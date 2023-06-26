News
New Bulgarian PM Pledges Increased Security For Defense Industry Following Second Arms Depot Fire
New Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, whose government assumed power three weeks ago, has pledged increased support and better security for the country's defense industry following a second serious fire in less than a year at a private arms company.
The fire broke out in a storage room at Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev's EMCO arms company in Karnobat, eastern Bulgaria, the manufacturer told RFE/RL on June 25.
It was the second recent suspicious incident at the site after a fire led to an ammunition explosion on July 31 last year.
Denkov, speaking on June 26 after ordering inspections and increased security at all defense factories in Bulgaria.
"The most worrying thing about the whole situation is that in over the past 20 years, especially during the last 10, such explosions have happened periodically. There was one in 2021, in a very similar way. We have no information either from the services or from the investigative bodies about the outcome of these investigations," said Denkov.
He blamed the incident on "malicious powers," in a probable reference to Russia.
In April 2021, Bulgaria expelled a Russian diplomat after the country's authorities said they suspected six Russian citizens of involvement in a series of blasts that hit four Bulgarian weapons and armament facilities over the previous 10 years.
Arms manufacturer Gebrev said after the first explosion at his EMCO company in July last year that he was "100 percent sure" Russian operatives were behind the fire, though he acknowledged to RFE/RL that he had no direct evidence.
It remains unclear whether any of the munitions stored at the Karnobat depot last year were destined for Ukraine.
In 2015, Gebrev survived an apparent poisoning attempt that he blamed on Russia.
EU Adds Seven Iranian Officials To Sanctions List Over 'Serious' Rights Violations
The European Council has approved a ninth package of sanctions on an additional seven individuals it says are responsible for "serious human rights violations" in Iran.
The council said in a statement on June 26 that the new listings include the prosecutor of Isfahan Province and the deputy judge of the provincial Criminal Court of Isfahan, who are responsible for the trials against the protestors Saleh Mirhashmi, Majid Kazemi and Saeid Yaqobi. The three men were executed in May 2023.
The sanctions also target the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces in Isfahan Province, who oversaw the actions of all security forces in response to anti-government protests that have rocked the country for more than a year.
The protests have been sparked by deteriorating living standards and then amplified by a crackdown on dissent following the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over an alleged head-scarf violation
The council said it was also putting on the list the governor and head of Rezvanshahr Security Council in Gilan Province, who ordered officers to open fire on protesters, and the police commander of Rezvanshahr in Gilan Province, who executed the orders.
Sanctions also were imposed on the governor of the city of Amol who the council said was responsible for the killing of at least two young Iranian protesters, and the commander of the Imam Hossein Guards Corps of Karaj over the detention and killing of Mohammad Reza Ghorbani and the detention and rape of Amrita Abbassi by the Karaj security forces.
"The European Union and its member states urge the Iranian authorities to stop the violent crackdown against peaceful protests, cease their resort to arbitrary detentions as a means of silencing critical voices, and release all those unjustly detained," the council said in the statement.
With the additions, a total of 223 individuals and 37 entities are now on the list.
The sanctions include an asset freeze, an EU-wide travel ban, and exclude those on the list from receiving funds or economic resources from the bloc.
- By Current Time
Former Ukrainian Official, Associate Handed 10-Year Prison Terms In Case Of Deadly Acid Attack
A court in Kyiv has sentenced the former head of the regional council in the southern region of Kherson, Vladyslav Manher, and a former aide to a regional lawmaker, Oleksiy Levin, to 10 years in prison each in the high-profile case of a deadly attack on anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handzyuk in 2018.
The Dnipro district court sentenced Manher and Levin on June 26 after finding them guilty of ordering and organizing the deadly attack that caused a public outcry five years ago.
The court also ordered Manher and Levin to pay 15 million hryvnyas ($403,200) to Handzyuk's parents as compensation.
Kateryna Handzyuk, a 33-year-old civic activist and adviser to the mayor of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, died in November 2018 -- three months after she was severely injured in an acid attack.
In June 2019, five men were sentenced to prison terms of between three and 6 1/2 years for executing the attack, after they made plea deals with investigators.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Mourners paid their respects to slain Ukrainian activist Kateryna Handzyuk in the Black Sea port city of Kherson. They laid flowers at Handzyuk's casket during a public viewing ahead of her funeral on November 7, 2018. The 33-year-old activist died three days earlier from wounds she suffered from an acid attack in July.
A year later, amid demands by the public, human rights watchdogs, and Western diplomats to bring the planners of the attack to justice, investigators arrested Manher and charged him with involvement in ordering the deadly attack.
Manher has denied the accusations.
Levin was located in Bulgaria at the time. He was later extradited to Ukraine at Kyiv's request and arrested on suspicion of ordering and organizing the attack.
Kateryna Handzyuk's death came amid a wave of attacks on Ukrainian civic activists. Human rights activists have accused law enforcement agencies of failing to thoroughly investigate the cases and even of possible complicity in some of the attacks.
The United States and the European Union called the attacks against activists unacceptable and urged the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Russian Authorities Arrest Tajik Activist At Dushanbe's Request
Russian authorities have arrested Tajik activist Junaidullo Khudoyorov at Tajikistan's request, his brother told RFE/RL on June 25, adding that the activist may face illegal incarceration and arbitrary prosecution if extradited to Dushanbe. Khudoyorov is wanted in Tajikistan on a hooliganism charge, which he denies. In 2017, he was sentenced to five years in prison for having links with the Salafi Islamic movement. He was released less than two years later after the government announced a mass amnesty. Several Tajik activists extradited to Tajikistan from Russia in recent years have been given lengthy prison terms that rights groups call politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Germany To Station 4,000 Troops In Lithuania To Shore Up NATO Flank
Germany plans to station an additional 4,000 soldiers in NATO ally Lithuania to help secure the alliance's eastern flank, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on June 26. "Germany is ready to permanently station a robust brigade in Lithuania," Pistorius said during a visit to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. Facilities would need to be built to accommodate the troops, according to the German defense minister. Lithuania has repeatedly called on Germany to place combat troops in the country that borders the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. Germany pledged in June 2022 to have a full brigade ready to defend Lithuania in case of an attack.
Deputy Chairman of Tajikistan's Oriyonbank Suspected Abducted
The Tajik Prosecutor-General's Office said on June 26 that it had launched a probe into the suspected abduction of Shuhrat Ismatulloev, the deputy chairman of one of the Central Asian nation’s leading banks, Oriyonbank. The Interior Ministry announced a $30,000 reward for information leading to finding the banker, who went missing three days earlier. According to Tajik officials, the 49-year-old Ismatulloev was forced into a black Hyundai Sonata automobile by four individuals on June 23 and taken to an unknown location. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Tajik Service click here.
Anti-Putin Yakut Shaman Transferred To Less Restricted Psychiatric Clinic
USSURIISK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has decided to transfer to a less restricted psychiatric clinic a Yakut shaman who became known across the country for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.
Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer, Aleksei Pryanishnikov, said on June 26 that the Ussuriisk district court decided to transfer the shaman to "a psychiatric clinic of a general type."
Pryanishnikov expressed hope that his client will stop being forcibly treated with haloperidol -- an antipsychotic medication used in the treatment of schizophrenia and related illnesses.
Gabyshev, who has been stopped several times by the Russian authorities since 2019 when he tried to march from his native Siberian region of Yakutia to Moscow with the stated goal of driving Putin out of office, was sent to a psychiatric clinic against his will in July 2021, after a court found him "mentally unfit."
During the hearing, the court accused him of committing a "violent act against a police officer" when he was being forcibly removed from his home to be taken to a psychiatric clinic in late-January 2021.
The ruling was challenged by Gabyshev's lawyers and supporters who say his detention is an attempt to silence dissent.
Gabyshev first made headlines in March 2019 when he called Putin "evil" and announced that he had started a march to Moscow to drive the Russian president out of office.
He then walked more than 2,000 kilometers, speaking with hundreds of Russians along the way.
As his notoriety rose, videos of his conversations with people were posted on social media and attracted millions of views.
In July that year, when Gabyshev reached the city of Chita, he led a 700-strong rally under the slogan "Russia without Putin."
At the time, Gabyshev said, "God told me that Putin is not human but a demon, and has ordered me to drive him out."
His march was first halted when he was detained in the region of Buryatia later and initially placed in a psychiatric clinic in Yakutia for several months against his will.
Shamans have served as healers and diviners in Siberia for centuries. During the Soviet era, the mystics were harshly repressed. But in isolated parts of Siberia, they are now regaining prominence.
Three Kosovar Police Officers Released Following Serbian Court Order
A court in the central Serbian city of Kraljevo on June 26 ordered the release of three Kosovar police officers who had been detained by Serbian authorities earlier this month along the border between Serbia and Kosovo in an escalation of already simmering tensions between the two neighbors.
The three, identified by their initials -- B.S., R.Z., and S.M. -- had been charged with unauthorized production, possession, carrying, and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.
The three men went missing under unclear circumstances on June 14. Kosovo said they were on a regular patrol aimed at preventing cross-border smuggling.
Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla has accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
Belgrade has said the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, has said it was unclear where the police officers were at the time of their arrest.
The United States and the European Union had urged Serbia to immediately release the three policemen.
In a statement issued on June 26, the High Court in Kraljevo said that while the indictment of the three has been confirmed, the panel has "issued a decision terminating the defendants' detention."
Gradimir Nalliq, the lawyer representing the three police officers confirmed to RFE/RL that his clients had been released, adding that they will return to Kosovo.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.
Belgrade does not recognize the independence of its former province, and tensions with Pristina have crept back up.
Late last month, violent clashes between KFOR peacekeepers and protesting Serbs in northern Kosovo injured dozens after Pristina ignored Western pleas to avoid escalation and instead tried to forcibly seat ethnic Albanian mayors after boycotted elections in the mostly Serb north.
With reporting by Reuters
Report: Prigozhin Remains Under Investigation For Mutiny
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin remains under investigation by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on suspicion of organizing an armed mutiny, the Kommersant newspaper reported, citing an unidentified source. The criminal case against Prigozhin was initiated on June 23 after he announced a "march for justice" by his fighters against the military leadership, who he said were cowards who were undermining Russia's war effort in Ukraine. As part of a deal, as set out by the Kremlin's spokesman, criminal charges against the mutineers were to be dropped in exchange for their return to camps, and Prigozhin was to move to Belarus. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Australia To Provide More Armored Vehicles To Ukraine
The Australian government will provide a new $73.5 million package to Ukraine, including 70 military vehicles to defend against Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on June 26. The fresh commitments take Australia's total contribution to Ukraine to $527 million, including $407 million in military support, since the conflict began in February 2022. "This additional support will make a real difference, helping the Ukrainian people who continue to show great courage in the face of Russia's illegal, unprovoked, and immoral war," Albanese said during a media briefing in Canberra. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Shoigu Reappears As Russia Seeks To Display Quick Return To Post-Mutiny Normality
Russian authorities scrambled to present a return to normality, reversing counterterrorism measures in the capital and some regions prompted by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's short-lived mutiny as Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose dismissal was one of the main demands by Prigozhin, resurfaced in a video purported to show him visiting troops.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Prigozhin’s whereabouts remained unknown as of June 26 following word that he was to leave Russia for Belarus after abruptly ordering his forces to abandon their advance toward Moscow.
The announcement by the Kremlin that Prigozhin was to leave for Belarus following mediation by strongman Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka marked the end of a tense and often chaotic 24 hours that amounted to the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin's more than two-decade hold on power and raised the prospect of civil war.
Russia's Defense Ministry published a soundless video on June 26 purporting to show Shoigu flying in a plane with a colleague and hearing reports at a command post. It was not immediately clear where or when the footage had been recorded.
Earlier, the RIA news agency said Shoigu had visited Russian troops involved in the military operation in Ukraine. The information could not be independently confirmed.
In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that counterterrorism measures imposed in the Russian capital during Prigozhin's attempted mutiny have been canceled. "All restrictions will be withdrawn," Sobyanin said on Telegram. June 26 was declared a day off in the capital to allow a return to normality, authorities said.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) separately announced the lifting of all temporary restrictions in Moscow region, while Voronezh regional governor Aleksandr Gusev also said the counterterrorism regime had been rescinded in his region following the withdrawal of Prigozhin's fighters.
As part of the deal brokered by Lukashenka and reported Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, criminal charges against the mutineers were to be dropped in exchange for their return to camps while Prigozhin would move to Belarus.
But the Russian newspaper Kommersant and the TASS news agency, citing unidentified sources, reported on June 26 that Prigozhin remains under investigation by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on suspicion of organizing an armed mutiny.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Lithuania on June 26 that the Prigozhin's aborted mutiny shows that Moscow committed a strategic mistake by waging war on Ukraine.
"The events over the weekend are an internal Russian matter, and yet another demonstration of the big strategic mistake that President [Vladimir] Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine," he told reporters in Vilnius.
"As Russia continues its assault, it is even more important to continue our support to Ukraine."
Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said early on June 26 that Ukrainian forces have retaken 130 square kilometers in the south since the start of Kyiv's long-anticipated counteroffensive.
Malyar said on her Telegram channel that the Ukrainian military continued to make advances in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas of the southern Zaporizhzhya region, despite fierce Russian resistance and "significant" human and material losses.
"In total, since the beginning of our [counter]offensive, the area liberated in the south amounts to 130 square kilometers," she said.
Separately, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily report early on June 26 that Ukrainian forces successfully repelled intensified Russian attempts to advance in the eastern region of Donetsk, fighting off 36 assaults in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas over the past day.
The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian troops are continuing their operations in Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, without giving more details.
On June 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the Ukrainian counteroffensive during a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, also touching upon the impact of Prigozhin's actions on Russia's war in Ukraine, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said.
"A positive and inspiring conversation. We discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia," Zelenskiy tweeted, adding that he and Biden “coordinated their positions” ahead of the July 11-12 NATO summit in Lithuania.
The White House said the two discussed "recent events in Russia" and that Biden “reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid.”
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ruble Opens At 15-Month Low Vs Dollar After Aborted Mutiny
The Russian ruble opened at a near 15-month low against the dollar in early morning trade on June 26, responding for the first time to an aborted mutiny by heavily armed mercenaries over the weekend. By 7:15 a.m. local time in Moscow, the ruble was 2.1 percent weaker against the dollar at 86.50, after earlier hitting 87.2300, its weakest point since late March 2022. It had lost 2.2 percent to trade at 94.37 versus the euro and shed 2.1 percent against the yuan to 11.95.
Vilnius Urges Beefed-Up NATO If Prigozhin In Belarus
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on June 25 warned that if Belarus is to host Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, then NATO must strengthen its eastern flank. The head of state, whose Baltic country will host next month's NATO summit, spoke after Wagner's aborted revolt against the Kremlin. After Prigozhin called off his troops' advance, Moscow said the Wagner chief would leave Russia for Belarus and wouldn’t face charges. "If Prigozhin or part of the Wagner Group ends up in Belarus with unclear plans and unclear intentions, it will only mean that we need to further strengthen the security of our eastern borders," Nauseda said.
Cyprus, With Help From U.S., Israeli Intelligence, Reportedly Foils Terror Attack; Israel Points At Iran
Authorities in Cyprus, in cooperation with Israeli and U.S. intelligence services, thwarted a terrorist attack on Jewish and Israeli citizens on the island, media in Cyprus and Israel reported on June 25. Without providing specifics, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the foiling of what he called an "Iranian terrorist attack in the territory of Cyprus against Israeli targets." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Armenian Foreign Minister Departs For Washington For Talks With Azerbaijani Counterpart
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on June 25 departed for Washington, where he will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramo, to discuss bilateral relations that will likely focus on the Armenian-backed breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Foreign Ministry said the talks are scheduled to take place starting on June 27. They originally had been set for June 12 but were delayed because of scheduling matters at Baku’s request, the ministry said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
China Expresses Support For Russia After Aborted Mutiny
China supports Russia in maintaining its national stability, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on June 25, a day after an aborted mutiny by the Wagner group of heavily armed mercenaries. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held talks in Beijing on "international" issues following the most serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing supports Russia in maintaining its national stability and that the recent escalation in tensions in Russia was Russia's "internal affairs." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
New Fire Breaks Out At Gebrev Arms Depot In Eastern Bulgaria
A new, powerful fire broke out in a storage room at Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev's EMCO arms company in Karnobat, eastern Bulgaria, the manufacturer told RFE/RL on June 25. This is the second recent suspicious incident at the site after a fire led to a munitions explosion on July 31, 2022. At that time, Gebrev said he was "100 percent sure" Russian operatives were behind the fire, though he acknowledged to RFE/RL that he had no direct evidence. It remains unclear whether any of the Karnobat munitions were destined to aid Ukraine’s defense against Russia's invasion. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here. To read the results of a special RFE/RL investigation into the previous incident, click here.
At Least Five People Killed In Weekend Russian Shelling Of Ukrainian Capital
At least five people were killed in the latest shelling of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, late on June 23 and early June 24, Ukrainian officials said. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that a 25-story residential building was hit in the Solomyanskiy district, a busy rail- and air-transport hub in the city's west. The death toll was raised from three after two bodies were found in the rubble. Officials said at least 20 missiles were fired that night in the Kyiv region. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Russian Forces Claim To Have Repelled Multiple Attacks In Eastern Ukraine
Russia said on June 25 that it had repelled new offensives by Ukrainian forces in four areas on the front line, a day after Ukraine claimed "progress" in the east of the country. "Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's armed forces have continued to attempt offensive action," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that 10 attacks had been countered near Bakhmut alone.
Russian Diplomat Flies To Beijing For Talks A Day After Mutiny In Russia Ends
A top Russian diplomat flew to Beijing for talks with the Chinese government on June 25, just a day after a rebellion by a Russian mercenary commander fizzled out. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to discuss “international and regional issues of common concern,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a one-line statement on its website. Russia and China, while not formal allies, have maintained close ties throughout Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which China has refused to condemn. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Russian Strikes Kill Seven In Rebel-Held Syria, Says Monitor
Russian air strikes on Syria's northwest on June 25 killed at least seven people, including four civilians, in retaliation for deadly drone attacks blamed on rebel forces, a war monitor said. "Four civilians were killed in Jisr al-Shughur and three rebel fighters were killed nearby by Russian air strikes," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP. At least 25 civilians were wounded in the strikes on the rebel-held territory in Idlib Province, added Abdel Rahman, whose Britain-based monitor has a wide network of sources inside war-torn Syria.
British Intel: Ukraine Making 'Steady Progress' In Counteroffensive
The British Defense Ministry reported on June 25 that Ukraine's military is making "gradual but steady tactical progress" in Russian-held parts of the country. "Ukraine's forces have re-set and have again been undertaking major offensive operations on three main axes in southern and eastern Ukraine," the ministry said in its daily Twitter update on the conflict. They were using the experience from the first two weeks of the counteroffensive to "refine tactics for assaulting the deep, well prepared Russian defenses," it added.
Top European Fencing Body Suspends Russia And Belarus
The European Fencing Confederation (EFC) has suspended the member federations of Russia and Belarus over those countries' joint instigation of the war in Ukraine. Their fencers and officials are also no longer allowed to participate in the organization's events and tournaments, the EFC congress decided on June 24. The motion of the Ukrainian fencing federation to exclude the two countries was accepted by a majority of the 43 member federations that comprise the EFC. However, fencers from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete as neutral athletes at tournaments hosted by the International Fencing Federation.
Taliban Leader Claims Women Have A 'Comfortable And Prosperous Life' In Afghanistan
The supreme leader of the Taliban released a message on June 25 claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women's lives in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls' education is severely curtailed. The statement from Hibatullah Akhundzada was made public ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday, which will be celebrated later this week in Afghanistan and other Islamic countries. Akhundzada, an Islamic scholar, rarely appears in public. He surrounds himself with other religious scholars and allies who oppose education and work for women. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Islamic State Claims Killing Of Sikh Man In Pakistan's Northwest
Gunmen shot and killed a member of Pakistan’s minority Sikh community in an overnight attack in the northwestern city of Peshawar, police said June 25. Gauher Khan, a local officer, said the attack on Manmohan Singh, 35, appeared to be a targeted killing. A police investigation continues, Khan said, into the motive. Khan said the assailants opened fire at Singh while he was returning home from a suburban area. The assailants fled the scene. The Islamic State militant group in a statement claimed responsibility for the killing, saying Singh had been a follower of what it called a “polytheistic” Sikh sect. To read the original story from AP, click here.
