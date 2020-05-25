Afghan Cease-Fire Appears To Hold As Prisoner Release Expected

A cease-fire between the Taliban and the Afghan government appears to be holding for a second day as the authorities prepare to release up to 2,000 insurgents held by security forces.

The Taliban made the three-day truce offer that started on May 24 to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Eid al-Fitr holiday -- a move swiftly welcomed by the government, which reciprocated by announcing plans to free militant prisoners.

In February, the United States and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending the longest military action in U.S. history. The deal lays out a timetable for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in return for security commitments from the Taliban.

It also stipulates that Kabul must free 5,000 Taliban prisoners, while the militants are to release 1,000 captives -- a move expected to lead to intra-Afghan negotiations.

President Ashraf Ghani said the government was also ready to hold peace talks with the Taliban, seen as key to ending a nearly two-decade-long war.

"The cease-fire is holding. There have been no reports of any violation so far," National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said on May 25.

"We hope this will eventually lead to a lasting peace that the people of Afghanistan so much desire and deserve," he added.

Ghani launched a process on May 24 to release up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners.

"As a responsible government we take one more step forward -- I announce that I will expedite the Taliban prisoner releases," Ghani said in an address to the nation marking Eid al-Fitr.

Ghani also urged the Taliban to press ahead with the release of Afghan security personnel they hold.

A presidential spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, later on May 24 tweeted that "President Ghani today initiated a process to release up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners as a good will gesture in response to the Taliban's announcement of a ceasefire during Eid."

Sediqqi added that the government "is extending the offer of peace and is taking further steps to ensure success of the peace process."

However, Afghanistan's Human Rights Commission cautioned the government against releasing Taliban militants who committed war crimes.

The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalizad, described the cease-fire as "a momentous opportunity" to accelerate a stalled U.S.-Taliban peace process.

"Other positive steps should immediately follow: the release of remaining prisoners as specified in the US-Taliban agreement by both sides, no returning to high levels of violence, and an agreement on a new date for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations," Khalizad wrote on Twitter.

The prospect of direct talks between Kabul and the Taliban gained a boost on May 17 when Ghani and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, reached a power-sharing agreement nearly eight months after disputed elections that led to a parallel government and hampered efforts to broker a peace deal.

The United States has about 12,000 troops in Afghanistan. Washington pays about $4 billion a year to maintain the Afghan military.

Taliban militants control about half of Afghanistan's territory and have continued to carry out attacks since the deal was signed.

Afghan intelligence service spokesman Javid Faisal said on May 23 that at least 146 civilians were killed and 430 wounded in Taliban attacks during Ramadan.

With reporting by AFP and AP