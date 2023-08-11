News
Charges Against 82-Year-Old Writer Of Discrediting Russian Army Dropped
A court in the Russian city of Perm has dropped all charges against 82-year-old writer Aleksandr Nikonov, the writer's lawyer said on August 10. Nikonov was charged in June with discrediting the Russian armed forces after he spoke to a man while selling his books in a park. The man who talked to Nikonov reported to the police that the writer recommended that he should not go to the war in Ukraine and instead listen to what opposition activists say about Russia's aggression. Investigators then checked Nikonov's books and declared them "literature aimed at discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Amnesty Launches Petition For Release Of Kyrgyz Rights Activist Rita Karasartova
Human rights organization Amnesty International has launched a petition in support of Kyrgyz rights activist Rita Karasartova, who is on house arrest for taking part in a protest against an agreement under which Kyrgyzstan ceded some water resources to Uzbekistan in November.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested dozens of members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee in October 2022 after the group organized actions against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border-demarcation deal.
Under the deal, Kyrgyzstan in November handed over to Uzbekistan the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which has a surface area of almost 45 square kilometers, in exchange for more than 190 square kilometers of mountainous terrain without water resources.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Those arrested for protesting the deal were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which had been in the making for more than three decades.
Karasartova, 48, a prominent human rights activist and expert in civic governance, was among those arrested and was held in pretrial detention for eight months before being transferred to house arrest on June 23.
Fourteen of the 27 activists arrested remain in pretrial detention.
In its petition on Facebook, Amnesty International urged the Kyrgyz authorities to release Karasartova from house arrest, describing her as someone who "believes that change for the better starts with each of us."
"Her goal is to change Kyrgyzstan for the better by helping those in need, fighting for human rights and protecting environment. Rita should be able to freely and unhindered do her job," Amnesty said, calling for the public to sign the petition for her release.
Several international human rights organizations have also demanded that the Kyrgyz government release those jailed and drop all charges against them, saying they were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts and opinions.
In November, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed the disputed agreement with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev, and the deal was then ratified by both Central Asian countries' parliaments.
Journalist Aleksandr Nevzorov Fined In Russia Over RFE/RL Interview
A court in St. Petersburg on August 10 ordered one of the country's most prominent TV journalists, Aleksandr Nevzorov, who fled Russia in March 2022, to pay 20,000 rubles ($205) for "extremist" thoughts he expressed in his interview with RFE/RL's Belarus Service and on his YouTube channel about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In February, a court in Moscow sentenced Nevzorov in absentia to eight years in prison on the charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces. In June last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree granting Ukrainian citizenship to Nevzorov and his wife, Lidia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Number Of Uzbek Children Who Died From Indian-Made Medicine Rises To 65
Uzbekistan's Supreme Court said on August 10 that the total number of children who died in December 2022 after allegedly consuming a cold syrup made in India is 65. Uzbek authorities said earlier that 20 children had died after using the product of Indian pharmaceuticals company Marion Biotech. In February, investigators arrested the chief of Uzbekistan's State Pharmacy Agency, Sardor Kariev, and several of his subordinates on charges of financial fraud, embezzlement, and importing low-quality medicines to Uzbekistan. Tashkent also suspended the sale of all products by Marion Biotech at the time. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Microsoft Suspends Extending Licenses For Companies in Russia
U.S. software giant Microsoft will not renew licenses for Russian companies from September 30, the U.S. company said in a letter sent to Telecom Daily Agency in Russia on August 11. Microsoft stopped sales in Russia in March 2022 after the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, but continued to issue licenses for the products that had already been sold. Hundreds of Western companies left Russia after the start of the war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian State-Media Group Applies For Ekho Moskvy Name, Logo
One of Russia's longtime leading independent sources of news, which closed last year amid growing pressure from the Kremlin, is now facing the prospect of seeing its brand snatched up by Russian state-controlled media.
Rossia Segodnya, the massive state-run media conglomerate, has formally submitted a request to register the name and logo of Ekho Moskvy, state-run TASS reported on August 10.
Commenting on the development, Aleksei Venediktov, the former chief of Ekho Moskvy, said the name and logo were still registered with Ekho Moskvy, its parent company. However, Venediktov added that he believed that would not stop the authorities from allowing the move.
Rossia Segodnya is headed by Dmitry Kiselyov, whose News of the Week program on state TV is viewed by millions across Russia.
Kiselyov, known for his anti-Western diatribes, has been on the West's sanctions list for years for his role in promoting Kremlin propaganda.
In its filing with the Federal Service of Intellectual Property (Rospatent), Rossia Segodnya lists not only media services as the type of activities for the intended brand, but nonmedia services as well, including the rental of diving equipment and oil-well control systems.
Ekho Moskvy, a media outlet long critical of the Kremlin, announced in March 2022 that it was ending operations amid moves by the Kremlin to restrict its outreach.
The move came after the Prosecutor-General’s Office took the radio station off the air for broadcasting what the authorities deemed information "calling for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian authorities have stepped up efforts to silence any independent media.
In March 2022, President Vladimir Putin signed a new law that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who "deliberately distribute false news" about the Russian military.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets.
Ekho Moskvy first aired on August 22, 1990, in Moscow. Before the war with Ukraine, the radio station was taken off the air only once, during the failed coup by Soviet hard-liners in August 1991.
Russia Launches Lunar Lander In Race To Find Water On Moon
Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on August 11 in a bid to be the first country to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold coveted pockets of water ice. The Russian lunar mission, the first since 1976, is racing against India, which launched its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander last month, and more broadly with the United States and China, both of which have advanced lunar-exploration programs targeting the lunar south pole. A Soyuz 2.1 rocket carrying the Luna-25 craft blasted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, 5,550 kilometers east of Moscow, at 2:11 a.m. Moscow time. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Explosions Heard In Kyiv; UN Official Condemns Russian Military Strike On Ukrainian Hotel
Explosions were heard above Kyiv after the authorities declared a nationwide air-raid alert and as a UN official condemned a Russian attack a day earlier on a hotel in Ukraine used by the UN and other humanitarian organizations.
Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, urged residents to stay in air-raid shelters as Kyiv city officials said air defenses were operating. The Ukrainian military earlier reported that Russia had launched hypersonic missiles at the Kyiv region, including the Kh-47 Kinzhal.
Klitschko said fragments of a downed missile had come down on at a children's hospital in the city, but that there were no injuries or damage.
The fresh strike on Kyiv comes as the Biden administration requested Congress to approve more than $20 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, both military and humanitarian, as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin's deeply entrenched forces.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In its daily morning briefing on August 11, Ukraine's General Staff said Russian troops had "conducted unsuccessful offensives actions" in the area of Kupyansk and Bakhmut. It also said Ukrainian forces were continuing counteroffensive operations in n Melitopol and Berdyansk in the south.
A reported Russian drone strike on August 11 hit a humanitarian-aid-distribution center in Beryslav, a town in the southern Kherson region, Ukrainian officials said, but no injuries were reported.
A Russian air strike was also reported to have hit a home in a village in the Kharkiv region, killing a 60-year-old woman, and injuring a 60-year-old man, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on August 11.
On August 10, Ukrainian officials announced the mandatory evacuation for 37 settlements in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region amid reports of increased shelling by Russian forces. Synyehubov said about 11,000 people would be evacuated.
The city of Kupyansk and the territories around it were under Russian occupation until September 2022, when Ukrainian forces conducted a rapid offensive operation that dislodged the Kremlin's forces from nearly the entire Kharkiv region.
Russia has concentrated assault troops supported by tank units, aviation, and artillery in the Kupyansk area, National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk said on Ukrainian TV on August 10.
In Russia, two Ukrainian drones were reportedly destroyed by air defenses near the city of Kursk late on August 10, TASS quoted the regional governor, Roman Starovoit, as saying. No further details were immediately available.
In Moscow, the airspace over Vnukovo airport was temporarily closed on August 11, with arrivals and departures suspended, state media reported. Russia's RIA Novosti news agency said the move was due to a suspected drone flight in the area. The airport later announced it had reopened and was operating normally.
Meanwhile, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said she was "appalled" by the August 10 attack on a hotel in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya that left one person dead and 16 injured, including four children, according to Ukrainian officials.
"I am appalled by the news that a hotel frequently used by United Nations personnel and our colleagues from NGOs supporting people affected by the war has been hit by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhya," she said in a statement, calling it "utterly inadmissible."
Brown said she and her colleagues had stayed at the hotel during their previous visits to the region. The hotel served as the UN base for the operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol last year, she added.
In Washington, President Joe Biden on August 10 asked Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency defense aid to Ukraine and an additional $8 billion for humanitarian support through the end of the year.
But the request could face opposition in Congress, where some Republicans -- especially those with close ties to former President Donald Trump -- want to reduce the billions in assistance Washington has sent to Kyiv since Russia invaded in February 2022.
With reporting from AP and Reuters
- By AFP
Seven Romanians Arrested For Weapons Possession Amid Investigation Into Fatal Stabbing Of Greek Fan
Seven Romanians were arrested on August 10 on the border between Greece and Bulgaria for weapons possession as police continued to probe the fatal stabbing of a Greek soccer fan, officials said. The Greek fan was killed near Athens on August 8 during a brawl between rival fans before a Champions League qualifying-round match between AEK Athens and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb. The Romanians were found in possession of knives, a face mask, and other items, police said. They were believed to be on their way to a Europa League qualifying match when they were arrested.
U.S. Prisoners Moved From Iranian Prison Amid Reports Of Prisoner Swap
Five U.S. citizens imprisoned in Iran on charges of collaborating with a hostile government have been transferred from Evin prison in Tehran to an unspecified hotel amid reports that the United States and Iran have reached a deal on a prisoner swap.
The U.S. citizens were transferred on August 10 after months of closed-door negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
Iranian state media reported that the Americans had been transferred as part of a prisoner-swap deal with the United States.
"Based on the agreement, five Iranian prisoners in the U.S. and five American prisoners in Iran will be exchanged," the official IRNA news agency reported, quoting an informed source.
A statement from the White House National Security Council (NSC) confirmed the release of U.S. citizens Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Sharqi, and two other Americans who wish to remain private.
NSC spokesman John Kirby said under the deal Iran would be given access to money in an existing account and there would be "oversight" to ensure that the money would be used for humanitarian purposes.
Kirby declined to confirm that the amount in the account was $6 billion as reported by U.S. media but in an interview with CNN said the money was not U.S. taxpayer dollars. He also denied that it amounted to a ransom payment but added that there was "no way to get these Americans home without some bargaining with the Iranians."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference that the release of the Americans from prison was a "positive step" and the beginning of a process that he expects will lead to their return to the United States.
Blinken told reporters that the State Department had spoken with the five Americans on August 10 and that he was not aware of any other Americans still detained in Iran.
An earlier NSC statement quoted spokeswoman Adrienne Watson as saying that while the release of the Americans was encouraging, "they should have never been detained in the first place."
Negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate, Watson added. The statement made no mention of a prisoner exchange.
The initial report of the Americans' transfer came from Jared Genser, a lawyer for one of the prisoners, who said four of the prisoners were transferred from Evin prison to the hotel. Genser said it appeared that a fifth U.S. citizen had been placed under house arrest.
Genser called the move of the Americans from Evin prison to house arrest an "important development."
"Although I hope this is the first step towards their ultimate release, at best it is only a preliminary action and nothing more," he added.
The prisoners were released as The New York Times and other U.S. media reported that Iran and the United States had reached a deal to free the Americans in exchange for an unspecified number of jailed Iranians and Tehran gaining access to $6 billion in oil revenue for humanitarian purposes.
Gregory Brew, an analyst at Eurasia Group, told Radio Farda that the development was the first constructive sign of progress in the relationship between the United States and Iran since reports of an informal understanding in June.
"Despite escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, it still looks like both sides are interested in taking small steps toward de-escalation," Brew said. "The important area to watch is the nuclear issue. The U.S. wants Iran to release its prisoners, but what it really wants to see is Iran increase its cooperation with the UN nuclear agency and ramp down its enrichment of uranium."
It is possible that progress on the nuclear issue will build off the prisoner deal, Brew said, but added, "We'll have to wait for an update from the UN nuclear agency to know whether Iran has taken the steps the U.S. wants it to take."
Iran's economy has been hobbled by Western sanctions over its human rights record and unrest has rattled the country since late last year amid declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
U.S.-Iranian relations have also withered under a failure to revive a nuclear deal that President Joe Biden vowed to renew when he ran for president.
Negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked. In the absence of a deal Tehran has reduced its commitments to allow monitoring and provide further information on its nuclear program.
With reporting by The New York Times, AP, AFP, and Reuters
Cousin Of Jailed Former Kazakh Security Chief Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
A cousin of the jailed former head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (KNB) has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of bribery and embezzlement amid President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's crackdown on predecessor Nursultan Nazarbaev's allies.
Nurlan Masimov, who served as police chief of the northern Pavlodar region before deadly anti-government protests in January 2022, was sentenced on August 10 by a court in Pavlodar.
The court also stripped Masimov of the rank of police major general and state awards.
The court also found Masimov's former deputy, Damir Sirazidimov, guilty of bribery and sentenced him to eight years in prison.
Another co-defendant, businessman Yevgeny Yevkovich, was sentenced to seven years in prison on a charge of embezzlement.
Kazakh authorities said in July 2022 that Nurlan Masimov was detained while trying to cross the border into Russia using forged documents.
His cousin, Karim Masimov, a close ally of Nazarbaev, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in April over his role in deadly events that followed the unprecedented protests in the former Soviet republic in January 2022.
Karim Masimov's former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison respectively at the trial in April.
The 58-year-old Masimov was arrested along with Erghozhin and Sadyqulov days after the protests turned into mass unrest, leaving at least 238 people -- including 19 law enforcement officers -- dead. Osipov was arrested in February 2022.
The protests began in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen over a sudden fuel-price hike. But the demonstrations quickly grew into broader unrest against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of the protesters' anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed power to Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that Toqaev invited into the country claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists.
With reporting by Tengrinews and KazTAG
Chechen Diaspora Rallies In Zurich To Prevent Deportation Of Hunger-Striking Kadyrov Critic
Several members of the Chechen diaspora in Switzerland on August 9 held a protest outside a deportation center in Zurich calling on the Swiss authorities not to deport to Russia a Chechen refugee who has been on hunger strike for almost two months. Ali Batayev, 40, is a critic of Moscow-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's regime, which has been long accused of serious human rights violations. Batayev risks deportation after he was arrested in September upon arrival in Switzerland from Ukraine, which he left after the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion. Batayev, who is being held in the deportation center in Zurich, was hospitalized on August 6 for emergency medical assistance. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus Realities, click here.
- By dpa
Estonia Sends More Small Arms, Ammunition To Ukraine
Estonia is providing Ukraine with further military aid for its fight against invading Russian forces, including small arms and ammunition. "We must support Ukraine in their fight against the continuing Russian aggression," Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said. "The Russian Federation cannot gain anything from this aggression. Therefore, all who support Ukraine must both speed up the provision of military aid as well as increase the capacity of their defense industry." Pevkur said Estonia had already provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than 400 million euros ($441 million), or more than 1 percent of the Baltic country's GDP.
Montenegrin President Nominates Pro-Western Party Leader To Form Government
Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic on August 10 nominated Milojko Spajic, a leader of a pro-Western party that won parliamentary elections in June, as the prime minister-designate tasked to form a government. Spajic and Milatovic lead the Europe Now Movement (PES), which won the most votes in the June snap elections after Milo Djukanovic, the longtime ruler of Montenegro, lost the presidential election in April and stepped down after 30 years in power. Milatovic said he would propose Spajic as PM-designate after 44 lawmakers in the 81-seat parliament pledged their support, most of them from PES but also from parties representing ethnic minorities. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Dramatically Increases Number Of 'Penal Labor' Sentences
Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said on August 10 that more than 26,000 people sentenced to so-called "penal labor" instead of being sent to prisons had been used in various industry fields such as construction, engineering, agriculture, housing, and communal services since January 1. Last year that number was 9,300. "Penal labor" is a lenient punishment for less serious crimes, meaning that persons handed such a sentence must reside and work at FSIN-designated places with a court-determined percentage of their salaries being deducted by the state. Russia has dramatically increased this type of punishment since 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Adds Bacardi To 'International Sponsor Of War' List
Ukrainian authorities have added Bacardi Limited, the world's largest private spirits company, to the "international sponsors of war" list on August 10, because the Bermuda-based company continues to do business in Russia. The company reportedly kept exporting millions of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages to Russia and has been advertising for new employees. The list of "international sponsors of war' includes Austrian bank group Raiffeisen, British consumer goods company Unilever, Hungary's OTP Bank, French retail giant Auchan and several other well-known companies that continue to do business in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Norwegian Soccer Player Quits Russian Clubs Over Drone Attacks In Moscow
The director of the Russian soccer club Dinamo Moscow, Pavel Pivovarov, said on August 10 that Norwegian player Mathias Normann had terminated his contract with Russian clubs over recent drone attacks in Moscow. Normann, a midfielder for the Rostov team, was playing on loan at Dinamo. According to Pivovarov, Normann terminated the contracts unilaterally and left Russia, citing security problems. Pivovarov added that his club will challenge Normann's move in court. In late July, three drones hit buildings in Moscow while several other drones were downed by Moscow's air defenses. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iran's Judiciary Says Satirist Missing Nearly Two Weeks Released On Bail
Iran's judiciary has announced the release on bail of Shaker Buri more than a week after the Instagram satirist and humorist went missing after visiting an intelligence office of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southwestern city of Abadan.
His disappearance and custody comes amid an ongoing crackdown on celebrities and sports and cultural figures angered by the death of a young female student nearly a year ago after she was detained for allegedly flouting the clerically ruled country's strict dress code.
A news agency affiliated with the judiciary quoted Abadan's prosecutor, Ruhollah Zandi, as saying Buri was freed earlier on August 10 "after the completion of the investigation."
Zandi described the accusations against Buri as "committing crimes against security" of the clerically run state.
There was no word on the amount of bail set for Buri or how the investigation was expected to proceed.
Buri has more than 1 million Instagram followers attracted by his humorous videos critiquing government officials and perceived missteps.
He was detained on July 31 after reportedly visiting the IRGC intelligence office in Abadan to retrieve a mobile phone that had been confiscated during a raid on his home by plainclothes officers.
Family members and human rights activists this week expressed alarm at eight days of official silence and eyewitness accounts saying he had been seen at the intelligence office in Abadan.
Iranian authorities including the revolutionary court system routinely fail to inform family or the public of suspect detentions -- or even convictions and sometimes punishments -- for days or weeks after they occur.
Unverified social-media accounts have claimed that the intelligence office advised the satirist's family to notify the police and formally declare him missing.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have publicly protested at a lack of rights, especially for women and girls.
The result has been an unprecedented show of support in what many regard as one of the biggest threats to the Iranian regime since it came to power after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Rights groups say the resulting crackdown has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children, and resulted in many thousands of arrests.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
UN Warns Of Cut To Food Aid To Afghans Amid Funding Shortages
The UN World Food Program (WFP) has warned that without urgent funding, it will be forced to cut food aid to millions of Afghans grappling with hunger and food insecurity.
The warning comes as aid groups scramble to attract international attention to diminishing funding to assistance operations in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
Aid groups estimate that some 30 million Afghans are in need of assistance amid an economic collapse in the aftermath of the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.
Also frequently plagued by natural disasters, Afghanistan is one of the world's most vulnerable countries to climate change.
"We need some $110 million immediately to store food for the winter for nearly 3 million people in the remote corners of Afghanistan," Wahidullah Amani, a spokesman for the WFP in Afghanistan, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on August 9.
"If we don't get this funding in time, we will be forced to reduce the quantity of [food] aid in the coming weeks," he added.
Amani said that the WFP needs $1 billion in the next six months to provide food aid to impoverished and vulnerable Afghans during the winter, which sets in the mountainous country with the first snowfalls in November.
WFP estimates that more than 15 million Afghans out of a total estimated population of 40 million need food aid. Out of these, nearly 3 million are on the brink of starvation.
WFP's warning comes after concerns were also expressed by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a U.S. nongovernmental organization with large humanitarian operations in Afghanistan. The IRC and other aid groups are worried about the diminishing funding for humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.
The IRC warned that nearly 30 million Afghans "remain in dire need of assistance" as funding shortfalls jeopardize the humanitarian response in the Muslim country.
It said that only 23 percent of this year's $4.6 billion proposed humanitarian funding had been covered. In comparison, 40 percent of the previous plan was funded by the same time last year.
Afghanistan, one of the most aid-dependent countries in the world, lost development and financial assistance from Western donors after the Taliban returned to power in the wake of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces at the end of August 2021.
The fledgling Afghan economy rapidly collapsed, which prompted previously self-sufficient Afghans to rely on humanitarian aid.
The Taliban's unrecognized government was slapped with sanctions and faced international isolation because of its extensive human rights abuses.
Muslim Inmates Face Abuse In Russia, Rights Group Says
A Russian human rights organization on August 9 said Muslim inmates in a prison in the Russian city of Ulyanovsk have been subjected to abuse on religious and ethnic grounds. A lawyer for the organization called the Committee for Civic Assistance interviewed five prisoners, at least one of them from Central Asia, and then filed a complaint with the Ulyanovsk prosecutor’s office alleging that Muslim inmates are forced to shave their hair and beards and are forbidden from praying. The complaint also mentioned "unbearable" and unsanitary conditions inside the prison. Regional officials from Ulyanovsk have not commented on the complaint. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Co-Founder Of Yandex Slams Russia's 'Barbaric' Invasion Of Ukraine
The co-founder of Russian Internet giant Yandex, Arkady Volozh, has condemned what he described as Russia's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine, days after criticism in Russia over his apparent efforts to distance himself from the country. Volozh, who lives in Israel, described himself as a "Kazakhstan-born, Israeli tech entrepreneur" on a personal website, drawing some criticism for apparently playing down his links to Russia. He has also been criticized by those opposed to Russia's actions for not speaking out more forcefully against the war. Volozh stepped down as CEO after the EU included him on its sanctions list in June 2022. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Labels Conflict Intelligence Team Investigative Group 'Undesirable'
Russian authorities have declared the Conflict Intelligence Team investigative group that analyzes armed conflicts, including Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine, an "undesirable" organization and banned its activities in the country. The Prosecutor-General's Office announced the decision on August 10, calling the members of the group "pseudo journalists" whose reports are being used to "discredit" Russian armed forces. Earlier, a Moscow court issued an arrest warrant for group founder Ruslan Leviyev (aka Karpuk) who is currently based in the United States. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kazakh Men Sentenced In Rape Case Of Teen Girl Who Survived 10th-Floor Jump
A court in Kazakhstan's northern city of Pavlodar handed prison terms to three men on August 10 in a high-profile rape case.
The victim, a 16-year-old girl, after being raped by one of the three men, jumped from the 10th floor of a building to escape the threat of group rape.
The girl, whose identity was not revealed, survived the incident, which took place a year ago.
The court found a 19-year-old defendant guilty of raping an underage person and sentenced him to 15 1/2 years in prison.
Two other defendants were convicted of failure to report a crime and sentenced to four years in prison each.
With reporting by Tengrinews and KazTAG
Twelve Still Missing As Debris Cleared After Deadly, Unexplained Blast Outside Moscow
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said on August 10 that 12 people are still missing following an explosion at or near an optical-mechanical plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad that killed at least one person and injured dozens more.
Five of the 50 or so people confirmed injured were said to be in intensive care at a local hospital in the area, which is about 70 kilometers outside the capital, Moscow.
The work of removing rubble and debris continues, the ministry said.
Some sources, including the Baza independent Telegram channel that was among the first to report details of the incident, have claimed that corpses or body parts have been removed from the scene and that the death toll could be in double figures.
But officials have confirmed the death of just one person, a woman who reportedly died after being taken to the hospital.
Russian authorities have said an explosion occurred in a pyrotechnics warehouse leased to a company called Piro-Ross. They say the warehouse is located on the premises of the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, which produces night-vision equipment for tanks as well as optical devices for law enforcement and the health-care industry.
Early eyewitness reports identified the location of the blast as the optical plant.
The Russian Federal Investigative Committee has announced a search of the Piro-Ross offices and the detention of Piro-Ross's technical director in connection with a criminal case launched into the incident.
A Piro-Ross employee identified as Sergei Chankayev told media the day of the explosion that the blast didn't happen at the warehouse but in a neighboring building where no explosives were stored. He also suggested a sound thought to be that of a drone was heard before the explosion.
After speaking to investigators, the Russian news outlet Kommersant reported, Chankayev said he had no idea how or why the explosion happened.
Officials have not said whether investigators have ruled out sabotage.
Russia's emergency services have been quoted as rejecting speculation that a Ukrainian or other unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) might have sparked the blast.
There has been a spate of drone attacks inside Russia since May, as the country's 17-month-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues.
An unexplained fire damaged the same Zagorsk plant in June 2022.
Ukrainian officials have generally avoided publicly confirming any role in suspected drone or other operations that strike across the countries' internationally recognized border.
Afghan People Are Living A 'Humanitarian And Human Rights Nightmare,' HRW Says
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged donor countries to find ways to mitigate the ongoing humanitarian and human rights crisis in Afghanistan without reinforcing the Taliban's repressive policies against women, girls, and media.
In an August 10 statement, HRW pointed to the devastating effect of the Taliban edict banning women from working in local and international nongovernmental organizations, which has resulted in them facing additional difficulties in getting access to food, health care, and housing.
The Taliban edict denying women and girls access to education has also contributed to the deepening of Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis, HRW said.
“Taliban’s misogynist policies show a complete disregard for women’s basic rights,” said HRW's Fereshta Abbasi, adding that the group's gender restrictive measures harm the whole of Afghan society, not only women.
Abbasi said Afghans are currently living a “humanitarian and human rights nightmare under Taliban rule.”
She urged the militant group's leadership to abandon their "abusive rules and policies" and called on the international community to hold them accountable for the worsening situation in the war-wracked country.
Afghanistan lost development assistance and financial support from Western donors after the Taliban seized power in the wake of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces at the end of August 2021.
After falling under Taliban rule again, Afghanistan became one of the world’s worst crisis-hit areas, with more than 28 million people -- or about two-thirds of the whole population -- urgently in need of humanitarian aid, HRW said.
“The Taliban’s response to Afghanistan’s overwhelming humanitarian crisis has been to further crush women’s rights and any dissent,” Abbasi said. “Governments engaging with the Taliban should press them to urgently reverse course and restore all Afghans’ fundamental rights while providing vital assistance to the Afghan population.”
