Swedish Activist Fined For Trying To Stop Deportation Of Afghan Man

A Swedish student activist has been fined after she tried to stop the deportation of an Afghan asylum seeker.



A court in the Swedish city of Gothenburg on February 18 ordered Elin Ersson to pay 3,000 krona ($324) for violating air traffic regulations.



In July, the 21-year-old used her mobile phone to live-stream her protest on board a Turkish Airlines flight from Gothenburg to Istanbul.



The video, which showed her refusing to take her seat, went viral on social media.



In the video, Ersson said she did not agree with Sweden's policy of sending back rejected asylum seekers.



"I'm not going to sit down until this person is off the plane, because he will most likely get killed," she said.



The standoff ended when the Afghan man and Ersson disembarked the plane.



Ersson's attorney, Tomas Fridh, said they would appeal the ruling.



Fridh said his client was acting on moral grounds, and that Afghanistan was not safe for returnees.



The Afghan man, 52, was later deported to Afghanistan.

