Kazakh Court Hands Prison Sentences To Group Over Airport Seizure During 2022 Unrest

The Office of the High Representative (OHR) in Bosnia-Herzegovina has called on officials to continue pursuing the prosecution of those responsible for the denial of genocide and the glorification of war crimes as the country marked the 28th anniversary of the summary execution of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces in Srebrenica.

In a thinly veiled message to politicians in Republika Srpska, the country's majority-Serb entity, High Representative Christian Schmidt, said on July 11 that his office was ready to use all of its means to help Bosnia bring indictments against genocide deniers.

"It is clear that we must have decisive moves by the Prosecutor's Office," Schmidt said at a commemoration in Potocari, where a national memorial to the victims is located.

"Those who deny the genocide, wherever they live and stay, are committing a criminal offense because the changes to the law that my predecessor Valentin Inzko brought two years ago are rigid and clearly state that denying the genocide is a criminal offense. Don't forget that this is a law that applies to the whole of Bosnia and Herzegovina," he warned.

The Srebrenica killings, which occurred in the closing months of Bosnia's 1992-95 fratricidal war, were the only episode of the conflict -- in which some 100,000 people died -- to be legally defined as genocide, including by two United Nations courts.

Serbian and Bosnian Serb officials -- including current Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik -- refuse to accept that wording.

During the July 11 ceremony, the remains of 30 victims were laid to rest. The remains were brought back from mass graves found in eastern Bosnia, where they had been relocated to try and cover up the crime.

The anniversary comes at a time when Schmidt and Dodik have locked horns over the envoy's powers.

Ethnic Serbs of Republika Srpska have for years resisted Bosnia's central authorities, with the entity's assembly voting on June 27 to suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court.

On July 8, Dodik said he had filed a "criminal complaint" against Schmidt "because he has been dealing with the affairs of the high representative without authorization for a long time, for which there is no UN Security Council decision."

Dodik claimed that "with the intention of causing damage to Republika Srpska, Schmidt falsely presents himself as an official knowing that he was not appointed in accordance with Annex 10 of the Dayton peace agreement."

WATCH: Every year, Suljo Cakanovic takes part in the Peace March, a three-day hike across Bosnia-Herzegovina to the Potocari cemetery for the July 11 memorial to victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

Under the 1995 Dayton accords, Schmidt has the power to impose laws as the final interpreter of the state constitution, though his decisions can be reviewed and questioned by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia, if the OHR approves.

The accords, which ended the Bosnian War, established an administrative system under which the Bosnian state remains partitioned between Republika Srpska and the Muslim Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.

Leaders in the predominantly Bosnian Serb entity say they do not recognize Schmidt, who was appointed in 2021 as the high representative, because the UN Security Council did not endorse his appointment.

China and Russia disputed his appointment because he was not confirmed by the council, but other countries said it was not required.

A day before filing the complaint, Dodik signed into law controversial changes approved by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska that effectively allow it to disregard decisions made by Schmidt as the international envoy.

Schmidt, Washington, and European Union officials have accused Dodik of violating Bosnia's constitution and undermining the Dayton accords.