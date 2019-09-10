Navalny's Offices Searched In Cities Across Russia

Russian law enforcement officers have raided the offices of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in several cities across Russia, according to his associates and human rights activists.



Leonid Volkov, a project manager at the foundation, tweeted on September 10 that the organization's offices had been searched in Ufa, Perm, and Samara.



The homes of the foundation's members in the three cities were also searched, Volkov wrote, adding that the raids were linked to a money-laundering case.



Meanwhile, the leader of the Agora human rights group, Igor Chikov, said that Navalny's offices in the cities of Saransk and Chelyabinsk were also searched on September 10.



Searches were conducted at Navalny’s offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg last week and in early August, when the Investigative Committee said a probe had been launched into suspected money laundering by Navalny's foundation.



Navalny and his team have rejected the allegation, saying that authorities are trying to cut off financial support to the foundation's branches.



Navalny, 43, has been one of President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics for the better part of a decade, enduring multiple incarcerations, a barred attempt to run for president, and a hamstrung bid for the Moscow mayor's post.