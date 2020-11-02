Six Detentions Made Over 'Attempted Terrorist Act' In Tatarstan

KAZAN, Russia -- Russian authorities say they have detained six people over what officials described as an attempted terrorist attack against a police station in the Republic of Tatarstan last week.

The Kukmorsky district court has ordered Marat Zamaliyev, the stepfather of a teenager who was shot dead by police during the incident, remanded in custody for two months, official said on November 2.

A spokesperson for the court said custody for five other suspects was extended by three days.

Reports said the 50-year-old Zamaliyev, a native of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, has been convicted on terrorism charges in the past and spent many years in prison.

According to the Investigative Committee, a 16-year-old “tried to set fire” to a building of the police department in the town of Kukmor in the early hours of October 30, “using an incendiary mixture.”

When police tried to detain the teenager, he stabbed one officer “at least three times with a knife” before being shot by a fellow policeman, the committee said in a statement.

The stabbed police officer was hospitalized with wounds.

The Investigative Committee said its Main Investigative Directorate had opened an investigation into the "attempted terrorist act." Police in Tatarstan said the teenager chanted "Allahu Akbar!" (God is Great!) during the attack.

Kukmor is a town of some 18,000 residents in Muslim-majority Tatarstan.

With reporting by Interfax and RIA Novosti