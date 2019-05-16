Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Pakistan

Nine Islamic State Militants Killed In Southwest Pakistan Raid

Pakistani paramedics carry an injured victim into the hospital after a deadly bomb blast in Quetta on May 13 that was claimed by Islamic State

Pakistani security forces have killed nine Islamic State militants during an hours-long operation near the city of Quetta in the southwestern Balochistan Province where repeated militant attacks occurred this month, officials said on May 16.

Four troops were wounded in the operation in a mountainous area called Qabu Koh-e-Mehran in the Mastung district, 47 kilometers from Quetta.

"Nine bodies (of Islamic State militants) have been brought to hospital from Mastung," said Waseem Baig, a spokesman for a Quetta hospital.

Balochistan Province, Pakistan
Balochistan Province, Pakistan

The operation was launched following a sudden surge in militant attacks across Pakistan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Five police officers were killed in the latest attack, on May 13 in Quetta, which was claimed by Islamic State.

Various militant groups as well as separatists fighting the central government are active in mineral-rich Balochistan, where attacks on gas and transport infrastructure and security posts occur frequently.

With reporting by Reuters
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG