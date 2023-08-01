News
U.S. Restricts Visa-Free Travel For Hungarians Because Of Security Concerns
The United States imposed new travel restrictions on Hungarians over concerns that the identities of nearly 1 million foreigners granted Hungarian passports over nine years weren't sufficiently verified, according to the U.S. Embassy and a government official. The restrictions apply to the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, which allows passport holders from 40 countries to enter the United States for business or tourism without a visa for up to 90 days. The validity period of travel for Hungarian passport holders under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization was reduced from two years to one year, and limited to a single entry. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Arsonists Attack 12 Military Consciption Centers Across Russia In One Day
Twelve arson attacks or attempted arson attacks on military conscription centers were registered across Russia in the last 24 hours, media reports said on August 1. The majority of the alleged attackers were women. The attackers threw or attempted to throw Molotov cocktails at buildings housing military conscription centers in St. Peterburg, Kazan, Volsk, Omsk, Rossosha, Mozhaisk, Podolsk, Verkhneuralskoye, Kaluga, Kopeisk, and other cities. Some were elderly people who said they had followed instructions to attack military conscription centers as part of a special security operation by people who presented themselves as security officers on the phone. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Uzbek Blogger, Arrested On Extortion Charge, Launches Hunger Strike
Noted Uzbek blogger Olimjon Haidarov, who was arrested over the weekend in the eastern city of Qoqon on extortion charges that he rejects as politically motivated, has launched a hunger strike to protest against his incarceration. Haidarov's brother, Salimjon, told RFE/RL that the blogger managed to inform him by phone that he had been "framed." Haidarov, one of the most popular bloggers in Uzbekistan, has raised the issue of the arrest of several bloggers on extortion charges in recent months. Last week, another blogger, Abduqodir Mominov, went on trial in Tashkent on charges that include extortion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
- By AP
Iran Will Close Government Offices, Banks, Schools Over Extreme Heat
Iran announced a nationwide two-day holiday because of increasing temperatures, state media reported. Government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the decision to close governmental offices, banks, and schools on August 2-3 came after the Health Ministry warned about a possible increase in cases of heat exhaustion because of high temperatures in the country, the official IRNA news agency reported. In recent days, cities and towns in Iran saw temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius. The capital, Tehran, experienced 38 degree Celsius on August 1. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Imprisoned Russian Anti-War Activist Placed In Solitary Confinement
Imprisoned Russian anti-war activist Darya Polyudova has been placed in punitive solitary confinement after guards said they found a razor blade in her belongings, which is considered a major violation at the penal colony in the North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria where she is incarcerated. Polyudova's mother told RFE/RL on August 1 that her daughter said guards had planted the razor blade in her belongings to frame her, adding that the activist is starting a hunger strike to protest the guard's move. Polyudova was sentenced to nine years in prison in December on extremism charges which she and her supporters call politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Belarusian Singer Who Refused Lukashenka Scholarship Goes On Trial
Belarusian singer Patrytsia Svitsina, who in 2020 refused to accept a scholarship from authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, citing her "moral principles," has gone on trial on a charge of "actively participating in actions that blatantly disrupt social order."
Judge Viktoria Shabunya of Minsk's Central district court started the trial on August 1.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
Earlier in May, Svitsina was shown on pro-government Telegram channels "confessing" to taking part in mass protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that proclaimed Lukashenka as the winner, blocking public transportation operations, and publishing on social networks "negative information" about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In 2020, Svitsina, who was then a student of the Ethnology and Folklore Department at the Belarusian State University in Minsk, publicly rejected Lukashenka’s scholarship offer amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissent over the election, which the opposition and many Western governments say was rigged.
Also, on August 1, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said a court in Minsk had started the trial of an unidentified 46-year-old resident of the Belarusian capital on charges of insulting Lukashenka, judges, and law enforcement officers.
The charges against the man stem from what the Investigative Committee called "1,100 negative comments" under various online posts.
The trials are a sign of the continuing crackdown in Belarus on dissent, independent journalists, rights activists, and opposition politicians.
Thousands have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile during the anti-Lukashenka rallies in 2020. Several protesters have been killed, and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Former Kazakh President's Grandson Takes Over Major Telecom Company
Shareholders of Kazakhstan’s major telecommunications operator, Transtelekom, have elected former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev's grandson, Nurali Aliev, as the chairman of the company’s board of directors, Kazakhstan's Stock Exchange said late on July 31. The announcement comes as President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev openly condemned Nazarbaev's nepotism policies and has been targeting him and his close relatives -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies following unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022 that turned deadly. Some of Nazarbaev’s relatives were handed prison terms on corruption charges.
U.S. Delegation Presses Taliban On Human Rights At Doha Meeting
U.S. officials has urged the Taliban to reverse policies responsible for the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly for women and girls, during talks in Doha, Qatar, the State Department said on July 31.
The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, along with Rina Amiri, the special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, and the chief of the Doha-based U.S. Mission to Afghanistan, Karen Decker, led the U.S. delegation to talks held on July 30-31 with Taliban representatives and other Afghan government officials.
“U.S. officials identified areas for confidence building in support of the Afghan people,” the State Department said in a statement.
At the same time the delegation expressed “deep concern regarding the humanitarian crisis and the need to continue to support aid organizations and UN bodies delivering assistance consistent with humanitarian principles.”
WATCH: Afghan women demonstrated in Kabul on July 19 to demand the Taliban authorities back down from their decree ordering the closure of all beauty salons. The women say the shutdown would leave their families with no income.
U.S. officials also expressed grave concern regarding detentions, media crackdowns, and limits on religious practice, while backing the Afghan people’s demands for their rights to be respected and for their voices to shape the future of the country, the statement said.
They also pressed for the immediate and unconditional release of detained U.S. citizens, noting that these detentions were a significant obstacle to positive engagement.
The Taliban seized power in August 2021, bringing back the hard-line movement nearly 20 years after it was toppled by the U.S. invasion following the attacks of September 11, 2001. The international community has not recognized the Taliban-led government and has limited engagement with its leaders.
A major impediment has been the rights of women and girls, which Taliban leaders have severely restricted, particularly in the areas of education and employment, despite initial pledges to protect them.
The U.S. officials met representatives of the Afghan Central Bank and Afghan Ministry of Finance in Doha to discuss the state of the Afghan economy and the challenges that the banking sector faces.
The U.S. officials noted recent data indicating declining inflation and growth in trade in 2023 and voiced openness to a technical dialogue regarding economic stabilization issues. They also noted the Taliban’s continuing commitment to not allow the territory of Afghanistan to be used by anyone to threaten the United States and its allies.
The State Department said the American delegation acknowledged that there has been a decrease in large-scale terrorist attacks against Afghan civilians and that there have been reports indicating that the Taliban’s ban on opium poppy cultivation resulted in a significant decrease in cultivation during the most recent growing season.
The U.S. officials, however, registered serious concerns regarding the continuing trafficking and sale of processed opiates and synthetic drugs, even as they voiced openness to continue dialogue on counter-narcotics.
With reporting by Reuters
Thousands Rally In Bulgaria Against Domestic Violence After Shocking Case
SOFIA -- Thousands of people staged protest rallies in the capital, Sofia, and other Bulgarian cities following a case of shocking violence against an 18-year-old woman.
The incident happened on June 26 in the central city of Stara Zagora, where a woman identified by her initials, DM, was allegedly beaten and disfigured with a knife by her boyfriend, but was only made public on July 28 following the victim's family's frustration with the slow pace of the investigation.
Some 5,000 people gathered in Sofia on July 31, while large crowds also gathered in other cities in the Balkan country, including in Stara Zagora.
The 26-year-old suspect, identified by the media as Georgi Georgiev, was arrested after the attack, but a court in Stara Zagora later released him after rating the woman's injuries as "light."
He was rearrested on July 31, after the case was made public, sparking a wave of public outrage, and the prosecutor's office announced that it was "accelerating" the investigation.
A new prosecutor, Zhaneta Nedkova, was appointed to the case.
Nedkova ordered a new medical examination to determine how serious the victim's injuries actually are. The victim said Georgiev cut her hundreds of times, broke her nose, and shaved off her hair.
Demonstrators called for an overhaul of legislation and improved protection measures for women, carrying banners that read: "Not a single woman more."
Bulgarian police statistics show that 18 women were killed in the first trimester of this year by suspected partners. Women's rights activists say the number is actually much higher.
Bulgaria has yet to ratify the Council of Europe's Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, known as the Istanbul Convention.
The European Union joined the Istanbul Convention in June, and Bulgaria, an EU member since 2007, will have to comply with some of the convention's provisions.
With reporting by AFP
Most Of Ukraine Under Air-Raid Alert After Drones Damage Moscow Tower For A Second Time
An air-raid alert was declared for Kyiv and most of Ukraine just before noon on August 1, following a Russian drone strike that destroyed a college dormitory in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the Russian capital repelled a Ukrainian drone attack but that one office tower was damaged, while one of the city's main airports was briefly closed.
At least one person was wounded in the attack on Kharkiv, which Mayor Ihor Terekhov said targeted the city's densely populated suburbs and involved at least three drones.
"One of the drones destroyed two floors of one of the dormitories," Terekhov said.
Regional police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko told national television that one person was wounded. Kharkiv, which is close to the border with Russia, has been frequently targeted by Russian strikes.
But deputy regional Governor Yevhen Ivanov said it was the first time that Kharkiv was struck by drones and not by missiles, as before.
In Moscow, Sobyanin said early on August 1 that the city's air defenses repelled multiple drones overnight.
"Several drones were downed by air-defense systems while attempting to reach Moscow. One hit the same tower in the city as last time," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram, referring to the building that was struck in a previous drone attack over the weekend.
Sobyanin said the drone attack didn’t cause any casualties.
Russia's Defense Ministry said in a message on Telegram that two drones had been shot down in suburbs west of the city center.
"Another one was hit by radio-electronic equipment and, having run out of control, crashed on the territory of the complex of nonresidential buildings at Moskva Citi," the ministry said, referring to a business center in the capital.
The office building complex is the headquarters of a number of government agencies, including the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Digital Development and Communications, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
An official from the Ministry of Economic Development said the ministry's employees were continuing to work remotely after the drone strikes while the damage to the building is being assessed.
Moscow's Vnukovo international airport, one of the three major airports of the Russian capital, was briefly closed after the attack, TASS state news agency reported.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, two civilians were killed by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram on August 1.
The previous day, six people, including a 10-year-old child, were killed and 22 others were wounded in a missile strike on a high-rise apartment building in the southern city of Kryviy Rih.
In the southern city of Kherson, one man was killed by Russian shelling.
In the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, two civilians were killed and at least 17 wounded by Russian missiles.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have been engaged in heavy fighting along the entire front line, fighting more than 40 close-combat battles over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report on August 1.
The British Ministry of Defense, in its daily intelligence bulletin, reported "intense fighting" in southern Ukraine.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on August 1 that Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, had visited Russian troops in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
The previous day, Deputy Ukrainian Defense Minister Hanna Malyar reported advances in the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhya.
"We are gradually but surely moving [ahead] in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions," Malyar said on Telegram, adding, "Fighting continues in all directions of the counteroffensive."
Malyar said that since the start of their counteroffensive in May, Ukrainian forces have liberated almost 205 square kilometers -- out of which almost 13 square kilometers were recaptured during the past week.
The report could not be independently verified.
U.S. Officials Will Attend Ukraine Peace Summit In Saudi Arabia
U.S. government officials will attend a Ukraine peace summit in Saudi Arabia, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing on July 31, adding that he could not give more details. The Wall Street Journal reported on July 29 that Saudi Arabia would invite Western states, Ukraine, and major developing countries to the talks. The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, later confirmed that Saudi Arabia will host talks in August on the situation in Ukraine during which a peace plan is expected to be discussed. To read the original report from Reuters, click here.
Bosnian Serb Officials Hit With U.S. Sanctions For Laws Undermining Dayton Peace Accords
The United States has designated four top Bosnian Serb officials, including the Serb member of the country's presidency, for sanctions for undermining the Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian War in the 1990s.
Zeljka Cvijanovic, the Serbian member of the tripartite Bosnian Presidency, along with Republika Srpska politicians Nenad Stevandic, president of the National Assembly; Radovan Viskovic, prime minister; and Milos Bukejlovic, justice minister were added to the sanctions list over threats to the Dayton agreement and the integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
"These leaders are directly responsible for encouraging the adoption of a law in the National Assembly of Republika Srpska declaring the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina inapplicable in the RS, thus obstructing and jeopardizing the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement," the Treasury Department said in a statement on July 31.
The National Assembly of Republika Srpska last month voted to suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court and decided against publishing the decisions of the internationally appointed high representative of the Balkan nation, Christian Schmidt.
Both laws were suspended by Schmidt, but the authorities in Republika Srpska continued implementing them and reiterated that they would not respect Schmidt's decisions, which deepened the institutional crisis in Bosnia.
“This action threatens the stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the hard-won peace underpinned by the Dayton Peace Agreement," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in the statement.
The Treasury Department said the process by which laws are passed and the Republika Srpska National Assembly's website make clear that the four individuals targeted "bear responsibility for requesting the June 27 special session of the [National Assembly] to hold the vote on this inflammatory legislation."
The assembly credits Viskovic, Stevandic, and Cvijanovic for requesting the special session, and Milos Bukejlovic presented the law to the assembly on behalf of the Republika Srpska government, Treasury said.
"Consequently, these four individuals bear responsibility for encouraging the adoption of this legislation that threatens the implementation of the [Dayton Peace Agreement]," the Treasury Department said.
The statement made clear that the institutions that the four politicians represent are not the target of the actions of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
But Nelson said the behavior "further threatens the country’s future trajectory and successful integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions,” and State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a separate statement that the law on Constitutional Court rulings threatens "the country’s prospects for integration into Euro-Atlantic and European institutions at the expense of the people of [Bosnia].”
Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska and the main proponent of the law to make decisions of the Constitutional Court inapplicable in Republika Srpska, had been previously designated for sanctions by the United States.
Radovan Kovacevic, a spokesman for Dodik's ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) party, said the U.S. sanctions were "shameless and hypocritical," adding that "no sanctions will prevent us from doing our job."
Stevandic said that he saw the sanctions as an "award for consistency" in the face of "blackmail and threats from those considered powerful."
The sanctions freeze any assets and rights to assets in U.S. jurisdiction held by the sanctioned individuals. They also bar U.S. citizens from any dealings with the people and entities.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
As Taliban Attempts To Exert Greater Control Over Aid, Afghans Worry Over Declining Assistance
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers are seeking to exercise greater control over international assistance operations by imposing bans and restrictions on aid groups even as the country suffers from one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
In a new report, the research group Afghanistan Analysts Network looked into why the Taliban has imposed restrictions on aid groups and the hard-line government’s attitude towards aid operations and the aid workers implementing them.
Over the past year, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working for international nongovernmental organizations and most aid groups. It also has ordered all internationally funded education projects to be handed over to its Education Ministry.
Earlier this month, the militant rulers also suspended all Swedish-funded aid projects in what the group said was its response to the burning of the Islamic holy book, the Koran, in Stockholm.
“The Taliban’s increasingly restrictive stance suggests the environment will not become easier any time soon,” the report, released on July 30, concludes.
Written by Sabawoon Samim and Ashley Jackson, the report recommends that aid groups interested in continuing their work in Afghanistan should consider "investing in improving relations with the Taliban and trying to change the authorities’ perceptions of aid actors," adding this should be "an urgent priority.”
According to the United Nations, Afghanistan is one of the worst humanitarian crises globally. More than 29 million Afghans, or over two-thirds of the country’s estimated 40 million people, need humanitarian assistance.
A rapid economic collapse after the pullout of international troops in August 2021, environmental disasters, and the gradual loss of international humanitarian aid has pushed millions toward starvation.
"We are hungry, and we are worried. If aid does not reach us, we will all be dead,” said Hussain, whose family of seven survived because of the two bags of flour an international NGO gave him last month.
No country has officially recognized the Taliban-led government, which has been widely criticized for human rights abuses, severe restrictions of women’s rights, and discrimination against ethnic minorities.
International concerns about the Taliban’s marginalization of women and girls, and other human rights abuses, have further suppressed aid flows.
"I have been sitting here for 10 days and no work,” says Khurd Agha.
“I can only buy bread for my family when I have some money,” the father of seven told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
The Taliban has been at loggerheads with international aid groups for months. In December, the group banned Afghan women from working for local and foreign NGOs, leading major organizations to halt or reduce their operations, including emergency food distribution, health-care services, and education. In April, the ban was expanded to include the UN.
Later that month, international donors and aid agencies suspended their operations in three Afghan provinces after accusing the Taliban of attempting to divert or manipulate aid distribution.
In June, the UN revised its annual aid budget for Afghanistan from $4.6 billion to $3.2 billion this year, citing reduced funding from international donors.
Abdul Fattah Javad, an Afghan aid worker, says he is deeply anxious in Kabul. His country cannot freely trade because of sanctions on the Taliban's unrecognized government, while moves hindering access to aid bite even further.
"The reduction of international aid would have a regrettable effect on the lives of Afghans,” he told Radio Azadi.
Russian Woman Escapes Abductor Who Held Her Against Her Will For 14 Years
A woman told police in Russia's Urals region of Chelyabinsk that she escaped after 14 years of being held against her will and sexually abused by the man who abducted her.
The Investigative Committee said in a statement on July 31 that a man with psychological issues in the Chelyabinsk region had been charged with the abduction of a person in 2009, adding that the suspect is currently in a medical facility under investigators' control.
In a second statement, the Investigative Committee said that while investigating the abduction, it was revealed that the suspect might have been involved in a killing of a local woman in his house in 2011.
"After killing the woman, the suspect dismembered the victim’s body which he buried in his basement," the Investigative Committee's statement said, adding that investigators are currently collecting evidence items in the suspect's house.
Media reports only identified the suspect as Vladimir and the woman who managed to escape as Yekaterina.
The reports cited Yekaterina as saying that she was 19 in 2009 when Vladimir lured her into his house in the town of Smolino and held her captive.
Yekaterina says Vladimir installed metal bars on the widows and an additional lock on the door of his house to keep her from leaving.
According to Yekaterina, the man regularly beat and raped her and threatened to kill her with a knife.
Vladimir’s mother lived in the house as well and was aware of the situation but did not protest against it, according to Yekaterina.
In recent days, Yekaterina said, Vladimir felt sick after days of alcoholic intoxication and his mother called an ambulance. The situation provided a chance for Yekaterina to run away and find her sister, who had been looking for her since she disappeared.
With reporting by RBK and Ostorozhno, Novosti
Suspect Detained In Albania On Warrant From Special Kosovar Tribunal
Albanian authorities have arrested a former Kosovar rebel wanted by a war crimes court in The Hague. Dritan Goxhaj was detained in Tirana under an arrest warrant issued by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, the court said on July 31 in a statement. Goxhaj is wanted for "offenses against the administration of justice involving intimidation and obstructing official persons in performing official duties." The court, which is based in the Netherlands and is staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovar law against former Kosovo Liberation Army guerrillas. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Court Sentences Two Female Journalists To Over Four Years In Prison Each
Iranian female journalists Saeeda Shafiei and Nasim Sultanbeigi have been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison each for participating in the Freedom Life Women protests. Shafiei wrote in a tweet on July 31 that the Revolutionary Court had charged her and Sultanbeigi with “assembly and collusion” and “propaganda activity against the regime.” Shafiei additionally announced that her other co-defendant, female journalist Mehrnoosh Zarei, was acquitted. The sentences come amid continuing protests for women’s rights sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022. To read the original story from Radio Farda, click here.
Moscow Court Upholds 25-Year Prison Sentence Of Kremlin Critic Vladimir Kara-Murza
The First Court of Appeals in Moscow has upheld the 25-year prison term handed to outspoken Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza on charges of high treason, involvement in activities of an undesirable group, and discrediting Russia's armed forces that he and his supporters call politically motivated.
The court rejected Kara-Murza's appeal against his imprisonment, saying his verdict and sentence must stay unchanged.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Kara-Murza was initially arrested in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad and charged with disobeying a police officer.
He was later charged with discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism of the subject. The treason charges were added later over remarks he made in speeches outside Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
The former journalist who holds Russian and British passports has spent years as a politician opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin and has lobbied foreign governments and institutions to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for purported human rights violations. He has twice survived being poisoned, according to his own accounts and those of his supporters. Russian authorities deny any involvement in the alleged attacks.
After Kara-Murza's appeal was rejected, Britain announced sanctions against several Russian judges and officials involved in his trial.
"This is desperate and unfounded," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter. "Rejecting @vkaramurza’s appeal is unjustifiable. He should be released immediately."
Moscow city court Judges Vitaly Belitsky, Yekaterina Mikhailovna Dorokhina, and Natalia Nikolaevna Dudar were among those added to the U.K.'s sanctions list. Britain has previously imposed sanctions on some of those connected to the case.
Kara-Murza is one of many opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted under tightened legislation amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
According to the human rights group OVD-Info, almost 20,000 Russians have been detained for anti-war protests since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Kara-Murza was a key advocate for the U.S. Magnitsky Act, which sets out sanctions for human rights violators in Russia.
In March, the United States designated six people, including three judges, for sanctions due to their role in Kara-Murza’s detention.
The judge who oversaw Kara-Murza’s trial and who read out his sentence on April 17, Sergei Podoprigorov, was one of the first sanctioned by the United States under the Magnitsky Act 10 years ago.
With reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax
Iranian Insurer Shut After Pictures Surface Of Female Employees Without Hijabs
The Iranian government has suspended the operating license of Azki.com, a startup specializing in online insurance sales, following the publication of images showing some of its female employees without the compulsory hijab, as the government continues to tighten its enforcement of dress-code regulations.
The suspension was announced by the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), on July 30. The agency had previously labeled the images of Azki's female employees as a "violation" and "norm-breaking."
Last week, a video circulated on social networks showing Azki's employees in various departments, many of whom were not observing the compulsory hijab.
In response to the backlash, Azki stated that these images were published without the company's knowledge or permission. However, under pressure from hard-line media and Twitter accounts supporting the government and the compulsory hijab, the Central Insurance Agency of the Islamic Republic suspended Azki's license.
Azki is one of several private sector companies in Iran to face government action in recent weeks due to its employees' resistance to the compulsory hijab law.
Digikala, an online platform for selling goods, had its administrative building sealed after supporters of the Islamic republic reacted angrily to the publication of images of employees without the compulsory hijab.
A few days later, the online bookstore Taaghche faced a similar backlash, with state publishing institutions announcing contract cancellations because of images of employees without the compulsory hijab.
The closing of commercial and trade places has been extended beyond large cities and metropolises to include smaller towns. Mohammad Rostami, the law enforcement commander of the northern Iranian county of Talesh, said 24 business units there have been shut as part of "preventive actions to confront social abnormalities."
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab remains strong as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved made such mass detentions unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian Lawmaker Kholodov Resigns After Leaving Country In January
Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on July 31 that lawmaker Andriy Kholodov of the ruling Servant of the People party had resigned. A day earlier, Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project run by RFE/RL, revealed that Kholodov had been out of the country since January and is now with his family in Cyprus, where he owns a property. Last week, another lawmaker of the ruling party, Yuriy Aristov, was stripped of his mandate for leaving the country for almost two months in violation of a ban on males of conscription age leaving during Russia's ongoing invasion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Nurses, Pensioners Rally As Living Conditions Worsen
A group of Iranian nurses from Tehran’s Khomeini Hospital staged a protest on July 30 over unpaid wages and the flawed implementation of the 2007 Nursing Tariff Act, another sign of growing anger among Iranian nurses over working conditions.
The nurses' demands come after the recent warning by the head of the Iranian Nursing Organization, Mohammad Mirzabeygi, that while several large hospitals are opening, there is a marked shortage of nurses in the country.
At the center of the dispute is that the Nursing Tarriff Act, which regulates overtime nurses can work and as well as the benefits they receive, has yet to be implemented, according to the nurses and their representatives.
"The nursing law, approved by the Guardians Council and passed by the parliament about 15 years ago, has never been implemented," the chairman of the board of the Mashhad Nursing System, Mohsen Gachpazan, said recently.
In a parallel development, retirees from the Social Security offices in Shush, Karun, and Haft Tappeh held a protest in front of the Shush district social security building on July 30 to call attention to their ongoing demands for pension increases in the face of sharply rising living costs.
The demonstrations by retirees comes after the government recently announced a decision to consolidate 18 different pension funds into one in an attempt to address a shortfall equivalent to $6 billion and rising.
For more than a decade, the Iranian government has been staving off the crisis in the pension funds through various measures such as allocating shares, transferring factories, and even gifting land to offset debts.
Despite these efforts, official reports indicate that out of the 18 pension funds in Iran, 17 were either bankrupt or teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, hitting budget revenues hard while also leading to a surge of protests countrywide. A sign of the difficult times faced by Iranians came in a recent report from the Labor Ministry, which showed that Iran's poverty rate doubled in 2021, with one-third of the population living in "extreme poverty."
Unrest has rattled Iran for more than a year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Dissident Finally Released From Prison, Two Days After Sentence Ended
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Noted Kazakh dissident Ermek Narymbaev (aka Narymbai) has been released from prison two days after he was supposed to be set free.
In an apparent move to avoid rallies in front of the penal colony, prison guards brought Narymbaev to his apartment in the Central Asian nation's largest city, Almaty, early in the morning on July 31.
Narymbaev told supporters who came to visit him at his apartment that he had been on a hunger strike the final 44 hours of his incarceration, demanding his release, which had been scheduled for July 29. It remains unclear why he was held two days longer than his sentence.
"I do not plan to leave the country. I lived abroad for too long. I want to be with you, my people, in the epicenter of events, and be useful for our country," Narymbaev said, adding that he plans to work as a teacher and political and judicial consultant.
Narymbaev also said that according to the court's ruling, he does not have the right to have a bank account, despite the fact that President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev had announced in 2019 that all restrictions imposed on individuals with criminal records related to charges of extremism had been lifted.
On July 13, a court in southern Kazakhstan reduced Narymbaev's sentence by 11 months, ruling that the remainder of the sentence would be replaced by parole-like restrictions. It also ordered Narymbaev to pay a fine and banned him from participating in public events such as rallies and demonstrations.
Narymbaev's lawyer, Zhanar Balghabaeva, said at the time that her client should be released on July 29 -- after 15 days -- if the prosecutor's office did not object to the court's change to the sentence. No objection, if there was one, was made public.
The 53-year-old, who has been included on a list of "political prisoners" created by local human rights defenders, has been jailed several times for his political views and is known as a staunch critic of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's government.
He fled Kazakhstan in 2016 for Ukraine after receiving death threats from unknown individuals. Narymbaev said at the time that the threats were masterminded by Kazakh authorities in a bid to intimidate him.
He returned to Kazakhstan in February 2022 after unprecedented anti-government rallies shook the Central Asian nation the month before, leaving at least 238 people dead.
He was arrested upon his arrival in Almaty and sent to prison for 30 months to serve the remainder of a previous suspended prison term he was handed in 2015 on a charge of inciting hatred, which he called politically motivated.
Moldovan Parliament Bans Leaders Of Dissolved Russia-Backed Party From Elections
Moldovan lawmakers on July 31 passed a bill that prevents the leaders of a Russia-backed party that was banned by the Constitutional Court from running in elections for a period of five years.
The court declared the Shor party "unconstitutional" last month and dissolved it amid moves by Moldova to reduce the influence of Russia, which has held considerable sway in the former Soviet republic since the fall of the Soviet Union.
On July 31, 54 lawmakers from the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) voted in the second and final reading of a law that bans Shor party leaders from running in elections for a period of five years. The first reading, passed on July 14, initially provided for only three years of interdiction.
"This is an important step toward removing this corrupt and criminal tumor from Moldovan politics," speaker Igor Grosu of PAS said after the vote.
The 27-strong pro-Russian opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists left the plenary session before the vote, while the six former members of the Shor Party have been boycotting parliament since their party was outlawed.
The ban targets the executive leadership of the party and those eligible to run for parliament.
The measure is seen as a move to counter the fugitive party leader Ilan Shor's announcement that he had founded another political group after the Constitutional Court outlawed the Shor Party and said it would run in the next election in 2025.
Shor, a fugitive Moldovan oligarch implicated in a $1 billion bank fraud and other illicit schemes, has organized months of anti-government protests with the aim toppling pro-Western President Maia Sandu and a new reformist government appointed in February.
Shor is reported to currently live in Israel.
Belarus's Supreme Court Rejects Journalists' Appeals Against Lengthy Prison Terms
MINSK -- The Supreme Court of Belarus has rejected appeals filed by Maryna Zolatava, the chief editor of the Tut.by news website, and its former director-general, Lyudmila Chekina, against the 12-year prison sentences they were handed in March on charges their supporters and human rights watchdogs call politically motivated.
The court said in a statement on July 31 that the sentences of the two journalists would now come into force.
The Minsk City Court sentenced Zolatava and Chekina as authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime continues its crackdown on free speech and dissent following unrest sparked by a 2020 presidential election the opposition and Western governments say was rigged.
Three other defendants in the case, journalists Volha Loyka, Alena Talkachova, and Katsyaryna Tkachenka, have fled Belarus.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
Chekina and Zolatava were found guilty of tax evasion, organizing activities aimed at inciting racial, ethnic, religious, or social hatred, and public calls through the media and Internet aimed at damaging the national security of Belarus.
Belarusian authorities shut down Tut.by in May 2021 after police searched the website's offices and its employees' homes and arrested more than a dozen of its staff.
Belarusian authorities have stepped up their repression of journalists and bloggers after mass protests followed the August 2020 presidential election, which Lukashenka claims he won.
Outrage over what was seen by both the opposition and the general public as a rigged vote to hand Lukashenka a sixth term in office brought tens of thousands onto the streets to protest the outcome.
Security officials have cracked down hard on the demonstrators, arresting thousands, including dozens of representatives of democratic institutions and journalists who covered the rallies, and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the vote and postelection crackdown.
- By Current Time
Czechs Freeze Bank Accounts, Impound Property Of Russian Oligarch Yevtushenkov
Czech media reports say investigators have frozen bank accounts and impounded the property of Russian oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov and his son Feliks in Prague and Karlovy Vary. The Czech government has added Yevtushenkov and his son to the sanctions list for their activities that "impose a threat to the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine." Yevtushenkov has close ties to the Russian government and along with his son leads the RTI Systems machine-building concern that is linked to Russia's Defense Ministry. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Anti-War Street Artist Sentenced To 15 Days In Jail
Russian artist Filipp Kozlov, aka Philippenzo, told RFE/RL that he was arrested at a Moscow airport over the weekend upon his arrival from Georgia and later sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of refusing to follow a police officer's orders. Kozlov said he plans to appeal the sentence. Philippenzo became known for his street art made after the Kremlin launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. His works challenged the government's decision to start the war. Last year, Philippenzo was fined three times on charges of discrediting Russia's armed forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
