Moldovan Foreign Minister Resigns; Deputy Speaker Takes Over

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu announced his resignation during a press briefing in Chisinau on on January 24, saying that he has achieved the goal set for him by pro-Western President Maia Sandu to bring Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, closer to integration into the European Union.

Mihai Popsoi, the parliament's deputy speaker and a member of Sandu's governing Action and Solidarity (PAS) was appointed as Popescu's successor, the government said.

Under Popescu's mandate, Moldova strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and hosted tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

Moldova obtained the status of an EU candidate country in June 2022, together with Ukraine, and was given the green light to start membership negotiations in December.

"I have successfully fulfilled the objectives set for me at the beginning of my mandate and I now need a break," Popescu said.

Politically unaffiliated, he was appointed foreign minister in August 2021, after Sandu beat Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon in a presidential election in November 2020.

The U.S.-educated Sandu has firmly steered Moldova toward the West and has had a steady ally in Popescu.

Moldova's diplomacy led by Popescu worked to distance the former Soviet republic from Russia, which still wields a strong influence in the country of 2.6 million sandwiched between EU and NATO member Romania and war-wracked Ukraine.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry expelled 45 Russian diplomats from Moscow's embassy in Chisinau in August after a media investigation revealed that the embassy building had an unusually high number of antennas installed on its roof that were suspected of gathering information for Russian intelligence services.

Popescu worked to strengthen ties with its Western neighbor Romania, with which Moldova shares a common history, ethnicity, and language.

A political scientist and former researcher for the Brussels-based Center for European Policy Studies (CEPS), Popescu has boosted security and defense cooperation with the EU and NATO and worked to establish the EU Partnership Mission Moldova in May.

He first had a stint as foreign minister from June to November 2019 in a short-lived government led by Sandu.