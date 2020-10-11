Tajikistan’s authoritarian President Emomali Rahmon is expected to extend his nearly three-decade-long rule over the impoverished Central Asian nation when preliminary election results are announced.



The Central Election Commission (CEC) declared the October 11 election valid and was expected to announce preliminary results on October 12.



Few are expecting any hurdles for Rahmon to serve another seven years in the tightly-controlled and largely ceremonial vote.

In power since 1992, Rahmon has won four consecutive presidential elections, none of which were deemed free or fair by Western monitors. He holds the dubious distinction of being the only post-Soviet autocrat in power longer than Belarus's Alyaksandr Lukashenka.



The election comes as Tajikistan’s economic woes deepen amid the COVID-19 pandemic as hundreds of thousands of migrant workers are unable to travel to Russia for jobs not available at home, halting a flow of remittances needed to prop up the local economy.

The 68-year-old Rahmon was running against four little-known candidates that represent pro-government parties in the country’s rubber-stamp parliament. They are widely seen as little more than a facade to give the vote the appearance of competition.

Reported Irregularities



RFE/RL’s Tajik Service reported instances of irregularities. In the capital, Dushanbe, RFE/RL video appeared to show two men stuffing ballots into voting urns at a polling station.

A correspondent in the northern city of Khujand spoke to two voters who openly said that they had cast more than one ballot. Both women claimed to have voted on behalf of other family members, a practice that is unlawful in Tajikistan.

The election was the first since Rahmon's most-influential political rival, the Islamic Renaissance Party (IRPT), was outlawed.



The country's Supreme Court banned the IRPT as a "terrorist" organization in 2015. Many of the party leaders and officials have been imprisoned, while others fled the country amid a clampdown.



The Social Democratic Party, the only genuine political opposition group inside the country, boycotted the election.

'No Point In Voting'



Party leader Rahmatullo Zoirov told RFE/RL that there was no point in voting because "even if one votes against all the candidates, the CEC will pronounce its own numbers and results."



With a suppressed opposition and Rahmon’s tight grip on the country, the vote is unlikely to result in the turmoil currently engulfing neighboring Kyrgyzstan and fellow former Soviet republic Belarus after disputed elections in those countries.



Rakhmon is portrayed by state media and his supporters as a figure who has brought stability to the country following a civil war during the 1990s.

How The Tajik President Has Managed To Stay In Power For Nearly Three Decades

Rahmon’s nomination in late August ended speculation that he may step aside to allow his eldest son, Rustam Emomali, to run for office.



In April, Emomali, 32, was made the speaker of the upper house of parliament, a role that positions him to take over for his father if he is unable to fulfill his duties.



Emomali also continues to hold the lucrative position of Dushanbe mayor.

Speculation about Emomali’s succession initially began in 2016, when Tajikistan amended its constitution to lower the age threshold for presidential candidates from 35 years to 30 years.



The move was seen as being aimed at paving the way for Emomali to run for president.



The amendments also gave Rahmon the exclusive right to run for office an unlimited number of times.

Further securing his dominant position in the country, parliament gave Rahmon the title of Leader of the Nation in December 2015, a status that grants him lifelong immunity from prosecution.



The October 11 vote marks the second nationwide vote in Tajikistan this year.

In March, the country held parliamentary polls that produced another rubber-stamp legislature dominated by Rahmon's People’s Democratic Party.

With reporting by AFP and dpa