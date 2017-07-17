Pakistan Says Four Soldiers Killed After Shelling By Indian Forces In Kashmir

The Pakistani military says four soldiers were killed when their vehicle was struck by shelling that they blame on Indian forces in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Pakistani officials on July 16 said the vehicle dove into the Neelum River after being hit by shells fired from across the Line of Control that separates India- and Pakistan-held sectors of the mountainous region.

India's Ministry of Defense said it had no knowledge of the incident.

Pakistan said the Indian "cease-fire violation" occurred in Athmaqam in the Pakistan-administered portion of Kashmir.

"The vehicle fell into the Neelum River. Four soldiers drowned. Body of one shaheed [martyr] recovered, search for remaining three in progress," the Pakistani military said in a statement.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the firing and "praised the prompt response by Pakistan army in thwarting the attack," his office said.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947.

Both claim the territory in full and have fought two wars over the region.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP

