Four Afghan Soldiers, Four Women Killed In Taliban Attacks

Four Afghan soldiers have been killed and six wounded in an attack by Taliban militants on a checkpoint in Afghanistan's western Farah Province, a local official says.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, the provincial governor's spokesman, says the attack began late on August 6 and lasted into the morning of August 7 in Bala Buluk district.

The Afghan air force was called in and air strikes later killed 19 Taliban fighters and wounded 30, Mehri said.

Separately, four women were shot dead and four children were wounded when they were caught in the crossfire during a battle between militants and Afghan troops in eastern Logar Province.

Hasibullah Stanikzai, a provincial council member, says the incident occurred on August 6 near Pul-e Alim, the provincial capital.

There was no immediate comment on either attack from the Taliban.

Based on reporting by AP