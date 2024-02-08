Millions Of Voters In Pakistan Head To Polls For Parliamentary Elections Amid Surge In Violence, Economic And Political Woes

Pakistanis flocked to the polls on February 8 for parliamentary elections that are taking place with the country embroiled in an upsurge of violence as well as political and economic turmoil.

The vote, which opened at 8 a.m. local time, is taking place one day after election-related violence killed nearly 30 people in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan Province and with inflation running at close to 30 percent and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country's most popular politician, in jail.

More than 650,000 army, paramilitary, and police personnel are providing security.

Pollsters have predicted a low turnout from the country's 128 million eligible voters following the hobbling of Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party and the two bomb blasts on February 7, which occurred outside the offices of candidates and were claimed by the Islamic State group. Authorities insisted the violence would not interrupt voting.

"Every effort to sabotage the situation of peace and security will be thwarted," acting Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar said following the blasts.

However, the Foreign Ministry said the borders with Iran and Afghanistan have been closed to all traffic and mobile phone services suspended in border areas as a security measure.

Early on February 8, RFE/RL journalists in Quetta, the violence-ridden capital of Balochistan, as well as in the country's largest city, Karachi, and the northwestern city of Peshawar reported that voters had begun to gather in larger numbers in the late morning after a slow start.

Nearly 18,000 candidates are standing for seats in the national and four provincial assemblies. Some the 266 seats in the national assembly will be directly contested along with an additional 70 reserved for women and minorities and 749 places in the provincial parliaments.

Khan, 71, a retired cricket superstar who was prime minister in 2018-22, is the founder of the PTI and still enjoys huge popularity, but he is in prison after convictions on corruption charges and has been barred from holding office for a decade.

The PTI on February 7 released a video of Khan recorded days before he was arrested in August calling on people to turn out to vote.

Meanwhile, front-runner and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, 74, led a huge rally in the eastern city of Kasur with his brother, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is running locally. With Khan sidelined, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to win the most seats in the vote.

Nawaz Sharif called on the country's youth to support his party not Khan's, telling younger voters not to “fall for" his political rival.

Supporters of another party, the Pakistan People's Party, also gathered for a rally led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who could play kingmaker if no single party receives enough parliamentary seats to form a government outright.

The former foreign minister and son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto criticized opponents, including Sharif, for what he described as compromising the country's security and economy during their tenures.

The country's 90,000 polling stations are due to close at 5:00 p.m. local time.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP