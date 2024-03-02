Zelenskiy Signs Miliary Aid Pact With Dutch PM, Discusses Speeding Up Delivery Of F-16s

At least 120 people were arrested in Russia for taking part in rallies to honor the memory of Aleksei Navalny, who was buried in Moscow on March 1 following his suspicious death in an Arctic prison last month, as some Russian regions declared the late opposition politician's name an "extremist symbol."

Navalny was laid to rest in a cemetery near his childhood home in Moscow as tens of thousands of supporters defiantly risked reprisals from the authorities as police kept them from joining in the services.

Relatives and close associates were allowed to be present at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God for a brief funeral ceremony for President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe before the burial in nearby Borisovskoye Cemetery.

Police forces were out in large numbers across Russia, and although no immediate incidents were reported during the funeral ceremony, more than 120 people were later detained in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, and other Russian cities for participating in rallies in Navalny's memory.

In Novosibirsk, police detained at least 18 people, according to Coalition Novosibirsk 2020 and Sibirmedia.

In Moscow, according to the Avtozak Telegram channel, at least 17 people were detained.

Among those detained in Moscow were Mikhail Shneider, former deputy head of the opposition People's Freedom party, or PARNAS, which was shut down by authorities in May, and Andrei Morev, the deputy head of the Moscow branch of the Yabloko party, and his colleague Alexander Efimov. Morev was later released without any official registration of his arrest.

The First Department human rights project reported that courts in four Russian regions have declared Navalny's name an "extremist symbol."

First Department reported that the designation was used against three participants in rallies in Navalny’s memory in the Chelyabinsk, Krasnodar, and Murmansk regions. The designation was reportedly used in Ulyanovsk region, too.

During the church service, photos of Navalny's open casket appeared on social media despite a ban on cameras. They showed his mother and father sitting near the casket with a carpet of red and white roses covering Navalny's body from the shoulders down.

Many people threw flowers at the hearse carrying the coffin to the cemetery as some mourners broke down metal fences to get closer to the vehicle. Chants like "Russia will be free," "No to war," and "Putin is a murderer," could be heard from the crowds.

Thousands made the 2.4-kilometer trip to the cemetery, where some were allowed to see the burial site after Navalny's coffin had been lowered into the ground.

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow and several other Western diplomats attended the funeral.

"Aleksei Navalny's work was dedicated to sharing a vision of a better future for Russia and all Russians. And ultimately, he gave his life for his patriotic service. For many Russians, he remains a symbol of what Russia could and should be," the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said in a post on Telegram.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed both Navalny's memory and the courage of those who attended his funeral in a message on X.

"It took a lot of courage to go pay tribute to Aleksei Navalny. Thousands of Russians found it within themselves. This is his legacy. Memory eternal," Macron wrote.

Scholz wrote on X, "Aleksei Navalny paid for his fight for democracy and freedom with his life."

"After his death, courageous Russians are carrying on his legacy: Many of them were at the funeral today and took a big risk -- for freedom."

Ahead of the service, people chanted Navalny's name as lines snaking around the church grew from dozens to tens of thousands. When his body arrived at the church, the chants stopped for several minutes as the crowd began to applaud.

After Navalny's casket was driven away, some vented their anger toward Putin, whom Navalny's widow and many Western countries -- including the United States -- have blamed for the Kremlin critic's death.

"You were not afraid, and we are not afraid," Navalny's team said in a post on Telegram that was echoed by some in the crowd.

Navalny's widow, Yulia, who lives outside Russia for security reasons, did not attend the service. But she posted an emotional letter and video on Instagram paying tribute to her husband, saying he made her laugh, even when he was imprisoned.

"I don’t know how to live without you, but I will try my best to make you up there happy for me and proud of me. I don't know if I'll manage it or not, but I will try," she said, alluding to her pledge to continue her husband's work to bring democracy and freedom to Russia.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued a warning that any unsanctioned gatherings in support of Navalny would be considered as violations of the law.

He also said the Kremlin had no assessment of Navalny as a politician and nothing to say to Navalny's family.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement or responsibility for Navalny's death.

With reporting by SOTA, Mediazona, Baza, and Mozhem Obyasnit