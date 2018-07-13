Afghan Forces Kill Civilians In Operation

Afghan officials say government forces have killed at least six civilians in a ground and air operation in the eastern province of Nangarhar Province.

Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial government, said the operation in Khogyani district on late July 12 also wounded four other civilians.

Ajmal Omar, a member of the provincial council, said on July 13 that the dead were sleeping shopkeepers caught in a crossfire during the army operation.

"A farmer and a security guard were among the dead. A mosque and 21 vehicles were damaged during the bombing," Khogyani said.

Nangarhar, located along the border with Pakistan, is a stronghold of Islamic State (IS) militants.

The province has been the scene of deadly attacks by IS and Taliban militants and joint Afghan-U.S. operations against the insurgents.

Earlier this week, gunmen attacked an education department office in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, killing 11 people.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP