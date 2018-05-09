Accessibility links

Tajikistan

Quake Strikes Tajikistan, Tremors Felt In Kabul, Islamabad

People stand outside an office building after an earthquake is felt in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 9.

A strong earthquake has struck a remote region of Tajikistan, with tremors felt in the capitals of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.2-magnitude quake was centered in a mountainous border region near Afghanistan.

In Islamabad and Kabul, people fled their offices and homes.

There were no reports of casualties nor damage.

Earlier on May 9, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of eastern Pakistan, near the border with Afghanistan.

Ten students were reported to have been injured when that quake caused a stampede at a school in the northwestern city of Bannu.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters

