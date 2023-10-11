Russian Oligarchs Get Citizenship From Dominica To Evade Sanctions, Investigative Group Says

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on October 11 held talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during his first visit to the alliance's headquarters in Belgium since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the Ukrainian leader is pressing for more support ahead of the onset of the cold season.

Zelenskiy's visit came ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers and a gathering of the newly established NATO-Ukraine Council, where a British-led group of countries is due to announce they were giving Ukraine a 100-million-pound ($122.70 million) package of military aid including much-needed demining equipment.

Zelenskiy, speaking alongside Stoltenberg, said Ukraine needs more weapons to protect its civilians, energy infrastructure, and food exports.

"What we are seeing now is that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is preparing once again to use winter as a weapon of war, meaning attacking the energy system, the gas infrastructure. We need to prevent that," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO-Ukraine Council was established at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July and serves as a platform for exchanges during crisis situations and aims to promote deeper cooperation until Ukraine can fulfil conditions for NATO membership.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is also to attend the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the afternoon where he is due to present the alliance a list of Ukraine's priorities.

The NATO-Ukraine Council will be preceded by a meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which consists of some 50 countries that back Kyiv in its war against Russia.

Zelenskiy said earlier on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, that he will address the Ramstein format while in Brussels.

Britain's Defense Ministry on October 11 said the International Fund for Ukraine -- a group of countries including Britain, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden -- will announce in Brussels that they will give Ukraine a 100-million-pound package to support its armed forces including equipment to clear minefields.

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps will announce the package alongside allies as he will attend his first NATO-Ukraine Council.



Zelenskiy on October 10 visited Romania, Ukraine's NATO neighbor, where he held talks in Bucharest with his counterpart, Klaus Iohannis.

Zelenskiy said the two sides discussed military aid for Ukraine, and that "there will soon be very good news about artillery and air defense" and confirmed that a center for training Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 warplanes will be established in Romania.

Zelenskiy also revealed that Romania had so far given Ukraine 15 military aid packages and that a 16th such package was being prepared, without elaborating on the contents of the previous packages.

"We agreed a future strategic partnership between Romania and Ukraine and we instructed our teams to prepare the basis of this document," Zelenskiy said at a joint news conference after signing a joint declaration with Iohannis.

Since the collapse in July of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports, Ukraine has used its Danube ports of Reni and Izmayil on the border with NATO member Romania to ship food to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.

"We agreed to double the transit capacity for Ukrainian grain through Romanian ports to 4 million tons," Iohannis announced.

Russia has launched several drone attacks on Reni and Izmayil, damaging port facilities and grain installations, while Russian drone fragments have landed on Romanian territory, unsettling those living in border areas even though there was no damage or injuries.

On the battlefield, Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on Avdiyivka, an industrial town in the eastern region of Donetsk with a prewar population of around 31,000 people that has now shrunk to an estimated 2,000, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their daily bulletin on October 11.

The Russians, with up to three battalions supported by tanks and armored vehicles, intensified offensive actions in the Avdiyivka, Tonenko, Keramik, and Pervomayske areas of Donetsk, the military said.

The head of the presidential administration in Kyiv, Andriy Yermak, reported "massive attacks by Russian artillery" on the strategically important Avdiyivka, located just north of the city of Donetsk, seized by Russian-backed forces in 2014.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa