Investigators Say 'No Crime' In Tatarstan Deputy Health Minister's Sudden Death

KAZAN, Russia -- Russian investigators said on March 19 that they have found no evidence of foul play in the sudden death of a deputy regional health minister who was being prosecuted in Tatarstan.

Yelena Shishmaryova, 52, was found dead in her home in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, in February 7, four days after she was placed under house arrest on suspicion of financial fraud and abuse of office.

The Investigative Committee branch in Tatarstan said that forensic tests and investigations did not reveal any evidence of foul play, and therefore no probe will be launched into Shishmaryova's death.

The committee also said that an autopsy found undisclosed amount of phenobarbital, a medication used to treat seizures and certain types of epilepsy, in Shishmaryova’s body.

Regional Health Minister Adel Vafin was fired a week after Shishmaryova's death.