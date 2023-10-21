Ukraine Secures Return Of Three More Children From Russia

At least three civilians were killed and several others were wounded in fresh Russian shelling and air strikes that targeted southern and eastern Ukrainian regions, officials reported on October 21, as several areas declared temporary air-raid alerts.

One person was killed and another one was wounded in the southern Kherson region on October 21, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram. Kherson has been regularly targeted by Russian shelling and air strikes from across the Dnieper River.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Prokudin said that over the past 24 hours Russian troops shelled Kherson 57 times. On October 20, an 80-year woman was killed when a shell destroyed her home in the city of Beryslav.

In the eastern Kharkiv region, a 39-year-old man was killed, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.

In the city of Kryviy Rih, in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryviy Rih Defense Council, said a 60-year-old man was killed when the city was attacked with missiles and drones.

Vilkul earlier reported several explosions in Kryviy Rih, which is the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In the eastern Donetsk region, a civilian was wounded by the Russian bombardment of Avdiyivka, just 15 kilometers north of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, where heavy fighting has been under way.

For several weeks, Russian forces have mounted an offensive aimed at surrounding Avdiyivka -- the largest military operation that Moscow has staged in months.

Zelenskiy said in his evening address on October 20 that Ukrainian forces had repelled a new Russian assault on the city and were holding their ground in heavy fighting in the area.

Avdiyivka had a pre-war population of around 30,000 people, but it is estimated that only 1,600 still remain in the devastated city.

Zelenskiy said Russian losses "are really staggering," adding that "it is precisely losses by the occupier that Ukraine needs."

He thanked Ukrainian troops "who are powerfully holding the defense and destroying the occupier day after day.”

The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on October 21 that around 100 close-quarters battles were fought along the entire front line over the past 24 hours.

Besides Avdiyivka, heavy fighting was also reported in the eastern directions of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region and Nadyia, in Luhansk region.

Zelenskiy and top military commanders on October 20 visited Kherson, where they discussed the situation there and around Avdiyivka and Kupyansk.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP