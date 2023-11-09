Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on November 9 signed laws extending martial law and a general mobilization by 90 days as Russia launched two missile strikes at Ukrainian civilian targets.

The laws, which passed the Verkhovna Rada on November 8, extend martial law and the general mobilization until February 14, 2024.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the day Russia's full-scale invasion began. A general mobilization was announced at the same time. The vote by Ukraine's parliament to extend them is the ninth since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The General Staff of Ukraine's military referred to the two missile strikes earlier as air-raid alerts were declared in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Mykolayiv regions.

Serhiy Lysak, the governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, separately said that one Russian missile was shot down over the region by Ukrainian air defenses. The latest strikes came a day after the Ukrainian military said at least five civilians were killed by recent Russian shelling in eastern and southeastern Ukraine.

Calls for the start of negotiations with Russia were again rejected by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said previous attempts were fruitless and Ukraine "should not and will not fall into this trap."

"Between 2014 and 2022, Ukraine held about 200 rounds of talks with Russia," Kuleba said on X, formerly Twitter. "During this period, 20 cease-fire agreements were reached, all of which were quickly violated by Russia."

Kuleba, addressing "those with short memories," also emphasized that neither these negotiations nor the agreements were able to prevent the full-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.

"Those who argue that Ukraine should negotiate with Russia now are either uninformed or misled, or they side with Russia and want [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to take a pause before an even larger aggression," he said.