At Least One Killed In Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iranian City Of Shiraz
At least one person has been killed and at least seven others were wounded by two gunmen in an attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reported on August 13. The fate of the attackers remained unclear. Iran's IRNA news agency initially reported four killed but then revised the toll downwards to one. In October 2022, an attack on the Shi’ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iranian Journalist Says She's Been Freed From Evin Prison After Posting Bail
Nazila Marofian, an Iranian journalist, said on August 13 that she has been temporarily released from Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison after posting bail, later defiantly posting on social media that “you deserve the best of things, so don't accept slavery."
Marofian was arrested by security forces on November 29, 2022, following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country.
Mahsa Amini was in police custody at the time of her death for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In the interview, Amjad Amini revealed that the deputy of the Legal Medicine Organization -- an official body of the judiciary that provides expert witness reports for courts -- told him explicitly that when writing about the cause of his daughter's death, "I’ll write whatever I want, whatever is in the interest of the country."
The LMO report subsequently tried to shift the blame for the tragedy to Amini's health. But supporters say witnesses saw her being beaten when taken into custody, while her family says she had no history of any medical issues and was in good health at the time of her detention.
In February 2023, Marofian was sentenced by the Revolutionary Court for publishing the interview, despite not receiving a proper court hearing or being allowed to put on a defense.
Concerns were raised about her health after human rights activists said she had been hospitalized briefly on August 5 “due to increased heart rate and stress,” a condition some on social media labeled as a “heart attack.”
Since Mahsa Amini's death, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
Iran Arrests Nine Bahai’s Over Corruption Charges
Iranian authorities on August 13 arrested nine followers of the Baha’i faith over a host of corruption charges including money laundering and tax evasion, the Intelligence Ministry said. The Bahai’s, Iran's largest non-Muslim minority, are branded by Tehran as "heretics" and are often targeted over alleged ties to Israel, home to their most important shrines and world headquarters. The arrests targeted members of the group in the capital, Tehran, said to own "20 pharmacies, three cosmetic companies, and multiple unauthorized warehouses," according to the ministry. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
At least four people have been killed by two gunmen in an attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reported on August 13. Initial reports remained unclear, and the number of casualties was uncertain. The fate of the attackers also remained unclear. In October 2022, an attack on the Shi’ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
A Russian Factory Is Using Underage Workers To Assemble Iranian 'Suicide' Drones Destined For Ukraine
A polytechnic school in Russia’s Tatarstan, a region some 900 kilometers east of Moscow, is using manufacturing facilities that are part of a nearby special economic zone to assemble Iranian attack drones and are increasingly turning to underage students as laborers, many of whom often work in exploitative conditions.
The revelations at Alabuga Polytechnic University raise troubling implications about the lengths that Russian authorities are going to in order to boost the war effort and how the advanced Iranian weaponry -- which is increasingly used to bombard Ukrainian cities and has only recently begun to be manufactured inside Russia -- could contribute to escalating tensions and rising civilian casualties.
The use of underage students as drone factory workers and the details of the manufacturing facilities were first reported by Russian independent media outlets Protokol and Razvorot, which published a series of investigations in July.
Since then, RFE/RL’s Idel.Realities has spoken with students who describe grueling working conditions and interviewed dozens of parents whose children have been enrolled at Alabuga Polytechnic University -- some as young at 15 -- who say that their children were forced to work exceedingly long hours, often without proper breaks or meals, and under hostile conditions that have deeply affected their mental health.
“My son enrolled and 2 1/2 months later he called for me to take him away,” Zhanna, who asked to be identified only by her first name to protect against reprisals for speaking about the operation, told RFE/RL. “He said to me on the phone, ‘Come and get me or I’ll die,’ so I picked him up immediately.”
Zhanna, who asked that her underage son’s name also not be used, says that she sent him from Nizhny Novgorod to study at Alabuga Polytechnic University in 2022 because of its reputation as a leading technical institution inside Russia.
The school offered students -- often between the ages of 15-18 -- an opportunity to get vocational training as part of a dual program that combines a classroom education with practical work experience. Students were also promised an opportunity to work and earn a locally competitive salary of up to 70,000 rubles ($700) a month as part of the work experience program that could further their career growth.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
But, instead, those enrolled were encouraged and in some cases pressured into working at the drone facility, where the salaries of the mostly underage laborers are contingent on meeting tough production quotas.
“This is a textbook definition of what constitutes exploitation,” Sergei Podsytnik, an investigative journalist at Protokol who worked on the series of reports, told RFE/RL. “[Students] assemble drones, with the work taking priority over their studies.”
The pressure to fulfill these quotas has allegedly led to strenuous back-to-back days -- with some shifts lasting up to 15 hours -- with little time for sleep or adequate sustenance. Overtime work is often unpaid, further highlighting potential labor violations. Exhausted students also reported not always meeting their quotas, which led to them not earning the salary initially promised by the school. Many students came from disadvantaged backgrounds and relied on their earnings to cover costs for tuition, room, and board and would send the remainder home.
Other parents, such as Marina, said she decided to take her daughter out of the program when she discovered that she was working in apparent unsafe conditions and that staff from the school had instructed students not to tell their parents about the drone assembly work.
“This was the last straw for me,” Marina, who also asked for her identity to be concealed, told RFE/RL. “This is a dangerous production process that involves dangerous chemicals. They also forbid the kids from telling everything to their parents.”
RFE/RL sent multiple requests for comment to various staff and administrators at Alabuga Polytechnic University but received no replies.
Making Iranian Drones In Russia
The complicated and concerning dynamic at Alabuga Polytechnic University stems from growing military cooperation between Iran and Russia that has accelerated since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Iran has said it provided drones to Russia before the start of the war, but not since. However, U.S. intelligence officials have warned for months of continued deliveries and deepening cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, saying the two sides were exploring how to set up a manufacturing plant for Iranian drones inside Russia.
According to The Wall Street Journal, an Iranian delegation visited Yelabuga in Tatarstan on January 5, touring a potential site for such a factory at the Alabuga special economic zone close to Alabuga Polytechnic University. U.S. officials released satellite images in April of the plant being built.
Russia already possesses an array of unarmed aerial vehicles, or UAVs, which are used mainly for surveillance and artillery spotting, but has turned increasingly to Tehran for attack drones.
After being forced to abandon Ukrainian territory that its troops captured in the early stretches of the war, Moscow shifted to a strategy of relentless air assaults on Ukrainian cities. These attacks often rely on a combination of cruise missiles and self-detonating drones packed with explosives to knock out electricity and running water for the civilian population in Ukraine.
So far, Iran has provided Russia mostly with so-called "suicide" drones, known as the Shahed-136, that contain a modest amount of explosives that can detonate when the drones crash into targets, military experts say.
In acquiring its own domestic assembly line, Russia could dramatically increase its stockpile of the relatively inexpensive but highly destructive weapons systems.
WATCH: Russia has resorted to using Shahed-136 drones from Iran in its war on Ukraine. Ukraine says it's already downed many of the drones, which work by slamming into their intended target, laden with explosives. Ordinary Ukrainians say they can already recognize the sound of the drones, which use two-stroke engines like lawnmowers or motorbikes. Iran has denied supplying the drones to Russia.
The arrangement also offers substantial economic and political benefits for Iran, which has sought to portray itself as neutral in the Ukraine war. The appearance of Iranian-made drones over Ukrainian cities, however, has triggered threats of new economic sanctions from the West. The United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have also all issued rules in recent months designed to cut off the flow of drone components to Russia and Iran.
The Washington Post reported in November 2022, citing unnamed U.S. intelligence officials, that the agreement to deliver Iranian drone schematics and materials for manufacture in Russia resulted from Iranian leaders believing that the arrangement would allow Tehran to avert new sanctions.
Foreign Recruitment And Patriotic Education
Alabuga Polytechnic University is formally not a college. All of its students are officially enrolled at nearby Yelabuga Polytechnic College, with the Alabuga institution existing on paper as a specialized program for students looking to break into high-tech industries.
Currently, about 1,000 students are studying at Alabuga Polytechnic University, with several hundred of them -- most of whom are between the ages of 15 and 17 -- involved in assembling the Iranian drones.
In addition to the work on the drones, there are other signs that point to blurred lines in Russia between the education system and the country’s military amid the war in Ukraine.
According to current and former Alabuga Polytechnic University students, team-building and organized extracurricular activities through the school often take on a “patriotic” character that may be designed to expose students to official government narratives of international events or echo talking points from state television.
Organized paintball games have become a mainstay for students, especially first-year arrivals, in which they are encouraged to compete against one another and then play together against more experienced outside players. Teachers and administration officials regularly refer to paintball as being part of a “patriotic” education needed to complement the technical aspect of their studies.
In one instance, a group of new students competed in paintball as Soviet soldiers against outside players who were dressed as troops from Nazi Germany in a capture-the-flag competition meant to simulate the World War II battle of Stalingrad. According to one student, the Nazi flag contained the compass symbol used by the NATO military alliance instead of the swastika used by Nazi Germany.
Other instances of political teachings from staff are more direct. In a recording obtained by RFE/RL from June 16, a senior administrator can be heard telling the teenagers that NATO launched a hybrid war against Russia back in 2011 and that it has slowly become more overt. The man then goes on to tell students that their hard work and exceeding long days at the drone factory are part of a nationwide struggle against the West and that their patriotism will be rewarded.
Several students and parents identified the man in the recording as Timur Shagivaleev, the director-general of the special economic zone where Alabuga Polytechnic University and the drone factory operate.
Shagivaleev did not respond to RFE/RL’s request for comment.
The man in the recording then goes on to tell students not to take holidays and to continue working “even if it's mom's birthday,” before ending his speech with, “Long live our great country.”
Multiple current and former students told RFE/RL that students who work in the drone factory are often praised by staff, while those who have refused or asked to be reassigned due to the high workload are often publicly shamed. In some instances -- according to recordings heard by RFE/RL -- staff even encourage students to bully others who are not deemed “patriotic” enough.
According to Protokol and Razvorot’s investigations, Alabuga Polytechnic University has also turned toward recruiting foreign students to enroll. The majority of them come from African countries, but also from Central Asia and Azerbaijan, where they are promised “world class” salaries as part of the dual-track world experience program.
However, these foreign students are then given low-skill and menial tasks around the campus and the special economic zone, such as janitorial work, and are also paid lower salaries than initially promised.
Written by Reid Standish based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Idel.Realities
Shippers Warned To Stay Away From Iranian Waters Over Seizure Threat
Western-backed maritime forces in the Middle East on August 12 warned shippers traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible to avoid being seized. A similar warning went out earlier this year ahead of the seizure of two tankers traveling near the strait. While Iran and the United States are reportedly near a deal that would see billions of Iranian assets unfrozen in exchange for the release of five Iranian-Americans detainees, the warning shows that the tensions remain high at sea, especially in the Persian Gulf. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Journalist Formerly Imprisoned In Iran Says Transfer Of Americans Indicates 'Further Interaction' Is Possible
An American journalist who was imprisoned in Iran for more than a year in 2015-16 says the transfer of five Americans from a prison in Tehran to house arrest is an indication that there could be further interaction between Washington and Tehran.
Jason Rezaian, who was accused of spying and held in Tehran’s Evin prison for 544 days eight years ago, told RFE/RL in an interview that little seemed possible during the first three years of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's government in terms of the United States being able to communicate with Tehran.
But the release on August 10 of the five Americans from Evin prison “would indicate that there is the ability to get things done.”
Iranian and U.S. officials confirmed that the five Americans, all of whom are U.S.-Iranian dual citizens, have been moved to house arrest. Only three of the five -- Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz -- were identified. The other two did not want their names released.
The circumstances appear to be different now than they were when Rezaian was released in 2016, he said. The United States and other world powers then had just negotiated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal.
"As far as I can tell everyone has tried to separate this deal from anything nuclear related or other security discussions between the U.S. and Iran, but ultimately, I think it can be a step towards further interaction,” said Rezaian, who was Tehran bureau chief for The Washington Post when he was put on trial and jailed for espionage -- a charge that he denied.
Rezaian’s release in early 2016 was part of the most recent major prisoner exchange between Washington and Tehran and came as Iran and the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia concluded negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal to restrict its nuclear program in return for the easing of sanctions.
Four American captives, including Rezaian, flew home from Iran, and several Iranians in the United States won their freedom. That same day, the United States airlifted $400 million in cash to Tehran.
Relations between the United States and Iran have sunk to new lows in recent years over the continued sanctions, which have contributed to the country's sagging economy. Unrest over declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support has also wracked the country.
The death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a mandatory head scarf improperly further fueled the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
U.S.-Iranian relations have also declined due to a failure to revive the Iran nuclear deal.
The release of the Americans is part of a larger deal involving $6 billion to $7 billion frozen in South Korea, Iran acknowledged. The United States declined to confirm the amount of money involved but said it did not concern U.S. taxpayer dollars and denied it was a ransom.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the deal would give Iran access to money in an existing account and there would be "oversight" to ensure that it was used for humanitarian purposes.
Rezaian said that he was relieved by the news that the five Americans had been released from Evin prison, but cautioned that it was not that same as having them home.
“I think there is still a lot that can happen that would get in the way of completing this deal,” he told RFE/RL. “It's not the end of the ordeal for these five Americans and hopefully they are able to return home and return to their families very quickly. But they never should have been subjected to this treatment in the first place."
With reporting by Golnaz Esfandiari
Iranian Regime Concerned Start Of New School Year Could Spark Fresh Protests On Anniversary Of Mahsa Amini's Death
Iranian authorities are looking into measures apparently meant to avoid fresh protests among students as they return to school in September -- the month that will also mark the anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested for wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
According to human rights activists, more than 140 major Iranian universities have held protest gatherings in the aftermath of Amini's death.
Mehdi Golshani, the head of Tehran's public transportation department, proposed a shift to online teaching until October 1, in a move officially meant to reduce traffic congestion in the capital.
Iranian security services, meanwhile, initiated a series of "telephone summons" targeting students after Mostafa Rastegari, the top representative of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for higher education, warned of potential fresh public protests originating from academic institutions and hinted that measures to deter protests were needed.
Subsequently, student councils across Iran reported an uptick in the number of "telephone summons" for students likely to stage protests. In some instances, when students failed to respond, security forces reached out to their families.
In a separate move, Rastegari, in cooperation with security services, launched an effort to organize the students who support the government across national universities.
Rastegari's plan is distinct from the "Velayat Plan," another initiative being implemented at various military, security, and academic levels.
Authorities maintain that the plan is designed to "enlighten" government-supporting students and use them to counteract perceived external threats.
More than 750 students were detained for their participation in the protests and many are now facing severe prison sentences.
Moreover, hundreds of students, especially those challenging the mandatory hijab, have been subjected to various punitive measures, including suspensions and expulsions.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Prisoners Moved From Iranian Prison Amid Reports Of Prisoner Swap
Five U.S. citizens imprisoned in Iran on charges of collaborating with a hostile government have been transferred from Evin prison in Tehran to an unspecified hotel amid reports that the United States and Iran have reached a deal on a prisoner swap.
The U.S. citizens were transferred on August 10 after months of closed-door negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
Iranian state media reported that the Americans had been transferred as part of a prisoner-swap deal with the United States.
"Based on the agreement, five Iranian prisoners in the U.S. and five American prisoners in Iran will be exchanged," the official IRNA news agency reported, quoting an informed source.
A statement from the White House National Security Council (NSC) confirmed the release of U.S. citizens Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Sharqi, and two other Americans who wish to remain private.
NSC spokesman John Kirby said under the deal Iran would be given access to money in an existing account and there would be "oversight" to ensure that the money would be used for humanitarian purposes.
Kirby declined to confirm that the amount in the account was $6 billion as reported by U.S. media but in an interview with CNN said the money was not U.S. taxpayer dollars. He also denied that it amounted to a ransom payment but added that there was "no way to get these Americans home without some bargaining with the Iranians."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference that the release of the Americans from prison was a "positive step" and the beginning of a process that he expects will lead to their return to the United States.
Blinken told reporters that the State Department had spoken with the five Americans on August 10 and that he was not aware of any other Americans still detained in Iran.
An earlier NSC statement quoted spokeswoman Adrienne Watson as saying that while the release of the Americans was encouraging, "they should have never been detained in the first place."
Negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate, Watson added. The statement made no mention of a prisoner exchange.
The initial report of the Americans' transfer came from Jared Genser, a lawyer for one of the prisoners, who said four of the prisoners were transferred from Evin prison to the hotel. Genser said it appeared that a fifth U.S. citizen had been placed under house arrest.
Genser called the move of the Americans from Evin prison to house arrest an "important development."
"Although I hope this is the first step towards their ultimate release, at best it is only a preliminary action and nothing more," he added.
The prisoners were released as The New York Times and other U.S. media reported that Iran and the United States had reached a deal to free the Americans in exchange for an unspecified number of jailed Iranians and Tehran gaining access to $6 billion in oil revenue for humanitarian purposes.
Gregory Brew, an analyst at Eurasia Group, told Radio Farda that the development was the first constructive sign of progress in the relationship between the United States and Iran since reports of an informal understanding in June.
"Despite escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, it still looks like both sides are interested in taking small steps toward de-escalation," Brew said. "The important area to watch is the nuclear issue. The U.S. wants Iran to release its prisoners, but what it really wants to see is Iran increase its cooperation with the UN nuclear agency and ramp down its enrichment of uranium."
It is possible that progress on the nuclear issue will build off the prisoner deal, Brew said, but added, "We'll have to wait for an update from the UN nuclear agency to know whether Iran has taken the steps the U.S. wants it to take."
Iran's economy has been hobbled by Western sanctions over its human rights record and unrest has rattled the country since late last year amid declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
U.S.-Iranian relations have also withered under a failure to revive a nuclear deal that President Joe Biden vowed to renew when he ran for president.
Negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked. In the absence of a deal Tehran has reduced its commitments to allow monitoring and provide further information on its nuclear program.
With reporting by The New York Times, AP, AFP, and Reuters
Iran's Judiciary Says Satirist Missing Nearly Two Weeks Released On Bail
Iran's judiciary has announced the release on bail of Shaker Buri more than a week after the Instagram satirist and humorist went missing after visiting an intelligence office of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southwestern city of Abadan.
His disappearance and custody comes amid an ongoing crackdown on celebrities and sports and cultural figures angered by the death of a young female student nearly a year ago after she was detained for allegedly flouting the clerically ruled country's strict dress code.
A news agency affiliated with the judiciary quoted Abadan's prosecutor, Ruhollah Zandi, as saying Buri was freed earlier on August 10 "after the completion of the investigation."
Zandi described the accusations against Buri as "committing crimes against security" of the clerically run state.
There was no word on the amount of bail set for Buri or how the investigation was expected to proceed.
Buri has more than 1 million Instagram followers attracted by his humorous videos critiquing government officials and perceived missteps.
He was detained on July 31 after reportedly visiting the IRGC intelligence office in Abadan to retrieve a mobile phone that had been confiscated during a raid on his home by plainclothes officers.
Family members and human rights activists this week expressed alarm at eight days of official silence and eyewitness accounts saying he had been seen at the intelligence office in Abadan.
Iranian authorities including the revolutionary court system routinely fail to inform family or the public of suspect detentions -- or even convictions and sometimes punishments -- for days or weeks after they occur.
Unverified social-media accounts have claimed that the intelligence office advised the satirist's family to notify the police and formally declare him missing.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have publicly protested at a lack of rights, especially for women and girls.
The result has been an unprecedented show of support in what many regard as one of the biggest threats to the Iranian regime since it came to power after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Rights groups say the resulting crackdown has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children, and resulted in many thousands of arrests.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
Family Worried By Lack Of Information On Missing Iranian Satirist
Human rights activists and social-media users have raised alarm over the fate of Shaker Buri, a popular Iranian satirist who was recently detained.
Buri, known for his humorous critiques of the country's state of affairs, has reportedly been detained by the Intelligence Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southwestern city of Abadan.
It comes amid a crackdown on celebrities and sports and cultural figures in Iran who have supported protesters angered by the death of a young woman while in police custody last year for an alleged violation of the mandatory head-scarf law.
Buri went missing on July 31 after visiting the IRGC Intelligence Office in Abadan to retrieve his mobile phone, which had been confiscated during a raid on his home by plainclothes officers, according to social-media reports.
The activist HRANA news agency said Buri remained unaccounted for eight days later amid reports by alleged eyewitnesses that he was seen at the Intelligence Office in Abadan last week.
"The family has reached out to various security and judicial bodies seeking information about their son. Yet, clear answers remain elusive," a source close to Buri's family told HRANA.
Unverified social-media accounts have recently alleged that the Intelligence Office had advised the satirist's family to notify the police and formally declare him missing.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered one of the biggest threats to the Iranian regime since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of protests across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on the protests.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Says It Has Obtained Supersonic Cruise-Missile Technology
Iran has obtained the technology to build a supersonic cruise missile, which is still under test, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported on August 9. The announcement comes amid rising tensions with the United States in the Persian Gulf and following the unveiling last week of new vessels equipped with 600-kilometer-range missiles. "This missile, which is a new generation of Iranian-made cruise missile, is currently undergoing its tests and will be a new chapter in Iran's defense power," the agency said.
Iran Hangs Five Men For Rape Amid Concerns At Rising 'Trend' Of Executions
The prosecutor in the northwestern Iranian city of Marand announced on August 9 that five men had been hanged following their convictions by a Revolutionary Court for rape. Prosecutor Zia Mehr said the condemned men had abducted a female victim and absconded to the mountains before raping her in May. The NGO Iran Human Rights has warned of an "unprecedented intensification of a trend" of executions in recent months. It cited 61 judicial killings in the span of a month. Last week, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said the number of politically motivated executions in Iran had seen a steep rise recently amid greater retribution and intimidation against those perceived as critics of the regime. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Russia Joins Iran In Criticizing Western Pressure Over Nuclear Deal
Moscow has aligned itself with Tehran in rejecting sanctions on Iran that remain in place despite the collapse of a deal intended to restrain its nuclear program. After a meeting of deputy foreign ministers in Tehran, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Moscow and Tehran were unanimous in the belief that the failure to implement the deal stemmed from the policy of "maximum pressure" pursued by the United States and other countries after then-U.S. President Donald Trump quit the deal in 2018, leaving economic sanctions in place. Iran responded to the U.S. withdrawal by accelerating its nuclear program. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Scores Of Media Workers Detained In Iran In Latest Protests Honored On Journalists' Day
As Iranian media workers marked the country's Journalists' Day, the head of the Tehran Journalists' Association, Akbar Montajabi, on August 8 highlighted the plight of the scores of journalists arrested amid the latest wave of anti-regime protests, speaking of a "dark era" for journalism.
"Investigations indicate that over the past year more than 100 journalists have been arrested. Nevertheless, the flow of information continues uninhibited, always finding its way, much like water," Montajabi said.
"This dark era persists, with the system's main agenda being the arrest, elimination, expulsion, and now the recent trend of exiling journalists," Montajabi said.
Marking the occasion, Tehran-based HamMihan newspaper published the names of scores of detained media workers, shedding light on the detention of at least 76 journalists, reporters, and photographers since the start of protests across Iran in September 2022 following the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested for wearing her head covering improperly.
The newspaper said that the detention in November of Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, two female journalists who reported on Amini's death, marked the start of the current wave of repression against Iranian journalists.
Hamedi took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma while in police custody.
Hamedi's post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Amini died days after being detained by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code. Authorities have blamed "underlying diseases" for the cause of death, but witnesses and family members say Amini was beaten while in custody.
Elaheh Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of the mass protests that have swept the country.
Both journalists, during their final court session at Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court, rejected all accusations and said they were proud to be the voice of the Iranian people.
HamMihan also highlighted the names of Yalda Moayeri, Hoda Tohidi, Alireza Khoshbakht, Jabbar Dastbaz, Samira Ali Nejad, and many other journalists detained since the onset of the protests.
Other Iranian journalists that suffered legal punishment for their coverage of the protests include:
- Behrouz Behzadi, editor in chief of the Etemad newspaper, who received a six-month prison sentence, later converted to a one-year media activity ban;
- Marzieh Mahmoudi, editor of the Tejarat News website, who was fined 240 million rials ($480) and exiled to the northwestern city of Torbat-e Jam for a year;
- Saeedeh Shafiei and Nasim Soltanbeigi, sentenced by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court to a cumulative 4 1/2 years in prison on charges including "assembly and collusion" and "propaganda" against the system;
- Ali Pourtabatabai, editor of Qom News, detained for weeks after reporting on the suspicious poisoning of female students in the central city of Qom, who currently awaits his sentence.
The sentences come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Kurdish Political Prisoner Goes On Hunger Strike, Sews Lips Shut
Soheila Mohammadi, an Iranian Kurdish political prisoner held at Urmia central prison in northwestern Iran, has gone on hunger strike and sewn her lips shut, a human rights watchdog said.
The Norway-based Hengaw group, which monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, said that Mohammadi began her hunger strike on August 5 in the women's section of Urmia prison.
Hengaw said she sewed her lips together "as a demonstration of protest against the mistreatment by prison officials in Urmia."
The report highlights that despite completing three years of her five-year term, Mohammadi continues to be deprived of parole opportunities and conditional release.
A source told Hengaw about the challenges she faced in the prison, noting the warden's unwillingness to even permit Mohammadi a meeting with the local prosecutor.
Reports from February indicate that she previously attempted suicide because of mounting pressure from the prison authorities and their continued efforts to deny her parole.
Mohammadi, who is also a mother, was taken into custody in Salmas during in fall 2020 by the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence division.
Following an extended period of interrogation, she was relocated to the Urmia prison women's ward. Accused of affiliating with the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK), she was given a five-year sentence at Urmia's Revolutionary Court and has since remained incarcerated without a single day's leave.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network has reported a growing number of arrests in the region.
According to the network's collected data from June, at least 70 Kurdish Iranian citizens in various cities and villages in the provinces of West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Khuzestan have been arrested on political charges by security and judicial institutions over the previous month.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Protester's Overturned Execution Stuck In Legal Limbo, Lawyer Says
Javad Ruhi, a 35-year-old Iranian protester from the northern city of Amol whose death sentence was overturned by Iran's Supreme Court, remains in temporary detention more than 10 months after he was arrested as his case continues to be passed around regional Iranian courts.
Ruhi was arrested in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11 for participating in ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September after she was arrested for allegedly not wearing a hijab properly.
The regime's brutal crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen thousands of people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some Iranian lawmakers have demanded an even harsher response, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Ruhi was sentenced to death for "corruption on Earth," a charge punishable by death that is often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters.
In a pivotal move, however, the ruling was overturned by the country's Supreme Court in June.
Majid Kaveh, Ruhi's lawyer, said his client's only actions were dancing in the city square and throwing some hijabs on a fire.
The court indictment, which was obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, appears to back up the claims.
However, two months later, Ruhi remains in detention while his case has been sent from one regional court to another.
Majid Kaveh, Ruhi's legal representative, expressed deep concern over what he said seems to be the "disregard for the Supreme Court ruling."
Kaveh told the Tehran-based Shargh newspaper on August 6 that the trajectory of the case remains unclear due to administrative issues.
Kaveh said that after being referred back to the provincial judiciary, the case took an unexpected turn following the dissolution of the specialized branch handling such cases in the Mazandaran provincial Revolutionary Court.
Ruhi's case was redirected to the Revolutionary Court of another city, Tonekabon, which subsequently passed the case to the Revolutionary Court of yet another city, Amol, which forwarded it to the Revolutionary Court in the northern Iranian city of Sari.
The case now awaits a decision from the Mazandaran Provincial Review Court.
The delay in legal proceedings has had a severe toll, Kaveh said. Ruhi has been in temporary detention for over 315 days in Nowshahr prison, leading to severe physical and psychological strain on him and his family.
Iran has recently executed at least seven anti-government protesters in hasty trials, triggering strong condemnation from human rights activists and numerous Western governments.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured.
At Least Four Killed After Building Collapses In Tehran
Four people, including two police officers, have been killed and at least 11 others injured when several buildings collapsed in the Iranian capital, Tehran, local media reported on August 7. The police officers were securing the planned demolition on August 6 of "unauthorized buildings" in the city's southwest, ISNA news agency said that day, reporting at least three deaths in the incident. Rescue operations were under way to find others who may be trapped under the rubble, ISNA and the Tasnim news agency reported. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Registration Open For Next Year's Iranian Parliamentary Elections, The First Since Protests
Iran on August 7 began registering candidates for parliamentary elections in March, which will be the first since nationwide protests rocked the country last year. Iran has held regular presidential and parliamentary elections since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. A clerical body vets candidates, disqualifying any seen as disloyal to the Islamic republic. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on all major policies. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran's Foreign Minister In Japan For First Visit Since 2019
Iran's foreign minister visited Japan on August 7 for the first time since 2019 to meet his counterpart, officials said, with a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also reportedly on the agenda. The purpose of the rare visit by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to a G7 member country was not announced, but reports said Japan would press Iran to stop supplying Russia with arms. Amir-Abdollahian will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Iran Boosts Navy With Missiles, Drones As U.S. Offers Guards For Gulf Ships
Iran has equipped its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) navy with drones and 1,000-kilometer-range missiles, Iranian news agencies reported on August 5, as the United State offers to put guards on commercial ships going through the Persian Gulf's Strait of Hormuz. Referring to the possible presence of U.S. guards, Iranian armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said the region's countries were "capable of ensuring Persian Gulf security" themselves. "What do the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Indian Ocean have to do with America?" Shekarchi was quoted as saying by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Two Iranian Journalists Covering Women's World Cup In Australia Seek Asylum
Two Iranian journalists covering the women's soccer World Cup in Australia do not plan to return to their home country and will seek asylum abroad, Iran-based online portal Eslahat News reported on August 5. Eslahat News, known to have ties to Iran's reform movement, said one of them confirmed the decision in an interview. Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country in protest. Many athletes and others have sought asylum while attending events outside the country amid the government's brutal crackdown on dissent.
Water Shortage Fans Discontent In Iranian City Of Tabriz
A sustained shortage of drinking water in the Iranian city of Tabriz has led to widespread public discontent as the country suffers through a major heat wave that forced the government to declare two days of holiday earlier this week.
The water shortage has severely impacted many areas in Tabriz through the week, with supplies of drinking water has been virtually absent or only accessible for limited periods with reduced pressure in some neighborhoods in the Tabriz metropolis.
Growing dissent over the situation was reflected in a rare opinion article criticizing the authorities by the local news outlet Nasr, which voiced concerns over the "long-term" disruption of water supplies, pointing out that residents are already dealing with a number of issues, including the heat wave, drought, deteriorating living conditions, and inflation.
Meanwhile, the Shams Tabriz news site called the situation a "parade on the nerves of Tabriz citizens."
The head of the East Azerbaijan Water and Wastewater Company, Mohammad Khani, attributed the water shortage in Tabriz to "excessive consumption" sparked by the heat wave, which led to a 20 percent surge in water usage, resulting in lower water pressure and consequent water cuts.
Khani said the company was moving quickly and that the drinking water situation will be restored to normal by tapping into new water sources. He also warned residents to exercise "water-consumption control" to prevent future cuts.
Khani didn't give details on where new supplies might come from, an issue given the drying of the Nahand reservoir, a crucial water source for Tabriz.
The reservoir, usually full this time of year, has dried up to the point where local media have dubbed it the "Nahand Desert."
In response to the crisis, the East Azerbaijan Regional Water Company said it plans to implement a project that would channel water upstream from the Nahand dam to optimize the use of groundwater.
The situation mirrors that in many cities across the country, where water shortages -- and protests over the water crisis -- are becoming more commonplace.
In recent weeks, several cities in Iran have faced similar water shortages, including Zahedan and Ahvaz. Even smaller cities, like Divandareh in Kurdistan Province, have been affected, with citizens launching protests due to continuous water cuts.
Experts say climate change has amplified droughts and floods plaguing Iran, and that their intensity and frequency threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Members Of Iranian Musical Group That Performed At Grave Of Slain Protester Forced To Apologize
Members of a musical group in Iran that recently performed in front of the grave of a protester slain last year amid a brutal crackdown on antiestablishment demonstrations have issued public apologies after allegedly facing pressure from the country's security forces.
The performance by the musical group Sadat Niaki Tribe took place on July 28 in the northern city of Amol at the gravesite of Ghazaleh Chalabi. The 32-year-old woman was allegedly fatally shot by security forces during protests in Amol on September 21.
While she was hospitalized and in a coma, RFE/RL's Radio Farda has reported, her family was pressured by city officials and by members of Iran's security forces to remain silent about the incident.
Video of the musical performance at Chalabi's gravesite was widely distributed on social media and characterized as a tribute to the protester and others killed while demonstrating in Amol. They were among the at least 500 killed amid the street protests that erupted across the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran following her arrest for an alleged violation of Iran's strict mandatory head-scarf law.
During the performance of a traditional song set to lyrics about patriotic youths in Iran, many of the members of Sadat Niaki Tribe were seen wearing white in what was seen as a symbol of solidarity with victims of the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests that followed Amini's death.
But within days of the performance, four members of Sadat Niaki Tribe posted videos on the group's Instagram page in which they apologized and said that their intention had been misrepresented in social media posts. They said their performance was only to mark Ashura, which is Shi'a Islam's holiest day and commemorates the killing of Imam Hussein, a revered figure. Ashura is celebrated on the 10th day of the month Muharram, which this year was on July 28.
“Regarding the false news that has been circulated, there was no prior intention or purpose,” said Mojtaba Sehatnejad Niaki, the media director of the Niaki Sadat Tribe, in one of the videos.
“A number of profit-driven individuals and opposing groups, blinded by their bias, who have no desire to see the peace of the people of the Islamic republic, carried out malicious and mischievous actions,” he said in an apparent reference to groups and individuals who published videos of the performance.
“I condemn their actions as there was no prior intent or purpose. Both myself and all members of our tribe spare nothing in upholding the flag of Imam Hussein and preserving the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist [Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei]. We are ready to dedicate our lives to this country.”
Sources close to Sadat Niaki Tribe who are familiar with the situation told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity out of concerns for their safety that the videos were made after the performers were summoned by security forces and were filmed in the presence of officers.
Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights, told RFE/RL upon viewing the videos that they served as a reminder of "statements made under pressure."
"Unfortunately, forced televised confessions or statements are not uncommon in the Islamic Republic," said Amiry-Moghaddam, whose organization documents executions, rights violations, and the systematic crackdown on human-rights defenders in Iran.
'A Disgusting Practice'
Iran has come under frequent criticism for airing forced confessions of protesters during court trials related to the protests that followed Amini's death.
"In recent months the Islamic republic has even broadcast forced statements by parents who have lost their loved ones during the protests," Amiry-Moghaddam said in written comments, adding that it is "a disgusting practice that doesn't have any effect on the public anymore."
Chalabi was one of 14 protesters who were killed during demonstrations on September 21 in Mazandaran Province, where Amol is located. Chalabi, like tens of thousands of other Iranians, had joined the protests to voice her anger over Amini's death. A video she was taking of the demonstrations in Amol showed her calling on people not to be afraid just before she was shot.
A large wall was constructed around her gravesite after it became a gathering place for supporters of the protests who met to honor her memory.
Chalabi's mother, Fatemeh Mojtabai, said in a post on Instagram that even if the authorities built something as formidable as the Berlin Wall it would not stop people from coming to her gravesite.
Mojtabai was also present at her daughter's grave during the performance by members of Sadat Niaki Tribe. After learning of the apologies posted by members of the group, she responded on Instagram by saying: "What mattered was the valuable work you did, the rest doesn't matter."
Slain protesters were honored on Ashura this year in cities across the country, as well as on social media.
In Qazvin, a city located west of Tehran, a singer who mentioned Amini during a Muharram mourning ceremony was arrested on August 3 and accused of disturbing the peace, as well as "providing fodder for the ‘anti-revolutionary' media."
Iranian 'RoboKids' Amusement Park Closed Over Alleged Hijab Violations
Iran's "RoboKids" amusement park, known as the country's first robotic-themed attraction, was abruptly closed down on August 3 for failing to enforce mandatory hijab rules for some female visitors.
The popular Tehran-based attraction, which operates two branches in the capital, was cited for infractions by the Public Places Authority, which led to the immediate closure of the Valiasr branch of RoboKids.
The incident highlights a broad clampdown on public, commercial, and tourist venues, hundreds of which have been shut recently due to what authorities deemed noncompliance with hijab regulations.
A statement issued by RoboKids on its Instagram account confirmed the closure, citing issues relating to the hijab, and added that the Valiasr branch would remain closed "until further notice."
The park has been lauded by UNICEF and won the top company award from Tehran’s Amirkabir University for two consecutive years.
Separately, online retail giant Digikala has reportedly had its offices opened after being closed for two weeks. The company, which is Iran's largest online store, had its administrative building sealed shut after images of several female employees without a hijab were shared on social media.
Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, the minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, referred to the removal of the hijab as a "red line" for his ministry even though some other officials, such as Hossein Islami, head of the Computer Trade Organization of Tehran Province, have criticized the actions, saying that such treatment of digital economy businesses is neither logical nor acceptable.
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab remains strong as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved make such mass detentions unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
