending female prison inmates to work in occupied regions of eastern Ukraine.
In addition to Romanova, 11 more people were added to the register of foreign agents: journalist and Crimean Tatar activist Aider Muzhdabaev; former vice-president of Gazprombank Igor Volobuev, who is now fighting in the Ukrainian military; economist Vitaly Zhukovsky; Yelena Malakhovskaya, the presenter of the Navalny Live channel established by imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny; journalist Sergei Kovalchenko; researcher of war graves Vitaly Votanovsky; civil activists Yevgeny Domozhirov, Anvar Kurmankaev, Andrei Rudoy, Andrei Sidelnikov, and Diana Rudakova, the ex-head of Navalny’s headquarters in the central Russian city of Tambov.
Since 2012, Russia has used its so-called foreign agent laws to label and punish critics of government policies.
It also has been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The law allowed the Justice Ministry to label nonprofit organizations as “foreign agents” if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
The criteria by which such activities are determined are not clearly defined in the law, allowing authorities to persecute organizations working in the field of education, culture, health, environmental protection, and the defense of human rights.
Subsequently, it became possible to declare media and individuals “foreign agents,” including those who do not receive foreign funding but are “under foreign influence.” Russian legislation does not specify what exactly should be considered foreign influence.
Gunmen Kill Six Construction Workers In Volatile Southwestern Pakistan
Gunmen shot and killed six construction workers overnight in the volatile southwestern Balochistan Province, Pakistani police said on October 14. Police officer Hidayatullah Dashti said gunmen opened fire overnight at eight construction workers in the city of Turbat, about 606 kilometers south of Quetta -- the capital of the province. Two survived, he said, and were hospitalized for treatment. Dashti said the workers were part of a private construction project in the city. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Russian Shelling Kills, Wounds Civilians In Kherson, Donetsk
Russian forces again shelled civilian areas in eastern and southern Ukraine, killing at least two people and wounding more than 20, regional officials reported on October 14, as fighting continued with renewed intensity around the Donetsk towns of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, where Moscow has been pressing an offensive in recent days.
The city of Beryslav, in the southern region of Kherson, was again shelled by the Russian military early on October 14, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported, adding that a woman was killed.
"Around 6 a.m., the Russian Army struck the city. They hit a private house. A 60-year-old woman was found under the rubble," Prokudin wrote on Telegram, adding that the woman later succumbed to her wounds.
Another attack on Beryslav later on October 14 killed a 42-year-old woman, who Prokudin said was on the balcony of her apartment when it was hit by an artillery bombardment.
A Russian drone strike the previous day had struck a car in Beryslav, wounding a man and killing his wife.
Russian shelling of civilian settlements wounded 22 civilians over the past 24 hours in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, acting regional governor Ihor Moroz reported in the morning of October 14.
"The Russians wounded 22 residents of the Donetsk region: 21 in Pokrovsk and one in Avdiyivka," Moroz said on Telegram.
Separately, the Ukrainian military said its forces fought 100 close-quarter battles against Russian troops in the eastern region of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and in the Melitopol area of the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
"The situation on the Kupyansk [in Kharkiv] and Lyman [in Donetsk] fronts has worsened significantly in recent days," General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said on Telegram on October 14. "Heavy battles are going on," Syrskiy said.
Fighting has been especially intense over the past days in Avdiyivka, just north of the city of Donetsk, where Russian troops have been mounting an offensive in an attempt to break through.
Vitaliy Barabash, the chief of Avdiyivka's military administration, said the fighting around the city "is very heated, very heated," adding that the Russians were trying to surround Avdiyivka with the help of newly deployed troops.
At the United Nations in New York, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told a Security Council meeting that the intensified attacks amounted to a new stage in Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine.
“Russian troops have, for several days now, switched over to active combat action practically throughout the entire front line,” Nebenzya said on October 13. “The so-called Ukrainian counteroffensive can therefore be considered finished.”
The Ukrainian side has said its forces have been repelling the Russian troops and holding their ground.
The assault on Avdiyivka, seen as the largest Russian attack in the east since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive several months ago, has reportedly involved some 2,000 troops, numerous armored vehicles, and air support.
In a message on Telegram, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended the defenders of Avdiyivka.
"I am grateful to every soldier, every unit for their resilience," Zelenskiy wrote.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said there were 43 combat clashes at the front on October 14, adding that there were no significant changes in the situation in the north.
In the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff said Russian forces tried five times to regain positions in the village of Robotyne but were unsuccessful.
It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify the claims.
The Ukrainian Navy, meanwhile, said that on October 13 it had struck a Russian patrol ship and a tugboat in the occupied Black Sea port of Sevastopol.
"Yesterday (October 13) was "Friday the thirteenth" for the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation... The patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin was hit twice. Only the second time did it realize that it was time for it to get out of our Sevastopol. We also confirm the damage [incurred] to the Bur tugboat. It was towed away and has relevant damage,” navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told Ukrainian television.
Russia has not commented on the claim, which has not been independently confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iranian Activist Makes Plea From Prison To Be Released With Her Brothers
A brother of jailed Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri said his sister has appealed for her release together with two other brothers who were arrested after being criticized for not taking care of her. Fatemeh Sepehri recently underwent heart surgery but was returned to prison. Her family says her condition remains as "critical" as it was before the surgery. The human rights and pro-democracy activist is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. She was arrested by security forces in September last year at the beginning of nationwide protests and sentenced in March to 18 years in prison. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Russia Says It Downed Two Ukrainian Drones Off Krasnodar Coast
Russia's Defense Ministry says its forces shot down two Ukrainian drones early on October 14 over the Black Sea off the coast of the Krasnodar region. Residents of the Black Sea resort of Sochi earlier reported explosions in the area and published videos about what appeared to be blasts above the sea. Some reports said explosions were heard near the Sochi Olympic Park and even in the center of the city. No casualties or damage have been reported so far. Ukraine has not commented on the reports. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Says North Korea Delivered Arms To Russia For War In Ukraine
The United States says it has information indicating that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions in recent weeks to Russia for use in Ukraine.
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on October 13 that the United States believes North Korea provided the arms in hopes of obtaining sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return in order to boost Pyongyang’s nuclear program.
The White House released a graphic that it said illustrated how the transfer took place. It shows that, between September 7 and October 1, containers were loaded onto a Russian-flagged ship before being transferred to rail cars and moved across Russia to an ammunition depot about 290 miles from the border with Ukraine.
"We condemn the [North Korea] for providing Russia with this military equipment, which will be used to attack Ukrainian cities and kill Ukrainian civilians and further Russia’s illegitimate war," Kirby said. "We will continue to monitor for any additional [North Korean] arms shipments to Russia."
The U.S. has previously accused North Korea of providing ammunition, artillery shells, and rockets to Russia in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
Kirby said the military assistance Pyongyang seeks from Russia includes fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, and other advanced technologies.
"The world should know about the support Russia may supply to [North Korea]," he said, adding that the United States was "monitoring closely" whether Moscow will deliver it.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington think tank, last week published satellite photos that it said showed a sharp increase in rail traffic along the North Korea-Russia border.
Among the key findings of a CSIS report issued on October 6 was that satellite imagery of North Korea’s Tumangang Rail Facility at the border with Russia shows an unprecedented number of freight rail cars. It said the number of cars was 73, which is far greater than the level of traffic observed at the facility over the past five years.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month traveled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites, sparking speculation that North Korea planned to restock Russia’s munitions as its invasion of Ukraine grinds on and it experiences difficulties replenishing we because of sanctions.
During Kim’s trip to Russia, the two countries said they discussed boosting their defense ties but didn’t disclose any specific steps.
After meeting Putin, Kim called for an exponential increase in the production of nuclear weapons and for his country to play a larger role in a coalition of nations confronting the United States in a “new Cold War,” North Korean state media said.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa
Serbian List Says It's Ready To Participate In New Elections In Northern Kosovo
The chairman of Kosovo's main ethnic-Serb party, Serbian List, says it is ready to take part in new municipal elections in northern Kosovo.
Goran Rakic told a press conference in North Mitrovica on October 13 that Serbian List, which has Belgrade’s support, made the decision in cooperation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
"The ball has now been moved to Pristina's court," Rakic said, adding that he expects new elections to be called in northern Kosovo municipalities as soon as possible.
Rakic in June said the conditions for Serbian List's participation in the elections included the formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities, the withdrawal of Kosovo's special units, and an amnesty for all arrested Serbs who participated in barricades or protests.
He did not repeat the conditions on October 13, but said the announcement on Serbian List's willingness to take part in elections was meant to "stimulate the political process and dialogue that would contribute to the fulfillment of our conditions, which we have emphasized several times so far."
The four Serb-majority municipalities in the north -- North Mitrovica, Zvecan, Zubin Potok, and Leposavic -- are currently led by ethnic Albanian mayors who took office after elections in April that were boycotted by local ethnic Serbs.
Kosovo, after facing punitive measures from the European Union, pledged to reorganize elections, but said it would do so only via an administrative instruction that enables the citizens of a municipality to dismiss their mayors through a petition signed by at least 20 percent of voters. If all the required administrative steps are met, then a vote can be held on the departure of the mayors and new elections announced.
Government spokesman Perparim Kryeziu told RFE/RL that Kosovo has provided the legal framework to enable new elections in the four municipalities, saying Kosovo believes new elections "should be driven by the democratic and resourceful will of the citizens."
The administrative instruction is the result of the government’s commitments to de-escalate the situation and said it supports new elections, Kryeziu said.
"We consider it extremely important that the next election campaign be open and fair, and that the elections be free and democratic. The participation of Kosovo Serb citizens is crucial," Kryeziu said.
Elbert Krasniqi, Kosovo's minister of local government management, said last month that the resignation of the mayors "is a request only of Belgrade," insisting that mayors can only leave their offices through the administrative instruction.
Since then, the situation has only become more tense. An attack on Kosovo police on September 24 by a group of armed Serbs in the village of Banjska left four dead -- a local police sergeant and three of the attackers.
The deputy head of Serbian List, Milan Radoicic, has admitted to organizing and taking part in the incident at the Banjska monastery. Kosovar police had shown images of him heavily armed among the assailants along with identity documents from the scene. He is thought to be in Serbia.
Kryeziu said the "paramilitary attack...has reminded us once again of the vital importance of reviving the political pluralism of the Serbs in Kosovo."
After the attack, Kosovo accused Serbia of trying to "annex the whole of northern Kosovo," which Serbia has denied.
Vucic on October 12 called on representatives of Serbs in northern Kosovo to initiate new elections in the four municipalities.
Russian Teen Who Publicly Burned Koran Appears In Chechen Court With Bruised Face
Nikita Zhuravel, who publicly burned a Koran in the Russian city of Volgograd, appeared in court in the North Caucasus region of Chechnya on October 13 with what appeared to be bruises on his face as his trial started. The proceedings were delayed for four days after he was not brought to the courtroom for unspecified reasons. On the first day of his trial, Zhuravel, 19, who was arrested in May on a charge of "insulting believers' feelings," offered his apologies to Muslims. The court extended his detention until April 20, 2024 and adjourned the trial until October 24. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Lawyer Who Defended Crimean Tatars Is Fined And Given 14 Days In Jail
Crimean lawyer Emil Kuberdinov said on October 13 that his colleague Oleksiy Ladin was detained by Russia-installed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea and sentenced hours later to 14 days in jail on a charge of distributing extremist symbols online. The charge stemmed from his posts with Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar symbols and a photo of a slogan saying "Crimean Tatars Are Not Terrorists." The court also ordered Ladin to pay a fine of 45,000 rubles ($460) after finding him guilty of discrediting the Russian armed forces by reposting online materials criticizing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realties, click here.
Exiled Russian Journalist Says Blood Tests Show No Evidence Of Poisoning
One day after police in Paris said an investigation had been launched into her possible poisoning, exiled Russian television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged a high-profile protest against the war in Ukraine, wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on October 13 that blood tests show no evidence of poisoning. Reporters Without Borders said on October 12 that Ovsyannikova suffered what was described as a “malaise” outside her Paris apartment. Ovsyannikova gained international recognition last year when she interrupted a live Russian television news broadcast to protest Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
